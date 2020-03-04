Top Photos of the Day
Damage to planes and property at the John C. Tune Airport after a tornado hit Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden gets ice cream at La Michoacana during Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders watches a screen showing election results during his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Medics transport a man on a stretcher into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Missiles are seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea. KCNA/REUTERS
A migrant girl warms herself by the fire near the banks of Evros river, natural border between Turkey and Greece, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Syrian migrant woman from Idlib holds her baby as she waits to cross the Meric river to reach Greece, in Doyran Village, near the Turkish border city of Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A worker disinfects playground equipment inside a kindergarten in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren makes a heart gesture as she addresses supporters at her Super Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Damage to Amplify Apartments building is seen after a tornado hit eastern Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Voters make their choices for a Democratic presidential nominee at a polling place during Super Tuesday elections inside Union Rescue Mission in the Skid Row neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Anti-dairy industry protestors are pulled from the stage as Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane as he arrives to speak at his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A riot police officer hits a migrant with his baton as police tries to disperse a group of migrants outside the port of Mytilene, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks during his Super Tuesday night rally in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Lee Man-hee, founder of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, does a deep bow during a news conference at its facility in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A sports stadium that has been converted into a makeshift hospital to treat patients of the coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders departs after he and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders voted in the Vermont primary at their polling place in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators run away during a protest day in the Chilean calendar known as 'Super Lunes', as they protest against Chile's government and high living costs, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A resident walks at a damaged area in Realengo neighborhood after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Confetti falls as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kisses his wife Sara after speaking to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg greets volunteers during a canvass kick-off as he campaigns in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a child, following the coronavirus outbreak, at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Residents try to recover belongings at a damaged area in Taquara neighborhood after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear sanitize a street in front of the city hall after the rapid rise in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease of in Daegu, southeast of the capital Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A steelworker cleans a cylinder at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Migrants rest near the border with Greece, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A dog wearing face mask is seen on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
Scenes from Super Tuesday
In Super Tuesday contests across 14 states and one territory, from tiny Maine in the East to the delegate-rich prize of California in the West, the Democratic battle to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump becomes a national competition for the first time.
Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe
Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan, have reached Turkey's land borders with EU states Greece and Bulgaria since Ankara said last week it would stop keeping them on its territory.
San Francisco's homeless vote on Super Tuesday
As Californians vote in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, some among the state's homeless population are striving to make their voices heard and their votes count as well.
Celebrities on the campaign trail
Famous folks stump for their candidates on the 2020 campaign trail.
Unusual polling places on Super Tuesday
Strange settings where voters are casting their ballots.
U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases
There are now over 100 people in at least a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread and the central bank acted to protect the economy from the impact of the global outbreak.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee
At least 22 people were killed early on Tuesday after powerful tornadoes ripped through Nashville and other parts of Tennessee, flattening buildings and leaving tens of thousands of people without power, authorities said.