Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 16, 2020 | 7:00am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

An empty street is seen in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty street is seen in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
An empty street is seen in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
1 / 25
Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican. Vatican Media/ via REUTERS

Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican. Vatican Media/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican. Vatican Media/ via REUTERS
Close
2 / 25
Women stand near burning tires during a protest against the agreement on joint Russian and Turkish patrols, at M4 highway in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Women stand near burning tires during a protest against the agreement on joint Russian and Turkish patrols, at M4 highway in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Women stand near burning tires during a protest against the agreement on joint Russian and Turkish patrols, at M4 highway in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 25
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders do an elbow bump in place of a handshake as they greet other before the start of the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders do an elbow bump in place of a handshake as they greet other before the start of the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience....more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders do an elbow bump in place of a handshake as they greet other before the start of the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 25
A visitor wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease looks at cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A visitor wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease looks at cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A visitor wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease looks at cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
5 / 25
A staff member prays as Eastside Foursquare Church, whose congregation includes family members of the residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, holds an online Sunday church service in an empty sanctuary at the in Bothell, Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A staff member prays as Eastside Foursquare Church, whose congregation includes family members of the residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A staff member prays as Eastside Foursquare Church, whose congregation includes family members of the residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, holds an online Sunday church service in an empty sanctuary at the in Bothell, Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 25
Bruce Greenstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of the LHC Group offers President Donald Trump an elbow bump in place of a handshake for safety as Dr Anthony Fauci and Vice President Mike Pence look on after the president declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Bruce Greenstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of the LHC Group offers President Donald Trump an elbow bump in place of a handshake for safety as Dr Anthony Fauci and Vice President Mike Pence look on after the...more

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Bruce Greenstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of the LHC Group offers President Donald Trump an elbow bump in place of a handshake for safety as Dr Anthony Fauci and Vice President Mike Pence look on after the president declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 25
People gather in Ipanema beach after authorities announced measures on coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes T

People gather in Ipanema beach after authorities announced measures on coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes T

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
People gather in Ipanema beach after authorities announced measures on coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes T
Close
8 / 25
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
9 / 25
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient in a stretcher on to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the coronavirus, at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient in a stretcher on to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the coronavirus, at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient in a stretcher on to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the coronavirus, at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 25
Pope Francis walks in a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. Vatican Media/via REUTERS

Pope Francis walks in a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. Vatican Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Pope Francis walks in a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 25
A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectants near Imam Abbas shrine as a precaution against the coronavirus, following the outbreak, in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectants near Imam Abbas shrine as a precaution against the coronavirus, following the outbreak, in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectants near Imam Abbas shrine as a precaution against the coronavirus, following the outbreak, in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Close
12 / 25
Empty pitches are seen on Hackney Marshes in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Empty pitches are seen on Hackney Marshes in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Empty pitches are seen on Hackney Marshes in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
13 / 25
People gather with their belongings at the scene of the fire outbreak at Abule-Ado in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

People gather with their belongings at the scene of the fire outbreak at Abule-Ado in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
People gather with their belongings at the scene of the fire outbreak at Abule-Ado in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
14 / 25
Gustavo Gatica, 22, a Chilean student blinded in both eyes by police rubber bullets in a protest last year, plays with a cube in braille system inside his house in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Gustavo Gatica, 22, a Chilean student blinded in both eyes by police rubber bullets in a protest last year, plays with a cube in braille system inside his house in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Gustavo Gatica, 22, a Chilean student blinded in both eyes by police rubber bullets in a protest last year, plays with a cube in braille system inside his house in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 25
A Syrian refugee woman puts a face mask on a boy as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, in al-Wazzani area, in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian refugee woman puts a face mask on a boy as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, in al-Wazzani area, in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
A Syrian refugee woman puts a face mask on a boy as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, in al-Wazzani area, in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
16 / 25
A man wearing latex gloves holds his electoral card before voting at a polling station during the first round of mayoral elections in Paris as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus disease. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A man wearing latex gloves holds his electoral card before voting at a polling station during the first round of mayoral elections in Paris as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus disease. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A man wearing latex gloves holds his electoral card before voting at a polling station during the first round of mayoral elections in Paris as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus disease. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 25
Demonstrators occupy on a bus during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators occupy on a bus during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Demonstrators occupy on a bus during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
18 / 25
An Ebbsfleet Town fan wears a protective facemask as he drinks with fellow supporters ahead of their soccer match against Halifax Town in Halifax, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

An Ebbsfleet Town fan wears a protective facemask as he drinks with fellow supporters ahead of their soccer match against Halifax Town in Halifax, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
An Ebbsfleet Town fan wears a protective facemask as he drinks with fellow supporters ahead of their soccer match against Halifax Town in Halifax, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
19 / 25
Expatriates wait for mandatory coronavirus testing in a makeshift testing center in Mishref, Kuwait. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Expatriates wait for mandatory coronavirus testing in a makeshift testing center in Mishref, Kuwait. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Expatriates wait for mandatory coronavirus testing in a makeshift testing center in Mishref, Kuwait. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Close
20 / 25
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Culver City, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Culver City, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Culver City, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
21 / 25
Medical personnel wearing protective face masks help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical personnel wearing protective face masks help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical personnel wearing protective face masks help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
22 / 25
Conductor Mate Hamori conducts the Danubia Orchestra without an audience in the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music as the Hungarian government bans events hosting more than 100 people to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Conductor Mate Hamori conducts the Danubia Orchestra without an audience in the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music as the Hungarian government bans events hosting more than 100 people to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Budapest, Hungary....more

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Conductor Mate Hamori conducts the Danubia Orchestra without an audience in the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music as the Hungarian government bans events hosting more than 100 people to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
23 / 25
People line up at the Lufthansa ticket counter at the International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport, following the U.S. air travel ban in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

People line up at the Lufthansa ticket counter at the International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport, following the U.S. air travel ban in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
People line up at the Lufthansa ticket counter at the International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport, following the U.S. air travel ban in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
24 / 25
An empty bar is pictured in the French Quarter neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An empty bar is pictured in the French Quarter neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
An empty bar is pictured in the French Quarter neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 13 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 13 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 12 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 11 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Churchgoers find new ways to worship amid coronavirus

Churchgoers find new ways to worship amid coronavirus

Christian faithful congregate in inventive ways as they practice social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Spain declares coronavirus state of emergency

Spain declares coronavirus state of emergency

Spaniards hunkered down at home after the government imposed severe restrictions on public life to try to stop the spread of coronavirus, as cases of infection surged at a similar rate as in Italy.

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120 residents have tested positive for the virus and 64 of its 180 staff are at home sick with virus symptoms.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 146 countries around the world.

New York City suburb under coronavirus lockdown

New York City suburb under coronavirus lockdown

Schools, houses of worship and large gathering venues in part of the New York City suburb of New Rochelle shut down for two weeks in an effort to contain a coronavirus outbreak. National Guard troops delivered groceries and other necessities to the more than 100 people who were ordered to stay in their houses after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads

Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads

Shoppers around the world stood in long lines, waiting to buy essentials like toilet paper, pasta, bottled water, medicine and masks as a worsening coronavirus crisis stoked fears of shortages.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

Hospitals in the northern Lombardy region of Italy have borne the brunt of the contagion, they are running out of space and equipment and staff have not rested in weeks.

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast