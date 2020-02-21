Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone departs after he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for charges that include lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Demonstrators line up in front of Ukrainian law enforcement officers as they protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Protesters blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees are due to be held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
People attend a vigil for the victims of a shooting in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on as Saudi Ambassador to the U.S., Princess Reema bint Bandar, greets Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 20, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A woman participates in a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag in Mexico, in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus walks on a zebra crossing in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein's defense attorneys Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis are seen at the New York Criminal Court as jurors deliberate on his rape and sexual assault charges, in New York, U.S. February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
An Internally displaced Syrian child reacts as he holds bread at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Health workers arrive at the newly-built public housing Chun Yeung Estate for quarantining passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, at Fo Tan in Hong Kong, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
President Donald Trump poses with a "Hope for Prisoners" graduate during a graduation ceremony at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A view shows a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in the village of Kazinka in Stavropol region, Russia February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees are due to be held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A Canadian passenger wearing a face mask looks out of a bus window as she leaves from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A man works on the final preparations at the Sambadrome for the upcoming Samba Schools Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Laundry is hung up on a fence in al-Hol camp, Syria, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi, 55, takes a portrait with her horse, Sebastian, after canvassing for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Models present creations from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2020 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A protester releases colored smoke as he attends a demonstration against the government's pensions reform bill during a nationwide strike in Paris, France February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A veterinarian offers apples to 54-year-old Asian elephant Mara in her enclosure at the former city zoo now known as Ecopark in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Sigourney Weaver walks to the stage during the opening gala of the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A Sumbanese man throws a javelin during Pasola 'war' festival, an annual ancient ritual to welcome the new harvest season as they ask for God's blessings for a good harvest, in Lamboya district, West Sumba, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren meets supporter Elyse Petersen and her dog, Bitcoin, during a "Canvass Kickoff" event at her campaign field office in North Las Vegas, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
People dance during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
