Pictures | Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 7:40am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer take the stage for the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
A street scene is reflected on a Blue and White party election campaign poster depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev and Education Minister Rafi Peretz in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin waves to the crowd prior to a ceremony honoring his 700th NHL goal before the Capitals game against the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Maria Guadalupe sits near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S, where her son Sergio Adrian Hernandez was shot by a Border Patrol agent in 2010 on Mexican soil, after an interview with Reuters in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Locals scuffle with riot police at the area where the government plans to build a new closed migrant detention centre scuffle, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus, as they sit in taxi in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
The Silence Breakers (L to R) Jessica Barth, Rossanna Arquette, Lauren O'Connor, Caitlin Dulany, Sarah Ann Masse, Louise Godbold, Lauran Sivan, Louisette Geiss, Larissa Gomes, Melissa Sagemiller Nesic and Katherine Kendall pose for a group picture following a news conference on the Harvey Weinstein verdict outside Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
An Internally displaced Syrian child plays with a sheep in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg meets Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at University of Oxford in Oxford, Britain. TAYLOR ROYLE - MALALA FUND/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
The days numbers are displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell as the market takes a significant dip. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Gilles of Binche parade during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event in Binche, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks to Bernie Sanders at the conclusion of the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Bruce Aylward, International team lead for the WHO-China joint mission on COVID-19 coronavirus during a news conference after his trip to China at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump sprays flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
A member of Beija-Flor samba school performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Representatives from many countries and universities arrive in the Svalbard's global seed vault with new seeds, in Longyearbyen, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
An Afghan National Army soldier inspects passengers at a checkpoint in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A man wearing a face mask crosses a road in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
An aerial view of humpback whale trapped in a fishing net as is being freed by a Sea Shepherd crew, in San Felipe, Baja California Norte, Mexico. SEA SHEPHERD/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg hugs a supporter as he marches with striking McDonald's workers while campaigning in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
