Top Photos of the Day

An empty street is seen in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican. Vatican Media/ via REUTERS
Women stand near burning tires during a protest against the agreement on joint Russian and Turkish patrols, at M4 highway in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders do an elbow bump in place of a handshake as they greet other before the start of the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience....more
A visitor wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease looks at cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A staff member prays as Eastside Foursquare Church, whose congregation includes family members of the residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the...more
Bruce Greenstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of the LHC Group offers President Donald Trump an elbow bump in place of a handshake for safety as Dr Anthony Fauci and Vice President Mike Pence look on after the...more
People gather in Ipanema beach after authorities announced measures on coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes T
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient in a stretcher on to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the coronavirus, at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
Pope Francis walks in a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectants near Imam Abbas shrine as a precaution against the coronavirus, following the outbreak, in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Empty pitches are seen on Hackney Marshes in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
People gather with their belongings at the scene of the fire outbreak at Abule-Ado in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Gustavo Gatica, 22, a Chilean student blinded in both eyes by police rubber bullets in a protest last year, plays with a cube in braille system inside his house in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Syrian refugee woman puts a face mask on a boy as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, in al-Wazzani area, in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A man wearing latex gloves holds his electoral card before voting at a polling station during the first round of mayoral elections in Paris as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus disease. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Demonstrators occupy on a bus during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
An Ebbsfleet Town fan wears a protective facemask as he drinks with fellow supporters ahead of their soccer match against Halifax Town in Halifax, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Expatriates wait for mandatory coronavirus testing in a makeshift testing center in Mishref, Kuwait. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Culver City, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Medical personnel wearing protective face masks help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Conductor Mate Hamori conducts the Danubia Orchestra without an audience in the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music as the Hungarian government bans events hosting more than 100 people to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Budapest, Hungary....more
People line up at the Lufthansa ticket counter at the International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport, following the U.S. air travel ban in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
An empty bar is pictured in the French Quarter neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
