Top Photos of the Day
Winnipeg paramedics dressed in protective clothing and wearing masks guide a stretcher carrying an ill woman from a Westjet flight from Vancouver to a waiting ambulance at Richardson International Airport in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada....more
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden leans forward to confirm his campaign's order has been paid for at Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Women walk through blowing snow during blizzard in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is joined by musician John Legend at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A swarm of desert locusts flies over a ranch near the town on Nanyuki in Laikipia county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Actor Helen Mirren accepts an Honorary Golden Bear award at the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Farima Hosini, 9, reacts after receiving results for an English exam she took, outside a makeshift school in a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A mural of Greta Thunberg is seen on the side of a building, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Passengers wearing masks are seen arrival at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
An internally displaced Syrian girl inspects the area from a broken window of a van in an IDP camp located near Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman plays with a child on the hotel terrace at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, which is under lockdown after four cases of coronavirus were confirmed, on the Spanish island of Tenerife. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A woman wears a dress supporting U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders marches with student supporters to an on-campus polling place for early voting at Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft arrives over the top of residential houses to land at Heathrow Airport in west London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Staton and Diamond and Silk, pray with President Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A model presents a creation by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for his label Off-White during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Employees from a disinfection service company are reflected in a store window as they sanitize a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People walk through an artwork entitled Pink Enchantment on Castle Bridge at the start of the Bristol Light Festival, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Men shear sheep on a farm following recent rains near the drought-affected town of Uralla, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
The Red Brigade performers attend the Extinction Rebellion protest at Banks Group's open-cast coal mine in Bradley, County Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a tour of the "secretary's operation center" following a coronavirus task force meeting at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A child dressed in a Superman outfit walks down a street in Casalpusterlengo, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Casalpusterlengo, Italy. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
East Africa faces new locust threat
Countries in East Africa are racing against time to prevent new swarms of locusts wreaking havoc with crops and livelihoods after the worst infestation in generations.
On the trail with Democrats in South Carolina
Democratic hopefuls campaign in South Carolina ahead of the weekend primary.
World races to contain coronavirus
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Spanish hotel under quarantine over coronavirus
The 700-plus guests in Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel must stay in the hotel for 14 days to avoid any risk of spreading coronavirus, after four cases were detected there.
Deadly riots over India's citizenship law
At least 32 people have been killed in the deadliest violence to engulf India's capital New Delhi for decades.
Greek islanders protest construction of migrant centers
Riot police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing protesters angry over the creation of a new detention center for migrants, the latest bout of unrest over the matter.
China's neighborhoods sealed off from coronavirus
Residents in China's apartment complexes, walled hutong neighborhoods and small villages ward off the coronavirus threat with improvised barricades, temperature checks and guard stations.
Egypt buries Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by Arab Spring
Egypt held a military funeral for its former President Hosni Mubarak, bestowing the state's final rehabilitation on the man who ruled for 30 years until he was ousted in disgrace in a 2011 popular uprising.