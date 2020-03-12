Top Photos of the Day

Harvey Weinstein speaks as witnesses watch during the sentencing following his conviction on sexual assault and rape charges in Manhattan, New York City, in this courtroom sketch. "I feel remorse for all of the men who are going through this fight,"...more

Harvey Weinstein speaks as witnesses watch during the sentencing following his conviction on sexual assault and rape charges in Manhattan, New York City, in this courtroom sketch. "I feel remorse for all of the men who are going through this fight," Weinstein, 67, told the court before he was sentenced, sounding unrepentant. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Close