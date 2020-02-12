Top Photos of the Day
Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, a Belfast couple who are the first known same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland, kiss after being married, in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders and other relatives as he arrives to speak at his New Hampshire primary night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Siba the Standard Poodle, winner of Best in Show, poses with trophies and awards at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Large waves hit the seawall at Newhaven, southern Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at her New Hampshire primary night rally in Concord. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Evacuees from the China coronavirus outbreak toss their masks after finishing quarantine in Riverside, California. Riverside University Health Department via REUTERS
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg waves to the crowd with his husband Chasten at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Nashua. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Internally displaced Syrians from the western Aleppo countryside ride on a vehicle with their belongings in Hazano near Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebecca Hirst, head of UK product marketing of Samsung Electronics, unveils the Z Flip foldable smartphone during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Buildings and a mosque are covered with snow in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Family members of passengers onboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, wave and talk to them on the phone at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at her New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Traders wearing face masks are seen on the trading floor at a flower auction trading center following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Major Bill White, a 104-year-old Marine veteran who fought and was injured in the World War Two battle for Iwo Jima, sits among thousands of Valentine's Day cards with his great granddaughters at his home at an assisted living facility in Stockton,...more
Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William are pictured during a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Nottinghamshire, Britain. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS
Demonstrators take part in a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS//Mohamed Azakir
People walk by as the U.S. and Israeli flags are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Vietnamese people repatriated from Chinese city of Wuhan wearing protective suits arrive at Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter for Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden holds a sign as Biden leaves a polling station on the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Demonstrators scuffle with police as they try to cross barricades during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren offers donuts to supporters at a polling site for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A car drives past the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A Pekingese named Wasabi is judged at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
