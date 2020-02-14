Top Photos Of The Day
A baby orangutan approaches a treat on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo in the capital Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A medical worker in protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus,...more
A soldier attending the U.S. Army Air Assault School rappels from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A suspected new mural by artist Banksy is pictured in Marsh Lane in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Internally displaced children stand on snow near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Thousands of Filipino students dance to take part in the One Billion Rising global campaign to end violence against women and children, during the Valentine's Day celebration at St Scholastica's College in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Passengers wave as they leave MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus, as it docks in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman poses for a picture during the pre-opening party at The WOW! Gallery Berlin, an interactive pop-up selfie museum in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the public space near residential buildings, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Panyu district of Guangzhou,...more
A man walks past a fort wall covered with graffiti on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
An orangutan of Sumatra hangs on a rope after it was released back into the wild by a Foundation for Sustainable Ecosystem and Nature Conservation Agency Aceh at the Jantho Nature Reserve reintroduction, in Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah...more
Attorney Donna Rotunno arrives at New York Criminal Court for Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Compagnie du Mont-Blanc CEO Mathieu Dechavanne and glaciologist Luc Moreau, visits the "Mer de Glace", France's largest glacier, which has shrunk dramatically in recent years, in Chamonix, France....more
Giant male panda Ru Yi plays with a heart-shaped pillow on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo in the capital Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters inside the Brady Press Briefing room at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Polo Gomez, also known as drag queen Yolanda la del Rio, from the organization Condomovil A.C., gives out a free condom to a man during an event organized by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation for the International Condom Day, outside a metro station in...more
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail, as part of a protest against British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Tyendinaga, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Medical workers in protective suits check a CT (computed tomography) scan image of a patient at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected...more
A vendor arranges a flower bouquet a day before Valentine's Day in Dangwa Flower Market in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An employee of Kamwo Herbal Pharmacy wears a mask at work in Chinatown, New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Passengers stand silhouetted on the deck of MS Westerdam cruise ship as it arrives at port in Sihanoukville, where it has been granted permission to dock following nearly two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that...more
