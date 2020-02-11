Top Photos of the Day
A worker operates a machine to spray disinfectants at an industrial park following an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren talks to a patron at the Sweet Maple Cafe in Conway, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dogs are judged during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Pier 94 in New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Traders wearing face masks are seen on the trading floor at a flower auction trading center following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A pair of chinstrap penguins swim near Two Hummock Island, Antarctica. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rudi Hartono, a man dressed in Spiderman costume, looks at plastic waste as he collects rubbish at a beach in Pare-Pare, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the novel coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, China. Xinhua via REUTERS
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden chats with a local resident during a campaign event in Gilford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children hold toy guns as they demonstrate newly learnt skills from military-style weapons training, to a Reuters journalist, in Ayahualtempa, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, built for NASA and the European Space Agency, lifts off from pad 41 aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The full moon is shown above....more
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Workers move a large U.S. flag after Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate, attended a campaign event in Plymouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vietnamese people repatriated from Chinese city of Wuhan wearing protective suits arrive at Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A dog is walked by his handler to its performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Dmitrij Gordejev and his five year old son Daniel stand as waves break in the harbor of Moss, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud via REUTERS
A passenger wearing a mask and covered with a plastic bag walks outside the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song
Demonstrators scuffle with police as they try to cross barricades during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Pekingese named Wasabi is judged at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Smoke rises as demonstrators take part in a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Rindge, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A car drives past the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
