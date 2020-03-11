Top Photos of the Day
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A couple kiss while wearing protective face masks in front of the Trevi fountain, after a decree ordered the whole of Italy on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after a primary night speech at The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Israeli settlements, near the town of Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A dog passes in front of an almost empty restaurant in Trastevere area, after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus,in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A female tourist wears a protective face mask on the street in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A student carries a box to her dorm at Harvard University, after the school asked its students not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would move to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes, in Cambridge,...more
A screen shows a CCTV state media broadcast of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Wuhan at a shopping center in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A microphone stand set up for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders stands empty inside of a room in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, seen berthed at the Port of Oakland for a second night in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as Holika Dahan, which is part of Holi festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, India. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Pope Francis leads Mass via a video livestream in a chapel full of empty seats as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, at the St. Martha House in the Vatican. Vatican Media/ via REUTERS
Police officers take part in a search operation for the remains of people who went missing after the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Prawongmetha
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden argues with a worker about his gun control policies during a Biden campaign stop at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police stand near the wreckage of a car that was burnt in a blockade set by members of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel to repel security forces during a police operation on the outskirts of Celaya, in Guanajuato state, Mexico. REUTERS/Sergio Maldonado
A Palestinian woman, wearing a mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus, departs from a bus upon her return from abroad, at the Allenby Bridge crossing in Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A gondolier waits for tourists in a virtually deserted city after a decree ordered the whole of Italy on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The lines to reach TSA immigration process are seen empty at one of its terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women travel in a public bus wearing protective masks due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man is detained by security forces during a rally and strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman smeared with coloured powder shakes her head to remove it during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man arriving into an office building gets his temperature measured by a private security guard using an infrared thermometer, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man stands in front of the Skogafoss waterfall in Skogar, Iceland. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
