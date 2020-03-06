Top Photos of the Day

Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' known as a gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine, in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru. "In a week sometimes I can get 1 gram or 2 grams of gold," Chura said. "If I'm lucky...more

Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' known as a gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine, in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru. "In a week sometimes I can get 1 gram or 2 grams of gold," Chura said. "If I'm lucky it can sometimes be 20 grams, but that's down to luck." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

