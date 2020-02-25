Top Photos of the Day
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is handcuffed after his guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
U.S. President Donald Trump sprays flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Al Drago
Vanessa Laine Bryant reacts during a public memorial for her late husband Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police forensic officers work at the scene after a car ploughed into a carnival parade injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose as they tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India. REUTERS/Al Drago
A member of Beija-Flor samba school performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
An Afghan National Army soldier inspects passengers at a checkpoint in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man wearing a face mask crosses a road in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
An aerial view of humpback whale trapped in a fishing net as is being freed by a Sea Shepherd crew, in San Felipe, Baja California Norte, Mexico. SEA SHEPHERD/via REUTERS
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg hugs a supporter as he marches with striking McDonald's workers while campaigning in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
An empy street is seen in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in this picture taken by 35-year-old schoolteaher Marzio Toniolo in San Fiorano, Italy. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe attend a photo call and news conference to promote the movie "Siberia" during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Leandro Torchio
Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett arrives at court for his arraignment on renewed felony charges in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Fans gather around a mural of late NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant during a public memorial for them and seven others killed in a helicopter crash, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
An employee from a disinfection service company sanitizes the floor of a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People are reflected as they observe on the Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Revellers of Viradouro samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A medical worker takes a rest outside a hospital in Daegu, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A reveller from Mancha Verde samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China
With coronavirus cases rising in Italy and several Middle East countries dealing with their first infections, fears of a global pandemic sent markets into a tailspin, even as China eased curbs with no new cases reported in Beijing and other cities.
Security forces clash with protesters in Chile
Unrest continues in Chile as protests that began in October over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.
The art of the shoe: Louboutin on exhibit
A new Paris exhibition entitled "Christian Louboutin l'Exhibition" showcases the inspirations behind shoemaker Christian Louboutin's work, landmarks in his career, and contemporary artists who have re-interpreted his work.
Thousands gather for Kobe Bryant memorial
Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans gather in Los Angeles to remember the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.
Democrats on the campaign trail
Democratic presidential candidates head into an intense period of campaigning before Saturday's South Carolina primary -- their first big test with African-American voters.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury in a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against powerful men.
Best of Berlinale
Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.