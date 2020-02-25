Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is handcuffed after his guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump sprays flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Vanessa Laine Bryant reacts during a public memorial for her late husband Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Police forensic officers work at the scene after a car ploughed into a carnival parade injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose as they tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A member of Beija-Flor samba school performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
An Afghan National Army soldier inspects passengers at a checkpoint in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A man wearing a face mask crosses a road in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
An aerial view of humpback whale trapped in a fishing net as is being freed by a Sea Shepherd crew, in San Felipe, Baja California Norte, Mexico. SEA SHEPHERD/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg hugs a supporter as he marches with striking McDonald's workers while campaigning in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
An empy street is seen in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in this picture taken by 35-year-old schoolteaher Marzio Toniolo in San Fiorano, Italy. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe attend a photo call and news conference to promote the movie "Siberia" during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Leandro Torchio

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett arrives at court for his arraignment on renewed felony charges in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Fans gather around a mural of late NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant during a public memorial for them and seven others killed in a helicopter crash, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
An employee from a disinfection service company sanitizes the floor of a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
People are reflected as they observe on the Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Revellers of Viradouro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A medical worker takes a rest outside a hospital in Daegu, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A reveller from Mancha Verde samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
