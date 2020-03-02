Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 8:50am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Crowds wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen at the Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Crowds wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen at the Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Crowds wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen at the Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 24
People watch a TV showing a file picture for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran

People watch a TV showing a file picture for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
People watch a TV showing a file picture for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Close
2 / 24
Attendees stand and turn their backs on Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg as he talks about his plans to help the U.S. black community during a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march in the Brown AME Church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Joseph Ax

Attendees stand and turn their backs on Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg as he talks about his plans to help the U.S. black community during a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march in the...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Attendees stand and turn their backs on Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg as he talks about his plans to help the U.S. black community during a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march in the Brown AME Church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Joseph Ax
Close
3 / 24
Police detains activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following last week's clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Police detains activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following last week's clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship...more

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Police detains activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following last week's clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
4 / 24
Migrants cross Meric river as they walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants cross Meric river as they walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Migrants cross Meric river as they walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 24
A visitor looks out from a largely empty Marina Bay Skypark Observation Deck as tourism takes a decline due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A visitor looks out from a largely empty Marina Bay Skypark Observation Deck as tourism takes a decline due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A visitor looks out from a largely empty Marina Bay Skypark Observation Deck as tourism takes a decline due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 24
Models present creations by designer Satoshi Kondo as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Models present creations by designer Satoshi Kondo as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Models present creations by designer Satoshi Kondo as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
7 / 24
A couple wearing masks to prevent contacting the coronavirus rides on an escalator at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple wearing masks to prevent contacting the coronavirus rides on an escalator at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A couple wearing masks to prevent contacting the coronavirus rides on an escalator at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 24
Swans gather on flooded riverside streets, following Storm Jorge, in Worcester, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Swans gather on flooded riverside streets, following Storm Jorge, in Worcester, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Swans gather on flooded riverside streets, following Storm Jorge, in Worcester, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 24
People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
10 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 24
Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
12 / 24
Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren march in the Annual Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren march in the Annual Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren march in the Annual Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 24
Migrants from Afghanistan are seen on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants from Afghanistan are seen on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Migrants from Afghanistan are seen on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 24
A man performs a physical exercise on a beach in the city of Limassol, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A man performs a physical exercise on a beach in the city of Limassol, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A man performs a physical exercise on a beach in the city of Limassol, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
15 / 24
Supporters of Uruguay's President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou and their horses wait for him to arrive for his swear-in ceremony, in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Cuenca Olaondo

Supporters of Uruguay's President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou and their horses wait for him to arrive for his swear-in ceremony, in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Cuenca Olaondo

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Supporters of Uruguay's President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou and their horses wait for him to arrive for his swear-in ceremony, in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Cuenca Olaondo
Close
16 / 24
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize in front of an Orthodox cathedral during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize in front of an Orthodox cathedral during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize in front of an Orthodox cathedral during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Close
17 / 24
A woman wails as law enforcement officials move in to disperse a group of immigrants who had occupied a historic church and a square demanding to be moved to another country as they claimed to feel not safe because of xenophobic attacks, in central Cape Town South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A woman wails as law enforcement officials move in to disperse a group of immigrants who had occupied a historic church and a square demanding to be moved to another country as they claimed to feel not safe because of xenophobic attacks, in central...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A woman wails as law enforcement officials move in to disperse a group of immigrants who had occupied a historic church and a square demanding to be moved to another country as they claimed to feel not safe because of xenophobic attacks, in central Cape Town South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
18 / 24
Kazakh law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally held by opposition supporters, after anti-government activist has died of heart problems in a police detention center earlier this week, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Tamara Vaal

Kazakh law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally held by opposition supporters, after anti-government activist has died of heart problems in a police detention center earlier this week, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Tamara Vaal

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Kazakh law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally held by opposition supporters, after anti-government activist has died of heart problems in a police detention center earlier this week, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Tamara Vaal
Close
19 / 24
Kaia Gerber and other models present creations by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kaia Gerber and other models present creations by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Kaia Gerber and other models present creations by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 24
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attends a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attends a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attends a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Close
21 / 24
A hooded migrant who, along with other migrants wants to cross into Greece from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, prepares to throw a stone at a Greek riot police officer, in Kastanies, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A hooded migrant who, along with other migrants wants to cross into Greece from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, prepares to throw a stone at a Greek riot police officer, in Kastanies, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A hooded migrant who, along with other migrants wants to cross into Greece from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, prepares to throw a stone at a Greek riot police officer, in Kastanies, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
22 / 24
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders have their pictures taken before a campaign rally in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders have their pictures taken before a campaign rally in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders have their pictures taken before a campaign rally in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 24
Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 28 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 28 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 27 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 26 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Churchgoers turn backs on Bloomberg as he speaks about racial inequality

Churchgoers turn backs on Bloomberg as he speaks about racial inequality

Some worshippers at an African-American church in Selma, Alabama, turned their backs on presidential contender Michael Bloomberg as he spoke about racial inequality.

America's longest war

America's longest war

Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

Photos of the month: February

Photos of the month: February

Our top photos from the past month.

Biden wins South Carolina primary

Biden wins South Carolina primary

Joe Biden wins South Carolina's Democratic primary, reviving his faltering White House campaign.

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as black-clad protesters return to streets

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as black-clad protesters return to streets

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of black-clad protesters and one officer drew his gun during a rally to mark six months since the authorities stormed a subway station and arrested demonstrators.

On the trail with Democrats in South Carolina

On the trail with Democrats in South Carolina

Democratic hopefuls campaign in South Carolina ahead of the weekend primary.

Security forces clash with protesters in Chile

Security forces clash with protesters in Chile

Unrest continues in Chile as protests that began in October over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.

Apache tribe marches to protect sacred Arizona site from copper mine

Apache tribe marches to protect sacred Arizona site from copper mine

Hundreds of Apache tribe members and supporters marched for four days to a sacred campground in southeastern Arizona, hoping to protect the land from copper mining while bringing awareness to injustices against Native Americans.

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast