Top Photos of the Day

Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho win the Oscar for Best Picture for 'Parasite' at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A car that belongs to a victim is seen in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle involving a Thai soldier on a shooting rampage, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Best Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix, Best Actress Renee Zellweger and Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt pose with their Oscars in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Cynthia Erivo poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, built for NASA and the European Space Agency, lifts off from pad 41 aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The full moon is shown above. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A passenger wearing a mask and covered with a plastic bag walks outside the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Dmitrij Gordejev and his five year old son Daniel stand as waves break in the harbor of Moss, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Bong Joon Ho poses with the Oscars for 'Parasite' at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Staff members count votes in Ireland's national election, at a counting center in Citywest, near Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Soldiers wear protective suits before Brazilian citizens from China's coronavirus-struck Wuhan, arrive at the Air Force base of Anapolis, State of Goias, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Devotees offer prayers as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
The cast of 'Parasite' pose for a selfie on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Spectators wear masks amid concerns of coronavirus infections Continents Figure Skating Championship in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Brad Pitt drinks water as he holds the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
The full Snow Moon sets behind the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Paul in the medieval fortified city of Mdina, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Filipinos, voluntarily evacuated due to the coronavirus outbreak, board a plane from Wuhan, Hubei, China. Courtesy of Department of Foreign Affairs/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
People take part in the kissing marathon competition ahead of Valentine's Day in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Billy Porter in Giles Deacon and shoes by Jimmy Choo poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
People view large waves caused by Storm Ciara as they hit the the seafront and wall in Newhaven, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Renee Zellweger poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in 'Judy' in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Cynthia Erivo performs the song 'Stand Up' from 'Harriet' during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Days before the New Hampshire Democratic primary, sunlight illuminates ice covered trees and a flag outside a home in Goffstown, NH. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Billie Eilish, wearing Chanel, poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Supporters watch as Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks during a campaign event in Salem, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A dog is walked by his handler to its performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
