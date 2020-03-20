Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini carries out an exercise class for her neighbors from her balcony while Italians cannot leave their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A medical worker wearing a protective mask and suit treats patients suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Resident Laurent Lanthier and his son Robin, 12 pose behind the window of their home with objects significant to them during a coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square as the coronavirus outbreak continued in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A police talks to a tourist about the closing of the beach as Miami-Dade County restricts access to public beaches in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

People line up outside of a Costco store in Watford, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Asylum seekers cross the border from New York into Canada followed by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers at Roxham Road, in Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus, as they disinfect the streets, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, which has erected a tent to test for the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A pedestrian walks on Wall St., as concerns about coronavirus disease keep more people at home, in front of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Visitors stand in boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall amid the spread of coronavirus disease in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Police officers salute as a medical worker from outside Wuhan arrives at the Wuhan Railway Station before leaving the epicenter of the novel coronavirus disease outbreak, in Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Israeli couple Roni Ben-Ari and Yonatan Meushar, dance as they get married at Ein Hemed Forest Wedding Venue who are offering free, small scale weddings for young couples whose weddings cannot take place as planned due to restrictions imposed by the government to fight the coronavirus, in Ein Hemed, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Tacos el Tajin food truck owner Tomas Lopez checks his watch at lunch time in the South Lake Union neighborhood, normally a busy area for Amazon and the biotech industry, as companies like Amazon instructed employees to work from home if they can during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a customer's hands at the entrance of a public market in response to the spread of coronavirus disease in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Medical staff in protective gear wave from the Intensive Care Unit of La Paz Hospital, during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

An empty Times Square is seen on the street following the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Passengers wait aboard the cruise liner MV AidAmira as the ship sits at dock after it was quarantined due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A trader reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in the colors of the countries that are affected by the coronavirus disease outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

