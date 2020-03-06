Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' known as a gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine, in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru. "In a week sometimes I can get 1 gram or 2 grams of gold," Chura said. "If I'm lucky it can sometimes be 20 grams, but that's down to luck." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A man wearing a mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus rides on a train in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Three former police officers are taken to a hearing as they face charges for aggravated homicide and the kidnapping of Camila Diaz Cordova, a transgender woman under their custody who had been deported from the U.S. despite requesting asylum and claiming that her life was at risk, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A man is surrounded by riot police officers during a protest called by high school students against the Chilean government and the public education system while starting the academic year, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A boy holds a spray bottle as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A baby wearing a face mask inside a stroller is seen as the country is hit by an outbreak of coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A man wearing protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks through red-colored wooden torii gates at the Nezu shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the government's coronavirus task force, greets a woman at the Washington State Emergency Operations Center during a tour with Governor Jay Inslee at Camp Murray near Tacoma, Washington,. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Cathay Pacific aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A migrant, who arrived the previous day on a dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, sits covered with a blanket near the village of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California. California National Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Pat Herrick holds up a picture of her mother Elaine, who passed away earlier that morning at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Employees work on the site of a derailed high-speed TGV train operated by state-owned railway company SNCF in Ingenheim, near Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren exits her home with her husband Bruce to face a crowd of reporters and discuss the end of her campaign for president after informing her staff that she is withdrawing from the race in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A woman feeds her granddaughter while other children watch inside their home at Labor Camp community in Lunsar, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A Standard Poodle takes a rest on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A waiter stands by empty tables outside a restaurant at St Mark's Square, which is usually full of tourists, after Italy's government adopted a decree with emergency new measures to contain the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy. Italy's tourism industry has been suffering hugely since the outbreak. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A worker with Haiti's Ministry of Public Health and Population asks a Haitian woman coming from Dominican Republic to be checked, as part of measures to monitor the coronavirus, at the border of Malpasse, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen while entering the port in Da Nang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A Tigre fan is seen during the match against Palmeiras during the group B Copa Libertadores in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Pigeons roam around Piazza Duomo square after the government decree to close cinemas and schools and urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one metre to each other, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
