Top Photos of the Day

A demonstrator reacts as he is doused with a water jet from a burning police water cannon vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Lori Spencer talks on the phone through a window with her mother, Judie Shape, who is 81 and was tested for coronavirus this morning, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Workers in protective suits remove bed linen inside a closed makeshift hospital which had been converted from a sports stadium, following its last group of patients with coronavirus have been discharged, in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus is seen in the Pacific Ocean outside San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Women run around a fire in Zocalo Square as they mark International Women's Day in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Bathers enjoy the warm volcanic hot springs of the Blue Lagoon in Grindavik, Iceland. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A woman in a gas mask attends a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France. The placard reads 'Patriarchy virus. We are the antidote'. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
The full moon rises over the Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Kyrgyz law enforcement officers detain a women's rights activist during a rally on International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Rescue workers are seen on the site where a hotel being used for the novel coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the southeast Chinese port city of Quanzhou, Fujian province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Greek riot police officers stand guard as tear gas is being fired near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, in Kastanies, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Women clash at a rally during the International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Sebastian Silva

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A mourner sleeps next to the fence of the crash site during a memorial service for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 Boeing 737 Max plane crash near Bishoftu, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
An indigenous woman takes part in a march during the International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their second goal against Inter Milan in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women occupy a street on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, wait to disembark from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
A protest sign stands in front of a row of chairs as family members of victims of the MH17 crash lined up empty chairs for each seat on the plane during a protest outside the Russian Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Medics transport a patient through heavy rain into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Philippines's Jess Labares poses at the final show of the Miss International Queen 2020 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Men and children work in a dockyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, smiles as she is welcomed by students to visit the Robert Clack School in Essex, Britain, in support of International Women's Day. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Women take part in a rally during the International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Managing Director of the European Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling bump fists instead of a handshake, in what Mitsotakis said was a message for precaution against the coronavirus spread, in the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
