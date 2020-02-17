Top Photos of the Day
President Trump rides in the presidential limousine as they take a pace lap ahead of the start of the Daytona 500 Nascar race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Team USA in action during their run at the FIL World Luge Championships in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
South Sudan People's Defence Forces, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, and The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition soldiers gather at the training site for the joint force to protect VIPs in Gorom outside Juba, South Sudan....more
A banner depicts Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, and Israel Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of Blue and White party's campaign ahead of the upcoming election, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Workers in protective suits conduct a door-to-door search to inspect residents following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates in the fourth quarter of the 2020 NBA All Star Game in Chicago. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Civilians look at the wreckage of a public transport van following an accident in Mont-Ngafula district of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Workers wearing protective suits and face masks disinfect a residential compound, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A couple wearing masks kiss at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song
Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick called "shingi" tossed by the priest during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the "luckiest man...more
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren greets people during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
NASCAR Truck Series driver Ty Majeski slides on his roof after flipping over in a crash during the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump visits the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
People react inside a car converted to sauna during the European Sauna Marathon in Otepaa, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Dogs wearing masks are seen at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song
A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A bride sits in a limousine at a wedding chapel on Valentine's Day in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Aston Villa's Pepe Reina, Bjorn Engels and teammates look dejected after conceding their third goal against Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Models present creations at the Richard Quinn catwalk show during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A family look at pigeons as they pass time at a temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
