Top Photos of the Day
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through blinds at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Signage regarding the coronavirus is seen on the stage door to the show Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers theater as Broadway shows announced they will cancel performances due to the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights the flame during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Fans stand outside of Goodyear Ballpark after the spring training game between the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Indians was canceled. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
A worker sanitizes St. Mark's square as a measure to fight against the coronavirus contagion in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Grace Wedgwood, 30, of Seattle and a Quaker, takes a moment to pray during a visit to St. James Cathedral, which is only open for prayer after the Archdiocese of Seattle canceled all public celebration of mass at all parishes due to concern over the...more
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci gives television interviews about the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A waiter receives payment before closing during Italy's nationwide lockdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un observes an artillery fire competition between the artillery units under the Korean People's Army Corps 7 and Corps 9 at a training ground in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Medical staff use thermometers during checks for coronavirus at the border crossing with Italy in Vrtojba, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A woman wearing a protective mask stands in front the Colliseum on the third day of Italy's unprecedented lockdown to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, in...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke as they are dressed-up in costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child wearing protective face mask is carried across the border between Colombia and Venezuela at Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
10-year-old Selvin Jimenez receives food donations from the National Guard in New Rochelle, the epicenter of New York's coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy wearing a hat with a protective screen blows soap bubbles at a park in Daegu, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An installation entitled "Umbrella Sky Project" created by Portuguese artist Patricia Cunha and composed with pink umbrellas is pictured in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Tyler Hunt of South Carolina, 21, wears a surgical mask before entering The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which announced it will temporarily close due to the coronavirus outbreak in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A nun walks next to an empty St. Peter's Square, on the third day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, as seen from Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Members of a Servpro cleanup crew wearing hazardous material suits prepare to enter Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, in Kirkland,...more
Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar, lacking tourists, after the coronavirus outbreak in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Health care worker tests people at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department, for people who suspect they have novel coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
