Top Photos of the Day
Workers in protective suits conduct a door-to-door search to inspect residents following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigns in Richmond, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A veterinarian Maria Angela Panelli looks at a bird, that she put a resin prosthesis beak on during a surgery in Barretos, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Team USA in action during their run at the FIL World Luge Championships in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
South Sudan People's Defence Forces, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, and The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition soldiers gather at the training site for the joint force to protect VIPs in Gorom outside Juba, South Sudan....more
A banner depicts Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, and Israel Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of Blue and White party's campaign ahead of the upcoming election, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick called "shingi" tossed by the priest during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the "luckiest man...more
A couple wearing masks kiss at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Dogs wearing masks are seen at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers wearing protective suits and face masks disinfect a residential compound, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Civilians look at the wreckage of a public transport van following an accident in Mont-Ngafula district of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on the last day of the Spring Festival travel rush, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Supporter Nicolas Wiggins, 24, of Puyallup attends a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump visits the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
People react inside a car converted to sauna during the European Sauna Marathon in Otepaa, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren greets a child before a town hall event in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A bride sits in a limousine at a wedding chapel on Valentine's Day in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations at the Richard Quinn catwalk show during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A family look at pigeons as they pass time at a temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
President Trump rides in the presidential limousine as they take a pace lap ahead of the start of the Daytona 500 Nascar race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Top Photos Of The Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Democrats campaign in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.
Trump kicks off Daytona 500 with limo lap
President Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One.
Best of London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London Fashion Week.
NBA All-Star weekend
Highlights from NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports images from the past week.
The Chinese workers fighting coronavirus
Doctors, nurses, cleaners and workers making medical equipment stay on the job amid a coronavirus outbreak in China.
Love in the time of coronavirus
Couples celebrate Valentine's Day amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Valentine's Day around the world
Valentine's Day scenes from around the world.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.