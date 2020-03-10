Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Missiles are seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

Missiles are seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo does a drawing of a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, one of the 11 small towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February, in this picture taken by her father, schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo does a drawing of a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, one of the 11 small towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February, in this picture taken by her father, schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Inmates are seen on the roof of the San Vittore Prison during a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Inmates are seen on the roof of the San Vittore Prison during a revolt after family visits were suspended due to fears over coronavirus contagion, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Soundtrack artist Christina Aguilera poses with fans at the premiere for the film Mulan in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Soundtrack artist Christina Aguilera poses with fans at the premiere for the film Mulan in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as Holika Dahan which is part of Holi festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, India. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as Holika Dahan which is part of Holi festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, India. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man is detained by security forces during a rally and strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A man is detained by security forces during a rally and strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes part in a FOX News Town Hall with co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes part in a FOX News Town Hall with co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The lines to reach TSA immigration process are seen empty at one of its terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The lines to reach TSA immigration process are seen empty at one of its terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women travel in a public bus wearing protective masks due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Women travel in a public bus wearing protective masks due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The Grand Canal is seen after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of Italy, including Venice to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

The Grand Canal is seen after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of Italy, including Venice to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A child wears a costume and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A child wears a costume and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Lori Spencer talks on the phone through a window with her mother, Judie Shape, who is 81 and was tested for coronavirus this morning, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Lori Spencer talks on the phone through a window with her mother, Judie Shape, who is 81 and was tested for coronavirus this morning, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
A boy walks among pairs of shoes at the premises of an NGO next to the Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A boy walks among pairs of shoes at the premises of an NGO next to the Moria camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A man arriving into an office building gets his temperature measured by a private security guard using an infrared thermometer, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man arriving into an office building gets his temperature measured by a private security guard using an infrared thermometer, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers in protective suits remove bed linen inside a closed makeshift hospital which had been converted from a sports stadium, following its last group of patients with coronavirus have been discharged, in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Workers in protective suits remove bed linen inside a closed makeshift hospital which had been converted from a sports stadium, following its last group of patients with coronavirus have been discharged, in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Children walk at a camp for people recently displaced by fighting in Yemen's northern province of al-Jawf between government forces and Houthis, in Marib, Yemen. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

Children walk at a camp for people recently displaced by fighting in Yemen's northern province of al-Jawf between government forces and Houthis, in Marib, Yemen. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
A man stands in front of the Skogafoss waterfall in Skogar, Iceland. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man stands in front of the Skogafoss waterfall in Skogar, Iceland. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Kazuo Ouchi, 62, father of young baseball player Ryoma Ouchi, looks at old photographs of his children at their now-abandoned house after their evacuation caused by the March 11, 2011, earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, in Iitate, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Mari Saito

Kazuo Ouchi, 62, father of young baseball player Ryoma Ouchi, looks at old photographs of his children at their now-abandoned house after their evacuation caused by the March 11, 2011, earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, in Iitate, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Mari Saito
An indigenous woman takes part in a march during the International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

An indigenous woman takes part in a march during the International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
