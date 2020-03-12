Top Photos of the Day
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, in...more
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the nation during a live television broadcast regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, from inside the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights the flame during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Fans leave after an announcement that the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game is canceled just before the tip off at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
An installation entitled "Umbrella Sky Project" created by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha and composed with pink umbrellas is pictured in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders addresses a news conference in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Harvey Weinstein speaks as witnesses watch during the sentencing following his conviction on sexual assault and rape charges in Manhattan, New York City, in this courtroom sketch. "I feel remorse for all of the men who are going through this fight,"...more
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Members of a Servpro cleanup crew wearing hazardous material suits prepare to enter Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, in Kirkland,...more
Shi'ite Muslims women wear protective face masks at Imam Ali Shrine, following an outbreak of coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A man washes his hands at a public hand washing station before boarding a bus as a cautionary measure against the coronavirus at Nyabugogo Bus Park in Kigali, Rwanda. REUTERS/Maggie Andresen
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A person peers through the blinds from inside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
Police officers take part in a search operation for the remains of people who went missing after the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Athit Prawongmetha
Foxton Harding, left and Adison Pucci, both 12, who both attend Northshore Middle School in the Northshore School District, which has moved to online only schooling for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, work on school assignments at their home...more
Health care worker tests people at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department, for people who suspect they have novel coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke as they are dressed-up in costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Israeli settlements, near the town of Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A couple kiss while wearing protective face masks in front of the Trevi fountain, after a decree ordered the whole of Italy on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A female tourist wears a protective face mask on the street in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, seen berthed at the Port of Oakland for a second night in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
The lines to reach TSA immigration process are seen empty at one of its terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man arriving into an office building gets his temperature measured by a private security guard using an infrared thermometer, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
