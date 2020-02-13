Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Siba, a standard poodle that was named best in show at the Westminster Dog Show, sits on a table during a photo opportunity in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
People walk during heavy snowfall in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Soldiers assigned to A Company, 326th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 101 Airborne Division (AirAssault) detonate a explosive breeching charge during a training exercise at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Idris Solomon

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A boy sledges on a snow-covered field near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
German surfer Sebastian Steudtner drops in on a large wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Members of Kurdish Peshmerga Special Forces demonstrate their skills during their graduation ceremony at a military camp in Soran district, in Erbil province, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A visitor is seen inside the world largest 3D printed building in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, lie in a prison cell in Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hold a Venezuela's flag during a rally commemorating the Youth Day in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Valentina, a three-day-old tapir born in captivity and considered an endangered species in Central America, is seen near her mother at the National Zoo in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A federal health worker takes part in fumigation to prevent the proliferation of mosquitos that transmit the Dengue fever at the San Lorenzo National School, in a low-income neighborhood of San Lorenzo, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the public space near residential buildings, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Panyu district of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
People gather near an Ilyushin IL-76 military cargo plane of the Uzbek Air Force, which transports protective equipment to China hit by the new coronavirus, before the departure from an airport of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. REUTERS/Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A man walks on the stairs leading to the Mexican Congress in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, a Belfast couple who are the first known same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland, kiss after being married, in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Evacuees from the China coronavirus outbreak toss their masks after finishing quarantine in Riverside, California. Riverside University Health Department via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Abed El-Hamed Atiya, an Iraqi prisoner, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, sits next to a picture he drew inside a prison in Hasaka, Syria. Atiya is kept apart from other prisoners, some of whom strongly object to his art. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Buildings and a mosque are covered with snow in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Traders wearing face masks are seen on the trading floor at a flower auction trading center following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Major Bill White, a 104-year-old Marine veteran who fought and was injured in the World War Two battle for Iwo Jima, sits among thousands of Valentine's Day cards with his great granddaughters at his home at an assisted living facility in Stockton, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Vietnamese people repatriated from Chinese city of Wuhan wearing protective suits arrive at Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
