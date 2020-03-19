Top Photos of the Day

A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the streets to give them...more

A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to find food and other supplies to keep them going. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

