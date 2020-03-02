Top Photos of the Day
Crowds wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen at the Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People watch a TV showing a file picture for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Attendees stand and turn their backs on Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg as he talks about his plans to help the U.S. black community during a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march in the...more
Police detains activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following last week's clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship...more
Migrants cross Meric river as they walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A visitor looks out from a largely empty Marina Bay Skypark Observation Deck as tourism takes a decline due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Models present creations by designer Satoshi Kondo as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A couple wearing masks to prevent contacting the coronavirus rides on an escalator at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Swans gather on flooded riverside streets, following Storm Jorge, in Worcester, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren march in the Annual Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Migrants from Afghanistan are seen on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man performs a physical exercise on a beach in the city of Limassol, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Supporters of Uruguay's President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou and their horses wait for him to arrive for his swear-in ceremony, in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Cuenca Olaondo
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize in front of an Orthodox cathedral during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A woman wails as law enforcement officials move in to disperse a group of immigrants who had occupied a historic church and a square demanding to be moved to another country as they claimed to feel not safe because of xenophobic attacks, in central...more
Kazakh law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally held by opposition supporters, after anti-government activist has died of heart problems in a police detention center earlier this week, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Tamara Vaal
Kaia Gerber and other models present creations by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attends a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A hooded migrant who, along with other migrants wants to cross into Greece from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, prepares to throw a stone at a Greek riot police officer, in Kastanies, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders have their pictures taken before a campaign rally in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
