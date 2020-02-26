Top Photos of the Day
Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer take the stage for the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in...more
A street scene is reflected on a Blue and White party election campaign poster depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev and Education Minister Rafi Peretz in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna...more
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin waves to the crowd prior to a ceremony honoring his 700th NHL goal before the Capitals game against the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Guadalupe sits near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S, where her son Sergio Adrian Hernandez was shot by a Border Patrol agent in 2010 on Mexican soil, after an interview with Reuters in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
Locals scuffle with riot police at the area where the government plans to build a new closed migrant detention centre scuffle, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus, as they sit in taxi in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
The Silence Breakers (L to R) Jessica Barth, Rossanna Arquette, Lauren O'Connor, Caitlin Dulany, Sarah Ann Masse, Louise Godbold, Lauran Sivan, Louisette Geiss, Larissa Gomes, Melissa Sagemiller Nesic and Katherine Kendall pose for a group picture...more
An Internally displaced Syrian child plays with a sheep in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg meets Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at University of Oxford in Oxford, Britain. TAYLOR ROYLE - MALALA FUND/via REUTERS
The days numbers are displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell as the market takes a significant dip. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gilles of Binche parade during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event in Binche, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks to Bernie Sanders at the conclusion of the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bruce Aylward, International team lead for the WHO-China joint mission on COVID-19 coronavirus during a news conference after his trip to China at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. President Donald Trump sprays flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Al Drago
A member of Beija-Flor samba school performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Representatives from many countries and universities arrive in the Svalbard's global seed vault with new seeds, in Longyearbyen, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud via REUTERS
An Afghan National Army soldier inspects passengers at a checkpoint in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man wearing a face mask crosses a road in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of humpback whale trapped in a fishing net as is being freed by a Sea Shepherd crew, in San Felipe, Baja California Norte, Mexico. SEA SHEPHERD/via REUTERS
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg hugs a supporter as he marches with striking McDonald's workers while campaigning in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Key moments from the Democratic debate in South Carolina
Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a Democratic debate in South Carolina as rivals criticized the high cost of his ambitious economic agenda and warned he would cost the party the White House and control of Congress.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
Greek islanders protest construction of migrant centers
Police in riot gear threw teargas and fired water cannon at Greek islanders on Lesbos trying to prevent access to construction sites for new migrant detention centers by setting fires, hurling flares and blockading the gates.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside San Fiorano, a northern Italian town that was placed under coronavirus quarantine.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.