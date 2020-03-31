Top Photos of the Day
An NYPD officer is pictured as the USNS Comfort pulled into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manhattan, New York City, New York, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Buddhist monks wearing face shields and mask to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) collect alms in Bangkok, Thailand, March 31. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Relatives attend a burial ceremony of victims of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Migrants rescued in the Atlantic Ocean disembarks from a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, March 30. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A combination picture shows a group of Chinese men enjoying an afternoon at the Ochheuteal beach, May 19, 2019 (L) and a view of the same beach pictured empty in the afternoon in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Men sit together outside a closed-down casino in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, February 27. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People wearing face masks hug on the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 30. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wait in line to be tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while wearing protective gear, outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, New York City, March 30. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A view shows Palace Square, which is almost empty due to restrictions on public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Saint Petersburg, Russia March 30. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A dog wearing a protective mask is seen with its owner inside an autorickshaw during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chennai, India, March 30. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Staff members holding disinfectant gel and thermometer stand at an entrance of a shopping mall in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 30. REUTERS/Aly Song
People stand on their balconies in an apartment building in New Jersey overlooking the Hudson River during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, March 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The recently born Madagascan ring-tailed lemur twins are pictured at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain March 18. Chester Zoo/Handout via REUTERS
An Israeli policeman removes an ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth from a synagogue before it is closed by police as they enforce restrictions of a partial lockdown against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem March...more
A cow passes by people as they stand in line in an alley to collect free foodgrains from a grocery store during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, March 30. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A man wearing a protective face mask is seen reflected in a mirror whilst waiting for customers at a shop in Birmingham as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Birmingham, Britain, March 30. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A man sits inside a shop as a dog stands along the deserted street during the seventh day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kathmandu, Nepal March 30....more
The Stubbs family eats a take-out dinner of Mexican food inside a Volkswagen Bus while the sun sets on the beach as authorities encourage social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Newport Beach, California, March...more
An empty assembly line is pictured at Autoeuropa Volkswagen car factory during the partial lockdown as part of the state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lisbon, Portugal March 30. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman retrieves a bag left at the front door of Pinecrest Nursing Home after several residents died and dozens of staff were sickened due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Canada March 30. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
The One World Trade Center is illuminated in red, white and blue in recognition of the ongoing nationwide effort to combat coronavirus during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, as it is seen from Exchange Place, New...more
