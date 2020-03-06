Top Photos of the Day
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington....more
Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' known as a gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine, in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru. "In a week sometimes I can get 1 gram or 2 grams of gold," Chura said. "If I'm lucky...more
A man wearing a mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus rides on a train in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Three former police officers are taken to a hearing as they face charges for aggravated homicide and the kidnapping of Camila Diaz Cordova, a transgender woman under their custody who had been deported from the U.S. despite requesting asylum and...more
A man is surrounded by riot police officers during a protest called by high school students against the Chilean government and the public education system while starting the academic year, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A boy holds a spray bottle as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A baby wearing a face mask inside a stroller is seen as the country is hit by an outbreak of coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wearing protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks through red-colored wooden torii gates at the Nezu shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the government's coronavirus task force, greets a woman at the Washington State Emergency Operations Center during a tour with Governor Jay Inslee at Camp Murray near Tacoma, Washington,. REUTERS/David Ryder
Cathay Pacific aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A migrant, who arrived the previous day on a dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, sits covered with a blanket near the village of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California. California National Guard/Handout via REUTERS
Pat Herrick holds up a picture of her mother Elaine, who passed away earlier that morning at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Employees work on the site of a derailed high-speed TGV train operated by state-owned railway company SNCF in Ingenheim, near Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren exits her home with her husband Bruce to face a crowd of reporters and discuss the end of her campaign for president after informing her staff that she is withdrawing from the race in...more
A woman feeds her granddaughter while other children watch inside their home at Labor Camp community in Lunsar, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen
A Standard Poodle takes a rest on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A waiter stands by empty tables outside a restaurant at St Mark's Square, which is usually full of tourists, after Italy's government adopted a decree with emergency new measures to contain the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy. Italy's tourism industry...more
A worker with Haiti's Ministry of Public Health and Population asks a Haitian woman coming from Dominican Republic to be checked, as part of measures to monitor the coronavirus, at the border of Malpasse, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen while entering the port in Da Nang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A Tigre fan is seen during the match against Palmeiras during the group B Copa Libertadores in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Pigeons roam around Piazza Duomo square after the government decree to close cinemas and schools and urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one metre to each other, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
Violence resurges in protest-racked Chile
Unrest continues in Chile as protests that began in October over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.
Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak
At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.
Crufts Dog Show
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament
Climate activist Greta Thunberg met with the European Parliament's environment committee in Brussels, Belgium, saying they are only "pretending" to urgently tackle the climate crisis.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus outbreak.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down
Scenes from Italy the day after a government decree to close cinemas and schools, urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one meter to each other.