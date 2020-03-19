Top Photos of the Day
A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A pedestrian walks on Wall St., as concerns about coronavirus disease keep more people at home, in front of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors stand in boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall amid the spread of coronavirus disease in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police officers salute as a medical worker from outside Wuhan arrives at the Wuhan Railway Station before leaving the epicenter of the novel coronavirus disease outbreak, in Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Israeli couple Roni Ben-Ari and Yonatan Meushar, dance as they get married at Ein Hemed Forest Wedding Venue who are offering free, small scale weddings for young couples whose weddings cannot take place as planned due to restrictions imposed by the...more
Tacos el Tajin food truck owner Tomas Lopez checks his watch at lunch time in the South Lake Union neighborhood, normally a busy area for Amazon and the biotech industry, as companies like Amazon instructed employees to work from home if they can...more
A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a customer's hands at the entrance of a public market in response to the spread of coronavirus disease in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Medical staff in protective gear wave from the Intensive Care Unit of La Paz Hospital, during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
An empty Times Square is seen on the street following the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Passengers wait aboard the cruise liner MV AidAmira as the ship sits at dock after it was quarantined due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Shi'ite pilgrims make their way to Kadhimiya to mark the death of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A trader reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Volunteers search for people who need help on a flooded area after heavy rainfall in east Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses the daily White House coronavirus response briefing with members of the administration's coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man sits alone outside a pub on Carnaby Street, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A volunteer, that directs visitors at a coronavirus testing center, gestures at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref, Kuwait. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the streets to give them...more
Personnel walks near a model quarantine zone at the Nepalese Army headquarters amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease outbreak, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Security personnel wearing face masks to contain the spread of coronavirus disease walk along a street outside Forbidden City in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A passenger awaiting the rescheduling of a cancelled flight is attended to upon fainting at Jorge Chavez International Airport after the Peruvian government closed the country's borders in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Lima,...more
An air force member is seen with a full cover mask as he sprays disinfectant inside a main railway station, as the number of people tested positive for coronavirus disease in the country increased, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Adolfo Lettieri, owner of a family-run tapestry shop, creates homemade masks that are distributed free to people who line up outside their small shop in the Tuscan city of Grosseto, Italy. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
A woman runs alongs an empty street just before a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People eat dinner in their car at Dick's Drive-In as restaurants and bars are limited to take out and delivery service only amid the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his protective face mask during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A woman wears a protective face mask, due to the global coronavirus disease outbreak, as she waits to get her change after buying fruits in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in the colors of the countries that are affected by the coronavirus disease outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
