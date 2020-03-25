Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 25, 2020 | 7:00am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

People enjoy a meal inside a tent to prevent the coronavirus at a park in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

People enjoy a meal inside a tent to prevent the coronavirus at a park in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
People enjoy a meal inside a tent to prevent the coronavirus at a park in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
Medical workers treat a patient suffering with coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome that has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease, in Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Medical workers treat a patient suffering with coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome that has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease, in Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Medical workers treat a patient suffering with coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome that has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease, in Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 24
Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs due to coronavirus as they wait for costumers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs due to coronavirus as they wait for costumers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs due to coronavirus as they wait for costumers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
3 / 24
The Serbian military sets up the beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people suffering mild symptoms of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The Serbian military sets up the beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people suffering mild symptoms of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
The Serbian military sets up the beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people suffering mild symptoms of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 24
Bolivian sex workers sit during a Reuters interview before the countrywide, two-week mandatory quarantine to combat the spread of coronavirus, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Monica Machicao

Bolivian sex workers sit during a Reuters interview before the countrywide, two-week mandatory quarantine to combat the spread of coronavirus, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Monica Machicao

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Bolivian sex workers sit during a Reuters interview before the countrywide, two-week mandatory quarantine to combat the spread of coronavirus, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Monica Machicao
Close
5 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing protective gear walks at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing protective gear walks at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing protective gear walks at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
6 / 24
People maintain the one-meter distance between each other as they stand in a line to buy groceries at a supermarket in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People maintain the one-meter distance between each other as they stand in a line to buy groceries at a supermarket in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
People maintain the one-meter distance between each other as they stand in a line to buy groceries at a supermarket in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
7 / 24
Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus during the outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus during the outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus during the outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 24
Shoppers line up to stock up on groceries at a Pick n Pay store during a nationwide lockdown in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Shoppers line up to stock up on groceries at a Pick n Pay store during a nationwide lockdown in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Shoppers line up to stock up on groceries at a Pick n Pay store during a nationwide lockdown in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 24
Robert Burck known as the original 'Naked Cowboy' poses for photos wearing a mask in a mostly desolated Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Robert Burck known as the original 'Naked Cowboy' poses for photos wearing a mask in a mostly desolated Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Robert Burck known as the original 'Naked Cowboy' poses for photos wearing a mask in a mostly desolated Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 24
People board an overcrowded train at the Kamalapur Railway Station, before the shutdown of all public transport, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People board an overcrowded train at the Kamalapur Railway Station, before the shutdown of all public transport, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
People board an overcrowded train at the Kamalapur Railway Station, before the shutdown of all public transport, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
11 / 24
Workers in protective suits disinfect a waiting hall at the Wuhan Railway Station which has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Workers in protective suits disinfect a waiting hall at the Wuhan Railway Station which has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Workers in protective suits disinfect a waiting hall at the Wuhan Railway Station which has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
12 / 24
A surfer statue along the beach is decorated by pranksters with a mask and gloves in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A surfer statue along the beach is decorated by pranksters with a mask and gloves in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A surfer statue along the beach is decorated by pranksters with a mask and gloves in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 24
A man wearing a face mask displays a sign for takeaway services at an eatery after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A man wearing a face mask displays a sign for takeaway services at an eatery after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A man wearing a face mask displays a sign for takeaway services at an eatery after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
14 / 24
Firearms instructor Joseph Wilkey instructs a mother who has asthma and her two teenage sons, as they wear protective mask and gloves, during a firearms safety class conducted by Level Up Firearms amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, outside Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Firearms instructor Joseph Wilkey instructs a mother who has asthma and her two teenage sons, as they wear protective mask and gloves, during a firearms safety class conducted by Level Up Firearms amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Firearms instructor Joseph Wilkey instructs a mother who has asthma and her two teenage sons, as they wear protective mask and gloves, during a firearms safety class conducted by Level Up Firearms amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, outside Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
15 / 24
The silhouettes of two people jogging in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

The silhouettes of two people jogging in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
The silhouettes of two people jogging in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
16 / 24
Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment at her home in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment at her home in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment at her home in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
17 / 24
A man passes by a LED outdoor screen during the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A man passes by a LED outdoor screen during the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A man passes by a LED outdoor screen during the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
18 / 24
Tyson, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, admires the marine life from his perch while crunching on a hard biscuit, at Shedd Aquarium amid its coronavirus-related closure in Chicago, Illinois. Shedd Aquarium/Mike Pratt via REUTERS

Tyson, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, admires the marine life from his perch while crunching on a hard biscuit, at Shedd Aquarium amid its coronavirus-related closure in Chicago, Illinois. Shedd Aquarium/Mike Pratt via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Tyson, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, admires the marine life from his perch while crunching on a hard biscuit, at Shedd Aquarium amid its coronavirus-related closure in Chicago, Illinois. Shedd Aquarium/Mike Pratt via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
An aerial view of empty Octavio Frias de Oliveira bridge on the first day of lockdown imposed by state government because of the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

An aerial view of empty Octavio Frias de Oliveira bridge on the first day of lockdown imposed by state government because of the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
An aerial view of empty Octavio Frias de Oliveira bridge on the first day of lockdown imposed by state government because of the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Close
20 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he participates in a televised Fox News Channel 'virtual town hall' with Fox anchor Bill Hemmer on the coronavirus response in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he participates in a televised Fox News Channel 'virtual town hall' with Fox anchor Bill Hemmer on the coronavirus response in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he participates in a televised Fox News Channel 'virtual town hall' with Fox anchor Bill Hemmer on the coronavirus response in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 24
A man wearing protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus looks at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man wearing protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus looks at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A man wearing protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus looks at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 24
French tenor singer Stephane Senechal sings from his apartment window in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus spread in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French tenor singer Stephane Senechal sings from his apartment window in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus spread in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
French tenor singer Stephane Senechal sings from his apartment window in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus spread in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 24
Food trucks sit in a parking lot next to an empty school in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Food trucks sit in a parking lot next to an empty school in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Food trucks sit in a parking lot next to an empty school in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 24 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 23 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 20 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Before and after the coronavirus

Before and after the coronavirus

Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after lockdowns imposed by governments to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

At least 29 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb.

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Governments around the world scramble to build temporary facilities to treat COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of intensive care beds and ventilators.

Inside Italy, coronavirus pandemic's new epicenter

Inside Italy, coronavirus pandemic's new epicenter

Italy has now surpassed every other country in coronavirus fatalities, with more than 6,000 deaths.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows

Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows

People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast