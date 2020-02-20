Top Photos of the Day
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg walks offstage at the end of the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Galiya, 29, who is homeless, looks out from Alexey's makeshift shelter in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies tika on his forehead at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple a day ahead of the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A model presents creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Director Bong Joon-ho, actor Song Kang-ho and Park So-dam of four Oscar award-winning film 'Parasite' attend a news conference in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Aleppo's historic citadel is pictured from a SyrianAir Airbus A320-200 heading to Aleppo international airport that has been reopened for the first time in years, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A patient named Dagmar Turner, 53, plays violin while surgeons remove her brain tumor at King's College Hospital in London, Britain. King's College Hospital/Handout via REUTERS
A man kisses Pope Francis during the weekly audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Senator Bernie Sanders walks behind former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, waves as he exits his home after speaking to reporters after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence, in Chicago, Illinois....more
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg stands near Senator Elizabeth Warren during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People hold up a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo international airport after the airport was reopened for the first time in years, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man waves as a bus believed to be carrying some passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, leaves at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
President Donald Trump greets supporters upon his arrival in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
General view of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during Formula One pre-season testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe warms up ahead of the 2020 Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Passengers look out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Actor Ornella Muti attends a news conference one day ahead of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Two girls, daughters of Celavi Belor, spend time together outside their house in Jean-Rabel, Haiti. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
A policeman stands next to an auto rickshaw (tuk tuk), modified by an enthusiast to resemble a dove with an olive branch, during the 15th edition of the Cholistan Desert Rally 2020, in Cholistan Desert, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Locusts are seen as they mate in the region of Kyuso, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A Palestinian boy lies on a blanket placed on the floor at his family house on a rainy day in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly shootings in Germany
A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in the southwestern German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said.
Key moments from the Democratic debate in Las Vegas
Michael Bloomberg came under heavy fire during his first Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, with his rivals leaping to attack him as a billionaire copy of President Donald Trump and criticizing his record on race and history of sexist comments.
Democrats campaign in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London Fashion Week.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima
This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders of the island died during the 36-day battle.
Passengers finally depart coronavirus cruise ship
Hundreds of people began disembarking a cruise ship in Japan after being held on board for more than two weeks under quarantine.
Security forces clash with protesters in Chile
Unrest continues in Chile as protests that began in October over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.
Best of the Brit Awards
Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.