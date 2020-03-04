Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Damage to planes and property at the John C. Tune Airport after a tornado hit Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden gets ice cream at La Michoacana during Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders watches a screen showing election results during his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Medics transport a man on a stretcher into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Missiles are seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea. KCNA/REUTERS

A migrant girl warms herself by the fire near the banks of Evros river, natural border between Turkey and Greece, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Syrian migrant woman from Idlib holds her baby as she waits to cross the Meric river to reach Greece, in Doyran Village, near the Turkish border city of Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A worker disinfects playground equipment inside a kindergarten in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren makes a heart gesture as she addresses supporters at her Super Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Damage to Amplify Apartments building is seen after a tornado hit eastern Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Voters make their choices for a Democratic presidential nominee at a polling place during Super Tuesday elections inside Union Rescue Mission in the Skid Row neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Anti-dairy industry protestors are pulled from the stage as Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane as he arrives to speak at his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A riot police officer hits a migrant with his baton as police tries to disperse a group of migrants outside the port of Mytilene, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks during his Super Tuesday night rally in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Lee Man-hee, founder of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, does a deep bow during a news conference at its facility in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

A sports stadium that has been converted into a makeshift hospital to treat patients of the coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders departs after he and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders voted in the Vermont primary at their polling place in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators run away during a protest day in the Chilean calendar known as 'Super Lunes', as they protest against Chile's government and high living costs, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A resident walks at a damaged area in Realengo neighborhood after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Confetti falls as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kisses his wife Sara after speaking to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg greets volunteers during a canvass kick-off as he campaigns in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a child, following the coronavirus outbreak, at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Residents try to recover belongings at a damaged area in Taquara neighborhood after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear sanitize a street in front of the city hall after the rapid rise in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease of in Daegu, southeast of the capital Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A steelworker cleans a cylinder at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Migrants rest near the border with Greece, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A dog wearing face mask is seen on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

