Top Photos of the Day
A worker disinfects playground equipment inside a kindergarten in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden at Chicken Scratch in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Confetti falls as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kisses his wife Sara after speaking to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Lee Man-hee, founder of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, does a deep bow during a news conference at its facility in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A sports stadium that has been converted into a makeshift hospital to treat patients of the coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Demonstrators run away during a protest day in the Chilean calendar known as 'Super Lunes', as they protest against Chile's government and high living costs, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A resident walks at a damaged area in Realengo neighborhood after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg greets volunteers during a canvass kick-off as he campaigns in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a child, following the coronavirus outbreak, at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Residents try to recover belongings at a damaged area in Taquara neighborhood after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear sanitize a street in front of the city hall after the rapid rise in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease of in Daegu, southeast of the capital Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A steelworker cleans a cylinder at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A dog wearing face mask is seen on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Migrants rest near the border with Greece, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters in Monterey Park, California, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Crowds wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen at the Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Archie Paray, a gunman and former security guard, surrenders and releases dozens of hostages outside a mall in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People watch a TV showing a file picture for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Police detains activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following last week's clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship...more
Swans gather on flooded riverside streets, following Storm Jorge, in Worcester, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Migrants from Afghanistan are seen on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize in front of an Orthodox cathedral during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Kaia Gerber and other models present creations by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Migrants cross Meric river as they walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A couple wearing masks to prevent contacting the coronavirus rides on an escalator at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
