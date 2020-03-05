Top Photos of the Day
A man daubed in colours looks on as he takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Carmen Gray hugs her sister, Bridget Parkhill, after discussing concerns about coughing exhibited by their mother, Susan Hailey, who is a resident at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed...more
President Donald Trump leaves a backstage area to address the Latino Coalition's legislative summit in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman wearing a protective mask stands as she waits for the bus at the sidewalk, after Indonesia confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
The USS Theodore Roosevelt is seen while entering the port in Da Nang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A delivery man for Coupang Jung Im-hong, wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus, warms up before leaving to deliver packages in Incheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Teagasc research farm in County Meath, Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man wearing a protective face mask is seen on a crossroads as the country is hit by an outbreak of coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg leaves after meeting the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man wearing protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks through red-colored wooden torii gates at the Nezu shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at 'drive-thru' testing center for the novel coronavirus disease of COVID-19 in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Medics load a person into an ambulance the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Joe Hamilton intuitively controls a DEKA prosthetic hand, made by Mobius Bionics and called the 'LUKE Arm', for an advanced prosthetics study involving the Regenerative Peripheral Nerve Interface in a lab on the University of Michigan Medical Campus...more
A migrant girl warms herself by the fire near the banks of Evros river, natural border between Turkey and Greece, near Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Faithfuls take part in a mass in De los Santos Cosme y Damian church, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery have been covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
South Korean soldiers in protective gears sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran
A riot police officer hits a migrant with his baton as police tries to disperse a group of migrants outside the port of Mytilene, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A sports stadium that has been converted into a makeshift hospital to treat patients of the coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Stewardesses pose for a picture before a presentation ceremony for the first Airbus A350-900 aircraft of Aeroflot at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A child of the indigenous Wichi community opens a water tap, in the Salta province, Argentina. In Argentina, once one of the world s richest countries and long a major supplier of beef, children in a small indigenous community plagued by extreme...more
Firefighters dig for victims of a mudslide, where five people died and four remain missing according to the fire department, in Morro do Macaco Molhado (wet monkey hill) in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a child, following the coronavirus outbreak, at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A dog wearing face mask is seen on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak
Italy closed all schools and universities and prepared other emergency measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's worst-hit country as the death toll surpassed 100 and number of cases jumped over 3,000.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Living in the age of coronavirus
Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.
Mexico's women protest gender violence
In recent weeks, the kidnapping and murder of a seven-year-old girl and the skinning and disemboweling of a 25-year-old woman have fueled anger among women about what many view as authorities' inadequate response to the brutality.
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
Immigration lawyer loses challenge to incumbent Texas Democrat
Jessica Cisneros, a progressive immigration attorney from Laredo, lost her challenge to Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, whom she had criticized as too moderate, in a district along the Mexican border.
Scenes from Super Tuesday
In Super Tuesday contests across 14 states and one territory, from tiny Maine in the East to the delegate-rich prize of California in the West, the Democratic battle to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump becomes a national competition for the first time.