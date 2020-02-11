Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 11, 2020 | 7:00am EST

Top Photos of the Day

A worker operates a machine to spray disinfectants at an industrial park following an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

A worker operates a machine to spray disinfectants at an industrial park following an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A worker operates a machine to spray disinfectants at an industrial park following an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
1 / 25
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren talks to a patron at the Sweet Maple Cafe in Conway, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren talks to a patron at the Sweet Maple Cafe in Conway, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren talks to a patron at the Sweet Maple Cafe in Conway, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 25
Dogs are judged during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Pier 94 in New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Dogs are judged during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Pier 94 in New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Dogs are judged during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Pier 94 in New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Close
3 / 25
Traders wearing face masks are seen on the trading floor at a flower auction trading center following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Traders wearing face masks are seen on the trading floor at a flower auction trading center following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Traders wearing face masks are seen on the trading floor at a flower auction trading center following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
4 / 25
A pair of chinstrap penguins swim near Two Hummock Island, Antarctica. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A pair of chinstrap penguins swim near Two Hummock Island, Antarctica. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A pair of chinstrap penguins swim near Two Hummock Island, Antarctica. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 25
Rudi Hartono, a man dressed in Spiderman costume, looks at plastic waste as he collects rubbish at a beach in Pare-Pare, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Rudi Hartono, a man dressed in Spiderman costume, looks at plastic waste as he collects rubbish at a beach in Pare-Pare, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Rudi Hartono, a man dressed in Spiderman costume, looks at plastic waste as he collects rubbish at a beach in Pare-Pare, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 25
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 25
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the novel coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, China. Xinhua via REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the novel coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, China. Xinhua via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the novel coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, China. Xinhua via REUTERS
Close
8 / 25
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden chats with a local resident during a campaign event in Gilford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden chats with a local resident during a campaign event in Gilford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden chats with a local resident during a campaign event in Gilford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 25
Children hold toy guns as they demonstrate newly learnt skills from military-style weapons training, to a Reuters journalist, in Ayahualtempa, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children hold toy guns as they demonstrate newly learnt skills from military-style weapons training, to a Reuters journalist, in Ayahualtempa, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Children hold toy guns as they demonstrate newly learnt skills from military-style weapons training, to a Reuters journalist, in Ayahualtempa, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 25
The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, built for NASA and the European Space Agency, lifts off from pad 41 aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The full moon is shown above. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, built for NASA and the European Space Agency, lifts off from pad 41 aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The full moon is shown above....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, built for NASA and the European Space Agency, lifts off from pad 41 aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The full moon is shown above. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
11 / 25
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 25
Workers move a large U.S. flag after Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate, attended a campaign event in Plymouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Workers move a large U.S. flag after Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate, attended a campaign event in Plymouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Workers move a large U.S. flag after Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate, attended a campaign event in Plymouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 25
Vietnamese people repatriated from Chinese city of Wuhan wearing protective suits arrive at Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province. REUTERS/Stringer

Vietnamese people repatriated from Chinese city of Wuhan wearing protective suits arrive at Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Vietnamese people repatriated from Chinese city of Wuhan wearing protective suits arrive at Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 25
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 25
A dog is walked by his handler to its performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A dog is walked by his handler to its performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A dog is walked by his handler to its performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 25
Dmitrij Gordejev and his five year old son Daniel stand as waves break in the harbor of Moss, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud via REUTERS

Dmitrij Gordejev and his five year old son Daniel stand as waves break in the harbor of Moss, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Dmitrij Gordejev and his five year old son Daniel stand as waves break in the harbor of Moss, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud via REUTERS
Close
17 / 25
A passenger wearing a mask and covered with a plastic bag walks outside the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song

A passenger wearing a mask and covered with a plastic bag walks outside the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A passenger wearing a mask and covered with a plastic bag walks outside the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
18 / 25
Demonstrators scuffle with police as they try to cross barricades during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Demonstrators scuffle with police as they try to cross barricades during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Demonstrators scuffle with police as they try to cross barricades during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
20 / 25
Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
21 / 25
A Pekingese named Wasabi is judged at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Pekingese named Wasabi is judged at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A Pekingese named Wasabi is judged at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 25
Smoke rises as demonstrators take part in a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Smoke rises as demonstrators take part in a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Smoke rises as demonstrators take part in a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
23 / 25
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Rindge, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Rindge, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Rindge, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
24 / 25
A car drives past the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

A car drives past the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A car drives past the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 10 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 07 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 07 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Trump rallies in New Hampshire before primary

Trump rallies in New Hampshire before primary

President Donald Trump rallies his supporters in Manchester the night before the primary in New Hampshire.

Democrats campaign in New Hampshire

Democrats campaign in New Hampshire

Democratic candidates campaign in New Hampshire after a chaotic vote count in the Iowa caucuses.

Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 130 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2020 Academy Awards.

Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Scenes from New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the annual showcase for pedigree canines, which culminates with the awarding of "Best in Show".

Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet

Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet

Red carpet fashion at Vanity Fair's Academy Awards party.

Oscars after-parties

Oscars after-parties

Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast