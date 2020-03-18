Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Air travelers grab carry-on luggage behind rows of empty seats aboard a Delta flight, as coronavirus disruption continues across the global industry, from New York's JFK International Airport to San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Personnel walks near a model quarantine zone at the Nepalese Army headquarters amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Children ride scooters across the plaza at the United States Supreme Court, following the government's notice to halt all building tours due to the coronavirus, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Rick Hatfield, 73, walks with his mother, Marie Rossi, 93, in face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus out of La Hacienda Recreation Center, as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic primary in The Villages, Florida. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Police officers salute as a medical worker from outside Wuhan arrives at the Wuhan Railway Station before leaving the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A man, wearing a protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A plastic cover is seen between the Bank employees and the clients, as they wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
People eat dinner in their car at Dick's Drive-In as restaurants and bars are limited to take out and delivery service only amid the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
People crowd the beach, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Voters fill out ballots during the primary election in Ottawa, Illinois. The polling station was relocated from a nearby nursing home to a former supermarket due to concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, acknowledges press photographers gathered outside as her daughter Lori Spencer and husband Michael Spencer visit outside her room at Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home which is one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Hundreds of boats sit docked at the Elliott Bay Marina during the outbreak of coronavirus, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting the coronavirus while working, but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV broadcasting news with his son in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Migrants stand on a rooftop as they demand for medical attention amid coronavirus fears at a foreign internment center in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
An officer of Local Disaster Mitigation Agency in protective suit sprays disinfectant at a mosque amid the spread of coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Members of the National Guard of Ukraine wearing protective face masks stand guard in front of the Ukrainian parliament building amid coronavirus concerns in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Co-director Diana Goodrich observes a chimpanzee at Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest, as the nonprofit?s co-directors fear that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may likely affect chimpanzees, leading the sanctuary to suspend all volunteering, postpone a fundraising gala, and requiring masks, gloves, and scrubs to be used by staff, in Cle Elum, Washington, U.S. March 16, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Wellington, a 32-year-old rockhopper penguin, meets other animals as exploring the aquarium's Amazon Rising exhibit at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. SHEDD AQUARIUM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Reporters keep a six-foot distance during a news conference for the outbreak of coronavirus aty City Hall in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A man is detained during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Stranded passengers cross the international bridge at the border between Peru and Bolivia, after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, in Desaguadero, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Four-year-old Sadie Williams picks up lunch with her mother and sister at the Olympic Hills Elementary School, after schools were closed due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A musician plays violin as he waits for the last train before metro shutdown amid coronavirus concerns, at Zoloti Vorota station in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A man walks on logs of wood placed on the river at the Makoko community in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
People attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pyongyang General Hospital, on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
People walk the Oculus during the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, amid coronavirus cases in The Villages, Florida. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
