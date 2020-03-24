Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A person with a walker crosses 42nd Street in a mostly deserted Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Food trucks sit in a parking lot next to an empty school in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
The USNS Mercy, a Navy hospital ship, departs the Naval Station San Diego and heads to the Port of Los Angeles to aid local medical facilities dealing with coronavirus, in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A health worker vaccinates a woman against the flu, as advised by health officials to facilitate diagnosis for coronavirus, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Bolivian sex workers sit during a Reuters interview before the countrywide, two-week mandatory quarantine to combat the spread of coronavirus, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Monica Machicao

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a globe-shaped public garden in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
People wearing protective face masks sit on social distancing benches at a bus station in Thailand. REUTERS/Challinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A French rescue team wearing protective suits carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before being loaded into a helicopter. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
People travel in a crowded bus to return to their cities and villages before the start of the lockdown by West Bengal state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A general view of Copacabana beach during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions to slow the spread of coronavirus at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A worker from the White House janitorial staff sanitizes the briefing room lectern before U.S. President Donald Trump leads the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A security guard wearing a protective mask sits on a tree at a park, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Health workers put gloves on a man in a wheelchair along an empty street, as restrictions are imposed as measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A sculpture Eros Bendato with a mock mask is seen on the main square during the coronavirus lockdown in Krakow, Poland. Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Joshua Simplot, wife Nikki Estrada and their two daughters visit his grandmother Wilma Jean Simpson, who Estrada says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Shuksan Healthcare Center during an outbreak of coronavirus among residents and staff, in Bellingham, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A member of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, wears a face mask while carrying paper towels as he arrives to sanitize and disinfect the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue in New Rochelle, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A woman wearing a protective mask walks outside Castel Sant'Angelo, as Italy tightens measures to try and contain the spread of coronavirus in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Analiese Zaleski sews hospital masks, as the spread of coronavirus continues, on day one of turning the Detroit Sewn facility into a production facility for hospital masks in Pontiac, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
An isolated couple, Nick and Cat Mehta, watch British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's press conference as the spread of coronavirus continues in Weybridge, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
