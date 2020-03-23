Top Photos of the Day
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, work to sanitize the New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man sits at New Delhi's border barricade during a lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People wearing protective face masks sit on social distancing benches at a bus station after many workers crowded the terminal station to return to their cities after certain activities were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Thailand....more
A woman wearing protective mask and gloves, uses her phone in a Mass Rapid Transit train, during a movement control order due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Zac looks through the window at Vera Barnett after delivering a carvary from the Sneyd Arms on Mother's Day in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland. Samuli Rosenberg/All About Lapland/via REUTERS
Zechariah Payton, 5, puts his head down on an empty pew, on the third day of California Governor Gavin Newsom's implemented statewide "stay at home order" directing the state's residents to stay in their homes in the face of the fast-spreading...more
People travel in a crowded bus to return to their cities and villages before the start of the lockdown by West Bengal state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Visitors wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Danny Wertheimer plays guitar and sings to his neighbors from his balcony two days after California's Governor Gavin Newsom implemented a state wide "stay at home order" directing the state's 40 million residents to stay in their homes for the...more
A faithful applies hand sanitizer to a woman as she arrives to attend a church service at the Apostolic Christian Church in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Delta Air Lines 737 passenger planes are seen lined up on a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah...more
Joy Malone's daughter and nephew look out the window of her home onto a deserted street inside an area under lockdown due to coronavirus disease cases in New Rochelle, New York. REUTERS/Joy Malone
A general view of Copacabana beach during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Journalists practice social distancing outside a meeting to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
A dog wearing a mask is seen on a street following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A pigeon flies over the Cathedral of Brasilia, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in downtown Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado Machado
People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Gina Mares Kurtz, who lives in Seattle, takes part in a virtual kung fu class on Zoom with Seven Star Women's Kung Fu while camping with her family to get away from the coronavirus outbreak at Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend, Washington....more
Reverend Scott Holmer, left, hosts a drive-thru confessional at the Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, after Governor Larry Hogan signed the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Protection Act of 2020 in response to the coronavirus in Bowie,...more
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci stands during a news briefing on the administration's response to the coronavirus disease outbreak at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova wearing a protective face mask walks to pose for a group photo with newly appointed members of the Slovak government during the cabinet's inauguration at Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia....more
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks her pig named Dior, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Testaccio district, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A sup surfer wearing a protective suit as a show of support for the people fighting against the spread of coronavirus disease takes part at an annual "Hijacking an ice floe" event marking the opening of the stand up paddle boarding season in...more
A migrant worker tries to board an overcrowded passenger train from an emergency window, after the government imposed restrictions on public gatherings in attempts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande
