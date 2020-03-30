Top Photos of the Day
People watch a movie at a drive-in theatre while keeping social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Residents exercise on their balconies following fitness trainers in Nantes as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 27. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rajesh Babu, a police officer, wearing a helmet depicting coronavirus, requests a commuter to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai, India, March 28. REUTERS//P....more
A domestic black cat looks at a cat sitting outside the window, in the village of Blecourt during a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 29. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Municipal workers disinfect public areas as a part of measures against the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 28. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India...more
A man wearing a face mask gets out through barriers, which have been built up to block buildings from a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 29. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Christ the Redeemer statue made from sand is pictured with protective mask in Copacabana beach during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) meeting in London, Britain March 28. The prime minister chairs the morning update meeting on the coronavirus remotely from Number 11 Downing Street,...more
A basket filled with beers and food from a downstairs barbecue, is lifted up with a string to neighbors, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hamburg, Germany March 28. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Rabbi Michael Moskowitz answers questions during the final portion of a virtual Friday night Shabbat service where viewers can ask the rabbis questions about anything relating to Judaism inside Temple Shir Shalom, a Reform synagogue in West...more
A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks under blooming cherry blossoms during a snowfall on the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged Tokyo residents to stay indoors...more
An Afghan boy holds protective face masks for sale in downtown, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan March 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A worker inspects a disinfection chamber installed on a sidewalk as part of measures against the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 29. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Ntsika Ntsele, 13, plays an alto saxophone while his neighbour looks on over a fence, during a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Soweto, South Africa, March 29. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The police musical band performs for the people on a street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Guatemala City, Guatemala March 28. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Members of Czech Philharmonic orchestra perform during a concert dedicated to hospitals fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prague, Czech Republic, March 28. Petr Kadlec/Ceska Filharmonie/Handout via REUTERS
A woman walks her dog through a deserted Paseo de la Castellana avenue during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 28. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of the armed forces wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant in the Metro's Central station, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, March 29. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
People exercise on a roof as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico March 27. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Macy Sturdivant, Annabelle Furlong, and Serafina Furlong spend time together while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle, Washington, March 27. REUTERS/David Ryder
U.S. members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, wearing protective masks, gather at Toncontin International airport before heading home, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 29....more
A homeless person lies in the entrance of a restaurant, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Dublin, Ireland, March 29. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Migrant workers walk towards a bus station along a highway with their families as they return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio projected that over half of the city of more than 8 million people will become infected with coronavirus and appealed to the federal government to provide New York with more ventilators to face a public health crisis he estimated would last into May.
Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows
People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.
Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals
Governments around the world scramble to build temporary facilities to treat COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of intensive care beds and ventilators.
Brazil's coronavirus lockdown seen from above
Aerial views of a deserted Rio de Janeiro under coronavirus lockdown.
Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown
As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.
Inside an Italian hospital's COVID-19 unit
Medical staff in the intensive care unit at Milan's San Raffaele hospital treat patients with coronavirus.
Locked-down no longer, China's Hubei begins return to normal
Life started returning to normal after two months of lockdown in Hubei province, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, with traffic controls lifted, construction resuming and people catching buses and trains across once-shut borders.