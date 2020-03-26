Top Photos of the Day
The Santa Monica pier and beaches on the Pacific Ocean are empty in California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers construct what is believed to be a makeshift morgue behind a hospital during the outbreak of coronavirus in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man crosses a nearly empty 5th Avenue in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Coba the Spectacled Owl is brought to see the Humboldt penguins while the zoo is closed to visitors at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance amid an outbreak of coronavirus across the country in West Bloomfield Township,...more
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Francisco, 1, from Chile, sleeps inside his stroller while a health ministry official measures his body temperature inside El Dorado International Airport after flights were suspended to curb the spread of coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia....more
The Penshaw monument lights up blue in support of the NHS, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Sunderland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Chef Dang Van Khu makes burgers shaped as coronavirus at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Medical officials aid a residents from St. Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus in Woodbridge, New Jersey. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
Chocolate Easter bunnies wearing protective masks are seen at Baeckerei Bohnenblust bakery in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Fields of flowers usually crowded with tourists and onlookers sit empty during the global outbreak of coronavirus in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A red-tailed Hawk feasts on a pigeon in the Sheep Meadow of Central Park in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Passenger planes parked on a runway are seen due to flight reductions to stop the spread of coronavirus at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A plainclothes policeman wields his baton against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules, after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People enjoy a meal inside a tent to prevent the novel coronavirus at a park in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
An Afghan Sikh inspects a damaged window inside a Sikh religious complex after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Canada's Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Pablo Rodriguez speaks in the House of Commons as legislators convene to give the government power to inject billions of dollars in emergency cash to help individuals and businesses through...more
Cao Junjie poses for a picture with his two-month old baby inside a safety pod he created to protect his baby from the coronavirus at a residential compound in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang
Nurses are distancing themselves socially as they line up for donated lunches, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Medical personnel watch as French President Emmanuel Macron visits the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France during a strict lockdown in France. Cugnot Mathieu/Pool via REUTERS
People accommodated in temporary beds rest inside El Dorado International Airport hours before the Colombian government's mandatory nineteen-day isolation as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia....more
A girl uses a skipping rope on Clapham Common, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man walks next to a repaired broken heart made of wool by Croatian designer Ivona, put on a building in downtown Zagreb, Croatia as the country is fighting coronavirus and the aftermath of an earthquake that hit the country on March 22....more
