Thu Feb 20, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg walks offstage at the end of the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg walks offstage at the end of the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg walks offstage at the end of the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Galiya, 29, who is homeless, looks out from Alexey's makeshift shelter in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Galiya, 29, who is homeless, looks out from Alexey's makeshift shelter in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Galiya, 29, who is homeless, looks out from Alexey's makeshift shelter in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies tika on his forehead at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple a day ahead of the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies tika on his forehead at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple a day ahead of the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies tika on his forehead at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple a day ahead of the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A model presents creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A model presents creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Director Bong Joon-ho, actor Song Kang-ho and Park So-dam of four Oscar award-winning film 'Parasite' attend a news conference in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Director Bong Joon-ho, actor Song Kang-ho and Park So-dam of four Oscar award-winning film 'Parasite' attend a news conference in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Director Bong Joon-ho, actor Song Kang-ho and Park So-dam of four Oscar award-winning film 'Parasite' attend a news conference in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Aleppo's historic citadel is pictured from a SyrianAir Airbus A320-200 heading to Aleppo international airport that has been reopened for the first time in years, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Aleppo's historic citadel is pictured from a SyrianAir Airbus A320-200 heading to Aleppo international airport that has been reopened for the first time in years, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Aleppo's historic citadel is pictured from a SyrianAir Airbus A320-200 heading to Aleppo international airport that has been reopened for the first time in years, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A patient named Dagmar Turner, 53, plays violin while surgeons remove her brain tumor at King's College Hospital in London, Britain. King's College Hospital/Handout via REUTERS

A patient named Dagmar Turner, 53, plays violin while surgeons remove her brain tumor at King's College Hospital in London, Britain. King's College Hospital/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A patient named Dagmar Turner, 53, plays violin while surgeons remove her brain tumor at King's College Hospital in London, Britain. King's College Hospital/Handout via REUTERS
A man kisses Pope Francis during the weekly audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man kisses Pope Francis during the weekly audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A man kisses Pope Francis during the weekly audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Senator Bernie Sanders walks behind former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Senator Bernie Sanders walks behind former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Senator Bernie Sanders walks behind former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, waves as he exits his home after speaking to reporters after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, waves as he exits his home after speaking to reporters after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, waves as he exits his home after speaking to reporters after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg stands near Senator Elizabeth Warren during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg stands near Senator Elizabeth Warren during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg stands near Senator Elizabeth Warren during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People hold up a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo international airport after the airport was reopened for the first time in years, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People hold up a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo international airport after the airport was reopened for the first time in years, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
People hold up a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo international airport after the airport was reopened for the first time in years, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man waves as a bus believed to be carrying some passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, leaves at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

A man waves as a bus believed to be carrying some passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, leaves at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A man waves as a bus believed to be carrying some passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, leaves at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
President Donald Trump greets supporters upon his arrival in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump greets supporters upon his arrival in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
President Donald Trump greets supporters upon his arrival in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
General view of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during Formula One pre-season testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

General view of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during Formula One pre-season testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
General view of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during Formula One pre-season testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe warms up ahead of the 2020 Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe warms up ahead of the 2020 Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe warms up ahead of the 2020 Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Passengers look out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Passengers look out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Passengers look out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Actor Ornella Muti attends a news conference one day ahead of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Actor Ornella Muti attends a news conference one day ahead of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Actor Ornella Muti attends a news conference one day ahead of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Two girls, daughters of Celavi Belor, spend time together outside their house in Jean-Rabel, Haiti. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Two girls, daughters of Celavi Belor, spend time together outside their house in Jean-Rabel, Haiti. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Two girls, daughters of Celavi Belor, spend time together outside their house in Jean-Rabel, Haiti. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
A policeman stands next to an auto rickshaw (tuk tuk), modified by an enthusiast to resemble a dove with an olive branch, during the 15th edition of the Cholistan Desert Rally 2020, in Cholistan Desert, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A policeman stands next to an auto rickshaw (tuk tuk), modified by an enthusiast to resemble a dove with an olive branch, during the 15th edition of the Cholistan Desert Rally 2020, in Cholistan Desert, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A policeman stands next to an auto rickshaw (tuk tuk), modified by an enthusiast to resemble a dove with an olive branch, during the 15th edition of the Cholistan Desert Rally 2020, in Cholistan Desert, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Locusts are seen as they mate in the region of Kyuso, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Locusts are seen as they mate in the region of Kyuso, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Locusts are seen as they mate in the region of Kyuso, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A Palestinian boy lies on a blanket placed on the floor at his family house on a rainy day in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy lies on a blanket placed on the floor at his family house on a rainy day in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A Palestinian boy lies on a blanket placed on the floor at his family house on a rainy day in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 19 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 18 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 17 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 14 2020

