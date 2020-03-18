Top Photos of the Day
Air travelers grab carry-on luggage behind rows of empty seats aboard a Delta flight, as coronavirus disruption continues across the global industry, from New York's JFK International Airport to San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Personnel walks near a model quarantine zone at the Nepalese Army headquarters amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children ride scooters across the plaza at the United States Supreme Court, following the government's notice to halt all building tours due to the coronavirus, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rick Hatfield, 73, walks with his mother, Marie Rossi, 93, in face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus out of La Hacienda Recreation Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida. REUTERS/Yana...more
Police officers salute as a medical worker from outside Wuhan arrives at the Wuhan Railway Station before leaving the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A man, wearing a protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A plastic cover is seen between the Bank employees and the clients, as they wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
People eat dinner in their car at Dick's Drive-In as restaurants and bars are limited to take out and delivery service only amid the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People crowd the beach, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Voters fill out ballots during the primary election in Ottawa, Illinois. The polling station was relocated from a nearby nursing home to a former supermarket due to concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, acknowledges press photographers gathered outside as her daughter Lori Spencer and husband Michael Spencer visit outside her room at Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home which is...more
Hundreds of boats sit docked at the Elliott Bay Marina during the outbreak of coronavirus, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting the coronavirus while working, but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV broadcasting news...more
Migrants stand on a rooftop as they demand for medical attention amid coronavirus fears at a foreign internment center in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An officer of Local Disaster Mitigation Agency in protective suit sprays disinfectant at a mosque amid the spread of coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
Members of the National Guard of Ukraine wearing protective face masks stand guard in front of the Ukrainian parliament building amid coronavirus concerns in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Co-director Diana Goodrich observes a chimpanzee at Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest, as the nonprofit?s co-directors fear that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may likely affect chimpanzees, leading the sanctuary to suspend all volunteering,...more
Wellington, a 32-year-old rockhopper penguin, meets other animals as exploring the aquarium's Amazon Rising exhibit at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. SHEDD AQUARIUM/via REUTERS
Reporters keep a six-foot distance during a news conference for the outbreak of coronavirus aty City Hall in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A man is detained during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Stranded passengers cross the international bridge at the border between Peru and Bolivia, after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, in Desaguadero, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Four-year-old Sadie Williams picks up lunch with her mother and sister at the Olympic Hills Elementary School, after schools were closed due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A musician plays violin as he waits for the last train before metro shutdown amid coronavirus concerns, at Zoloti Vorota station in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man walks on logs of wood placed on the river at the Makoko community in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
People attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pyongyang General Hospital, on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA/ via REUTERS
People walk the Oculus during the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, amid coronavirus cases in The Villages, Florida. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
