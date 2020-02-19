Top Photos of the Day
President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he departs Washington for campaign travel to California from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the security forces are seen in action during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Lizzo performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A protester in a MAGA hat and Proud Boys sweatshirt runs around as Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Passengers look out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Billie Eilish receives the award for International Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A PETA activist pours black slime over her head as part of a protest against the leather industry ahead of Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A veterinarian Maria Angela Panelli looks at a bird, that she put a resin prosthesis beak on during a surgery in Barretos, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Celeste performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Workers in protective suits conduct a door-to-door search to inspect residents following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Dogs wearing masks are seen at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song
Supporter Nicolas Wiggins, 24, of Puyallup attends a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A patient from Arkansas sits in the recovery room at the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, Louisiana. REUTERS/Lila Engelbrecht
Sasha, 49, nicknamed 'Poltorashka' (1.5-liter beverage bottle) and Lyusya Stepanova, 44, both of whom are homeless, sit on a warm pipe with their dog Bim, as they share a meal in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
The coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, is seen during her funeral in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton adjusts his glasses during his lecture at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Film producer Harvey Weinstein and his legal team arrive at the Criminal Court during his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Tourists wearing kimono and protective masks visit Sensoji Temple in Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple wearing masks kiss at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren greets a child before a town hall event in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman wrecks during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
