Top Photos of the Day

Winnipeg paramedics dressed in protective clothing and wearing masks guide a stretcher carrying an ill woman from a Westjet flight from Vancouver to a waiting ambulance at Richardson International Airport in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden leans forward to confirm his campaign's order has been paid for at Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Women walk through blowing snow during blizzard in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is joined by musician John Legend at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A swarm of desert locusts flies over a ranch near the town on Nanyuki in Laikipia county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Actor Helen Mirren accepts an Honorary Golden Bear award at the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Farima Hosini, 9, reacts after receiving results for an English exam she took, outside a makeshift school in a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A mural of Greta Thunberg is seen on the side of a building, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Passengers wearing masks are seen arrival at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
An internally displaced Syrian girl inspects the area from a broken window of a van in an IDP camp located near Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A woman plays with a child on the hotel terrace at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, which is under lockdown after four cases of coronavirus were confirmed, on the Spanish island of Tenerife. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A woman wears a dress supporting U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders marches with student supporters to an on-campus polling place for early voting at Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft arrives over the top of residential houses to land at Heathrow Airport in west London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Staton and Diamond and Silk, pray with President Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A model presents a creation by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for his label Off-White during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Employees from a disinfection service company are reflected in a store window as they sanitize a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
People walk through an artwork entitled Pink Enchantment on Castle Bridge at the start of the Bristol Light Festival, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Men shear sheep on a farm following recent rains near the drought-affected town of Uralla, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
The Red Brigade performers attend the Extinction Rebellion protest at Banks Group's open-cast coal mine in Bradley, County Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a tour of the "secretary's operation center" following a coronavirus task force meeting at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A child dressed in a Superman outfit walks down a street in Casalpusterlengo, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Casalpusterlengo, Italy. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
