Top Photos of the Day

People watch a movie at a drive-in theatre while keeping social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
1 / 24
Residents exercise on their balconies following fitness trainers in Nantes as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 27. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
2 / 24
Rajesh Babu, a police officer, wearing a helmet depicting coronavirus, requests a commuter to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai, India, March 28. REUTERS//P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
3 / 24
A domestic black cat looks at a cat sitting outside the window, in the village of Blecourt during a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 29. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
4 / 24
Municipal workers disinfect public areas as a part of measures against the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 28. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
5 / 24
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
6 / 24
A man wearing a face mask gets out through barriers, which have been built up to block buildings from a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 29. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
7 / 24
A Christ the Redeemer statue made from sand is pictured with protective mask in Copacabana beach during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
8 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) meeting in London, Britain March 28. The prime minister chairs the morning update meeting on the coronavirus remotely from Number 11 Downing Street, since self-isolating after testing positive for the virus. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
9 / 24
A basket filled with beers and food from a downstairs barbecue, is lifted up with a string to neighbors, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hamburg, Germany March 28. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
10 / 24
Rabbi Michael Moskowitz answers questions during the final portion of a virtual Friday night Shabbat service where viewers can ask the rabbis questions about anything relating to Judaism inside Temple Shir Shalom, a Reform synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 27, amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak across the country.REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
11 / 24
A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks under blooming cherry blossoms during a snowfall on the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged Tokyo residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus disease from spreading, in Tokyo, Japan March 29. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
12 / 24
An Afghan boy holds protective face masks for sale in downtown, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan March 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
13 / 24
A worker inspects a disinfection chamber installed on a sidewalk as part of measures against the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 29. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
14 / 24
Ntsika Ntsele, 13, plays an alto saxophone while his neighbour looks on over a fence, during a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Soweto, South Africa, March 29. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
15 / 24
The police musical band performs for the people on a street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Guatemala City, Guatemala March 28. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
16 / 24
Members of Czech Philharmonic orchestra perform during a concert dedicated to hospitals fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prague, Czech Republic, March 28. Petr Kadlec/Ceska Filharmonie/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
17 / 24
A woman walks her dog through a deserted Paseo de la Castellana avenue during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 28. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
18 / 24
A member of the armed forces wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant in the Metro's Central station, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, March 29. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
19 / 24
People exercise on a roof as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico March 27. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
20 / 24
Macy Sturdivant, Annabelle Furlong, and Serafina Furlong spend time together while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle, Washington, March 27. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
21 / 24
U.S. members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, wearing protective masks, gather at Toncontin International airport before heading home, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 29. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
22 / 24
A homeless person lies in the entrance of a restaurant, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Dublin, Ireland, March 29. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
23 / 24
Migrant workers walk towards a bus station along a highway with their families as they return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
24 / 24
