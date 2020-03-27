Top Photos of the Day
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People travel on an overcrowded train before a curfew ordered by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to contain the spread of coronavirus, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Covid, a Bengal tiger cub, named after the coronavirus outbreak, is pictured at the zoo in Cordoba, Veracruz, Mexico. REUTERS/Sofia Dorantes
Juliette rings a 'closing bell' as NYSE-AMEX floor traders work in an off-site trading office they built when the New York Stock Exchange closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a picture of his two-year-old daughter Bianca painting his toenails as they while away time at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that has now been extended to the whole...more
A man wearing a face mask exercises at a riverside park by the Yangtze River in Wuhan of Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents exercise on their balconies according to the instructions of fitness trainer Patricio Cervantes during the spread of coronavirus in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Alice, 5, grabs her books that fell down after her daily study session at home during a lockdown imposed by the state government because of coronavirus in Santo Andre, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Ethiopian Orthodox faithful hold candles as they receive a blessing from a priest with an incense smoke which according to their belief will keep the coronavirus away, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21-day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Judie Shape, 81, who had been diagnosed with coronavirus and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland,...more
Customers wearing protective face masks make their transactions through a plastic barrier as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in a local grocery in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing during the outbreak of coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A view shows a guinea pig with a protective mask, widely used as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and a toy shopping cart during a demonstration in the office of a public organization, which recently launched the production of face...more
A man relaxes with his dog on Copacabana beach during the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Optician and former science educator Ali Nelson, jobless after her Washington D.C.-based eyewear store closed due to coronavirus, poses with her pet tarantula Polly at her home in Burke, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women inmates sew protective masks at the Aquiles Serdan prison, on the outskirts of Chihuahua as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Chihuahua, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant worker carries his son as they walk along a road with others to return to their village, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the armed forces disinfect a train car during the coronavirus outbreak, at Brazil's Central station in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
The London Eye is pictured lit blue in support of the NHS, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
