Pictures | Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 7:05am EST

Top Photos of the Day

A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Drum queen Evelyn Bastos of Mangueira samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A demonstrator is detained by a member of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Leandro Torchio

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron verifies the quaility of a Charolais cow during the 57th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during their fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes the stage for an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A medical worker takes a rest outside a hospital in Daegu, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Flame and smoke are seen during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Kazakh law enforcement officers detain a protester during a rally held by opposition supporters in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Revellers of Viradouro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
An employee from a disinfection service company sanitizes the floor of a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Leandro Torchio

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A man stands outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Chile's Christian Garin celebrates with the trophy after winning the Rio Open in Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A police officer fires a tear gas shell to disperse crowds after a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law, in Maujpur area of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Akash Jain

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A woman in the crowd becomes emotional as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Revellers tease a man during a traditional carnival celebrating the departing winter and forthcoming spring in the village of Vortova near the east Bohemian city of Hlinsko, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Volunteers help retrieve personal items after heavy rainfall in Tiquipaya, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
A woman and her dog take part in the Blocao or dog carnival parade during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, Russia. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Masked carnival reveller wears protective face mask at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Light in the sky is seen in Damascus, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Designer Giorgio Armani puts on a face mask as he arrives at the venue of his Autumn/Winter 2020 collection fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A reveller from Mancha Verde samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles as he speaks to supporters about being declared the winner of the Nevada Democratic Caucus during a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
