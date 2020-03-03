Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
A worker disinfects playground equipment inside a kindergarten in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden at Chicken Scratch in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Confetti falls as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kisses his wife Sara after speaking to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Lee Man-hee, founder of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, does a deep bow during a news conference at its facility in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A sports stadium that has been converted into a makeshift hospital to treat patients of the coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Demonstrators run away during a protest day in the Chilean calendar known as 'Super Lunes', as they protest against Chile's government and high living costs, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A resident walks at a damaged area in Realengo neighborhood after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg greets volunteers during a canvass kick-off as he campaigns in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a child, following the coronavirus outbreak, at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Residents try to recover belongings at a damaged area in Taquara neighborhood after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear sanitize a street in front of the city hall after the rapid rise in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease of in Daegu, southeast of the capital Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A steelworker cleans a cylinder at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A dog wearing face mask is seen on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Migrants rest near the border with Greece, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters in Monterey Park, California, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Crowds wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen at the Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Archie Paray, a gunman and former security guard, surrenders and releases dozens of hostages outside a mall in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
People watch a TV showing a file picture for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Police detains activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following last week's clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Swans gather on flooded riverside streets, following Storm Jorge, in Worcester, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Migrants from Afghanistan are seen on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize in front of an Orthodox cathedral during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Kaia Gerber and other models present creations by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Migrants cross Meric river as they walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A couple wearing masks to prevent contacting the coronavirus rides on an escalator at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
