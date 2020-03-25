Top Photos of the Day
People enjoy a meal inside a tent to prevent the coronavirus at a park in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Medical workers treat a patient suffering with coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome that has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease, in Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs due to coronavirus as they wait for costumers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
The Serbian military sets up the beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people suffering mild symptoms of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bolivian sex workers sit during a Reuters interview before the countrywide, two-week mandatory quarantine to combat the spread of coronavirus, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Monica Machicao
Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing protective gear walks at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
People maintain the one-meter distance between each other as they stand in a line to buy groceries at a supermarket in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus during the outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington....more
Shoppers line up to stock up on groceries at a Pick n Pay store during a nationwide lockdown in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Robert Burck known as the original 'Naked Cowboy' poses for photos wearing a mask in a mostly desolated Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People board an overcrowded train at the Kamalapur Railway Station, before the shutdown of all public transport, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Workers in protective suits disinfect a waiting hall at the Wuhan Railway Station which has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A surfer statue along the beach is decorated by pranksters with a mask and gloves in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man wearing a face mask displays a sign for takeaway services at an eatery after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Firearms instructor Joseph Wilkey instructs a mother who has asthma and her two teenage sons, as they wear protective mask and gloves, during a firearms safety class conducted by Level Up Firearms amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases,...more
The silhouettes of two people jogging in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment at her home in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A man passes by a LED outdoor screen during the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Tyson, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, admires the marine life from his perch while crunching on a hard biscuit, at Shedd Aquarium amid its coronavirus-related closure in Chicago, Illinois. Shedd Aquarium/Mike Pratt via REUTERS
An aerial view of empty Octavio Frias de Oliveira bridge on the first day of lockdown imposed by state government because of the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he participates in a televised Fox News Channel 'virtual town hall' with Fox anchor Bill Hemmer on the coronavirus response in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man wearing protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus looks at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
French tenor singer Stephane Senechal sings from his apartment window in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus spread in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Food trucks sit in a parking lot next to an empty school in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
