Pictures | Tue Mar 17, 2020 | 7:00am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A gloved reporter raises his hand with other reporters as President Trump takes questions during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Phil Baker and his wife Lette, who live in Nottingham, drink beer accompanied by their English Pointer dog Freya at the Duke on the Green Pub in Parsons Green during a walking holiday in London as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A man wears a protective face mask at a butcher shop following an outbreak of coronavirus, in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Men in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
An air plane takes off from the airport as air traffic is effected by the spread of the coronavirus in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Volunteers sort apples at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
An employee wearing a protective face mask cleans and disinfects a subway train, as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Jokceys and 'Banei' horses compete during their 'Banei' Keiba race, a form of farm horse racing, in Obihiro, Hokkaido, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly as coronavirus cases in the city of New York rise. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Air planes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
People wearing protective masks walks in a mall during the quarantine in response to the spreading of coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Francesca Valagussa, 40, practices yoga with an online course, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Co-director Diana Goodrich watches chimpanzees play at Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest, as the nonprofit's co-directors fear that the coronavirus may likely affect chimpanzees, leading the sanctuary to suspend all volunteering, postpone a fundraising gala, and requiring masks, gloves, and scrubs to be used by staff, in Cle Elum, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Empty streets are seen at Toy Story Land inside Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus in an aerial view in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
People descend down the Bethesda Metro train station escalator at commuter rush hour, as Governor Larry Hogan ordered the shutdown of all bars and eateries in the state due to the coronavirus in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A man works to rebuild the historic nine-storey Dharahara tower, that collapsed during the 2015 earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Kids perform skateboard tricks at Freedom Plaza, as Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Students gather as they wait to go home after the government ordered all educational establishments to close, one of several new measures to control the spread of coronavirus at the Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
People gather on Se subway station despite the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
An empty street is seen in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Women stand near burning tires during a protest against the agreement on joint Russian and Turkish patrols, at M4 highway in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Conductor Mate Hamori conducts the Danubia Orchestra without an audience in the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music as the Hungarian government bans events hosting more than 100 people to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Expatriates wait for mandatory coronavirus testing in a makeshift testing center in Mishref, Kuwait. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
