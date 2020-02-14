Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 14, 2020 | 9:50am EST

Top Photos Of The Day

A baby orangutan approaches a treat on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo in the capital Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A baby orangutan approaches a treat on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo in the capital Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A baby orangutan approaches a treat on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo in the capital Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 22
A medical worker in protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

A medical worker in protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus,...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A medical worker in protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
2 / 22
A soldier attending the U.S. Army Air Assault School rappels from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A soldier attending the U.S. Army Air Assault School rappels from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A soldier attending the U.S. Army Air Assault School rappels from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
3 / 22
A suspected new mural by artist Banksy is pictured in Marsh Lane in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A suspected new mural by artist Banksy is pictured in Marsh Lane in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A suspected new mural by artist Banksy is pictured in Marsh Lane in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
4 / 22
Internally displaced children stand on snow near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Internally displaced children stand on snow near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Internally displaced children stand on snow near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 22
Thousands of Filipino students dance to take part in the One Billion Rising global campaign to end violence against women and children, during the Valentine's Day celebration at St Scholastica's College in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Thousands of Filipino students dance to take part in the One Billion Rising global campaign to end violence against women and children, during the Valentine's Day celebration at St Scholastica's College in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Thousands of Filipino students dance to take part in the One Billion Rising global campaign to end violence against women and children, during the Valentine's Day celebration at St Scholastica's College in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
6 / 22
Passengers wave as they leave MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus, as it docks in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. REUTERS/Stringer

Passengers wave as they leave MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus, as it docks in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Passengers wave as they leave MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus, as it docks in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 22
A woman poses for a picture during the pre-opening party at The WOW! Gallery Berlin, an interactive pop-up selfie museum in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

A woman poses for a picture during the pre-opening party at The WOW! Gallery Berlin, an interactive pop-up selfie museum in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A woman poses for a picture during the pre-opening party at The WOW! Gallery Berlin, an interactive pop-up selfie museum in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
8 / 22
A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the public space near residential buildings, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Panyu district of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the public space near residential buildings, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Panyu district of Guangzhou,...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the public space near residential buildings, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Panyu district of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
9 / 22
A man walks past a fort wall covered with graffiti on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A man walks past a fort wall covered with graffiti on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A man walks past a fort wall covered with graffiti on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
10 / 22
An orangutan of Sumatra hangs on a rope after it was released back into the wild by a Foundation for Sustainable Ecosystem and Nature Conservation Agency Aceh at the Jantho Nature Reserve reintroduction, in Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS

An orangutan of Sumatra hangs on a rope after it was released back into the wild by a Foundation for Sustainable Ecosystem and Nature Conservation Agency Aceh at the Jantho Nature Reserve reintroduction, in Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
An orangutan of Sumatra hangs on a rope after it was released back into the wild by a Foundation for Sustainable Ecosystem and Nature Conservation Agency Aceh at the Jantho Nature Reserve reintroduction, in Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS
Close
11 / 22
Attorney Donna Rotunno arrives at New York Criminal Court for Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Attorney Donna Rotunno arrives at New York Criminal Court for Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Attorney Donna Rotunno arrives at New York Criminal Court for Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
12 / 22
French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Compagnie du Mont-Blanc CEO Mathieu Dechavanne and glaciologist Luc Moreau, visits the "Mer de Glace", France's largest glacier, which has shrunk dramatically in recent years, in Chamonix, France. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Compagnie du Mont-Blanc CEO Mathieu Dechavanne and glaciologist Luc Moreau, visits the "Mer de Glace", France's largest glacier, which has shrunk dramatically in recent years, in Chamonix, France....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Compagnie du Mont-Blanc CEO Mathieu Dechavanne and glaciologist Luc Moreau, visits the "Mer de Glace", France's largest glacier, which has shrunk dramatically in recent years, in Chamonix, France. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
Close
13 / 22
Giant male panda Ru Yi plays with a heart-shaped pillow on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo in the capital Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Giant male panda Ru Yi plays with a heart-shaped pillow on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo in the capital Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Giant male panda Ru Yi plays with a heart-shaped pillow on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo in the capital Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 22
Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters inside the Brady Press Briefing room at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters inside the Brady Press Briefing room at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters inside the Brady Press Briefing room at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
15 / 22
Polo Gomez, also known as drag queen Yolanda la del Rio, from the organization Condomovil A.C., gives out a free condom to a man during an event organized by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation for the International Condom Day, outside a metro station in Mexico City. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Polo Gomez, also known as drag queen Yolanda la del Rio, from the organization Condomovil A.C., gives out a free condom to a man during an event organized by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation for the International Condom Day, outside a metro station in...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Polo Gomez, also known as drag queen Yolanda la del Rio, from the organization Condomovil A.C., gives out a free condom to a man during an event organized by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation for the International Condom Day, outside a metro station in Mexico City. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 22
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
17 / 22
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail, as part of a protest against British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Tyendinaga, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail, as part of a protest against British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Tyendinaga, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail, as part of a protest against British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Tyendinaga, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
18 / 22
Medical workers in protective suits check a CT (computed tomography) scan image of a patient at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Medical workers in protective suits check a CT (computed tomography) scan image of a patient at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits check a CT (computed tomography) scan image of a patient at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
19 / 22
A vendor arranges a flower bouquet a day before Valentine's Day in Dangwa Flower Market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A vendor arranges a flower bouquet a day before Valentine's Day in Dangwa Flower Market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A vendor arranges a flower bouquet a day before Valentine's Day in Dangwa Flower Market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
20 / 22
An employee of Kamwo Herbal Pharmacy wears a mask at work in Chinatown, New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

An employee of Kamwo Herbal Pharmacy wears a mask at work in Chinatown, New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
An employee of Kamwo Herbal Pharmacy wears a mask at work in Chinatown, New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Close
21 / 22
Passengers stand silhouetted on the deck of MS Westerdam cruise ship as it arrives at port in Sihanoukville, where it has been granted permission to dock following nearly two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, Cambodia. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Passengers stand silhouetted on the deck of MS Westerdam cruise ship as it arrives at port in Sihanoukville, where it has been granted permission to dock following nearly two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Passengers stand silhouetted on the deck of MS Westerdam cruise ship as it arrives at port in Sihanoukville, where it has been granted permission to dock following nearly two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, Cambodia. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

9:41am EST
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 13 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 12 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 12 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

Grief, activism and remembrance after Parkland shooting

Grief, activism and remembrance after Parkland shooting

A look back at the mourning and activism in the wake of a 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak

China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak

On the frontlines of China's war on the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter

Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter

Families fleeing air strikes and advancing troops in Syria's Idlib province are sleeping rough in streets and olive groves, and burning toxic bundles of rubbish to stay warm in the biting winter weather, aid workers say.

Postcards from Antarctica

Postcards from Antarctica

Images from the southernmost continent, which recorded its hottest temperature ever of 64.94 degrees Fahrenheit last week.

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast