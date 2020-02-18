Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Workers in protective suits conduct a door-to-door search to inspect residents following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
1 / 23
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigns in Richmond, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
2 / 23
A veterinarian Maria Angela Panelli looks at a bird, that she put a resin prosthesis beak on during a surgery in Barretos, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
3 / 23
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
4 / 23
Team USA in action during their run at the FIL World Luge Championships in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
5 / 23
South Sudan People's Defence Forces, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, and The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition soldiers gather at the training site for the joint force to protect VIPs in Gorom outside Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

South Sudan People's Defence Forces, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, and The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition soldiers gather at the training site for the joint force to protect VIPs in Gorom outside Juba, South Sudan.

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
6 / 23
A banner depicts Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, and Israel Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of Blue and White party's campaign ahead of the upcoming election, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
7 / 23
Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick called "shingi" tossed by the priest during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the "luckiest man of the year". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick called "shingi" tossed by the priest during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the "luckiest man of the year".

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
8 / 23
A couple wearing masks kiss at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song

REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
9 / 23
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
10 / 23
Dogs wearing masks are seen at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song

REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
11 / 23
Workers wearing protective suits and face masks disinfect a residential compound, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
12 / 23
Civilians look at the wreckage of a public transport van following an accident in Mont-Ngafula district of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
13 / 23
A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on the last day of the Spring Festival travel rush, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
14 / 23
Supporter Nicolas Wiggins, 24, of Puyallup attends a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
15 / 23
U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump visits the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
16 / 23
People react inside a car converted to sauna during the European Sauna Marathon in Otepaa, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
17 / 23
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren greets a child before a town hall event in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
18 / 23
A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
19 / 23
A bride sits in a limousine at a wedding chapel on Valentine's Day in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
20 / 23
Models present creations at the Richard Quinn catwalk show during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
21 / 23
A family look at pigeons as they pass time at a temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
22 / 23
President Trump rides in the presidential limousine as they take a pace lap ahead of the start of the Daytona 500 Nascar race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
23 / 23
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 17 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 14 2020
Top Photos Of The Day

Top Photos Of The Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 14 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 13 2020

