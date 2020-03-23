Top Photos of the Day

Zechariah Payton, 5, puts his head down on an empty pew, on the third day of California Governor Gavin Newsom's implemented statewide "stay at home order" directing the state's residents to stay in their homes in the face of the fast-spreading...more

Zechariah Payton, 5, puts his head down on an empty pew, on the third day of California Governor Gavin Newsom's implemented statewide "stay at home order" directing the state's residents to stay in their homes in the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus, before a Facebook Live service at Rising Star Church in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

