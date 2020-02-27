Top Photos of the Day
U.S. President Donald Trump holds news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police investigate a shooting at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Sara Stathas
Rep. James Clyburn shakes hands with Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden after announcing his endorsement, in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
The Red Brigade performers attend the Extinction Rebellion protest at Banks Group's open-cast coal mine in Bradley, County Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Men ride a motorcycle past security forces patrolling a street in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is joined by musician John Legend at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak reacts at a gathering near the main gate of a cemetery during his burial ceremony, east of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Passengers wearing masks are seen arrival at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man sits beside a tent after snowfall in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Sultan
Locals scuffle with riot police at the area where the government plans to build a new closed migrant detention centre scuffle, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
An Internally displaced Syrian child plays with a sheep in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Faithful in face masks react as they wait for Pope Francis to arrive for the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People carry the body of an unidentified man after retrieving it from an open drain in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A model presents a creation by designer Bruno Sialelli as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Guadalupe sits near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S, where her son Sergio Adrian Hernandez was shot by a Border Patrol agent in 2010 on Mexican soil, after an interview with Reuters in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin waves to the crowd prior to a ceremony honoring his 700th NHL goal before the Capitals game against the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Gilles of Binche parade during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event in Binche, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A street scene is reflected on a Blue and White party election campaign poster depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev and Education Minister Rafi Peretz in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna...more
Representatives from many countries and universities arrive in the Svalbard's global seed vault with new seeds, in Longyearbyen, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud via REUTERS
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
An Afghan National Army soldier inspects passengers at a checkpoint in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man wearing a face mask crosses a road in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
