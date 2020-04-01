Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 1, 2020 | 7:00am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Doctor Jean-Noel Lepront, wearing protective suit and face mask, makes a phone call outside an emergency COVID-19 center inside a gymnasium in Champigny-sur-Marne near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Doctor Jean-Noel Lepront, wearing protective suit and face mask, makes a phone call outside an emergency COVID-19 center inside a gymnasium in Champigny-sur-Marne near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, March 31,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Doctor Jean-Noel Lepront, wearing protective suit and face mask, makes a phone call outside an emergency COVID-19 center inside a gymnasium in Champigny-sur-Marne near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 24
Workers are seen speaking to a man inside a truck trailer used to store bodies outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, March 31. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah

Workers are seen speaking to a man inside a truck trailer used to store bodies outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, March 31. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Workers are seen speaking to a man inside a truck trailer used to store bodies outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, March 31. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
Close
2 / 24
A resident pays for groceries by standing on a tree stump to peer over barriers set up to ring-fence a wet market on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 1. REUTERS/Aly Song

A resident pays for groceries by standing on a tree stump to peer over barriers set up to ring-fence a wet market on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 1. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A resident pays for groceries by standing on a tree stump to peer over barriers set up to ring-fence a wet market on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 1. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 24
A young man cuts another man's hair on top of a closed hairdresser as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Oxford, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A young man cuts another man's hair on top of a closed hairdresser as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Oxford, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A young man cuts another man's hair on top of a closed hairdresser as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Oxford, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
4 / 24
President Donald Trump arrives behind Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for the start of the daily coronavirus response briefing press briefing room of the White House in Washington, March 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump arrives behind Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for the start of the daily coronavirus response briefing press briefing room of the White House in Washington, March 31....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
President Donald Trump arrives behind Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for the start of the daily coronavirus response briefing press briefing room of the White House in Washington, March 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
5 / 24
A protective face mask is seen in the rain at a deserted street, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 31. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A protective face mask is seen in the rain at a deserted street, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 31. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A protective face mask is seen in the rain at a deserted street, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 31. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 24
A goat sits next to a reserved sign in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A goat sits next to a reserved sign in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A goat sits next to a reserved sign in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
7 / 24
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 24
A NYPD car is parked in front of a Louis Vuitton store covered up with plywood windows and entrances to prevent looting during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, March 31. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A NYPD car is parked in front of a Louis Vuitton store covered up with plywood windows and entrances to prevent looting during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, March 31. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A NYPD car is parked in front of a Louis Vuitton store covered up with plywood windows and entrances to prevent looting during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, March 31. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 24
Farmers harvest onion crop to meet the food needs of Colombians during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Samaca, Colombia March 27. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Farmers harvest onion crop to meet the food needs of Colombians during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Samaca, Colombia March 27. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Farmers harvest onion crop to meet the food needs of Colombians during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Samaca, Colombia March 27. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
10 / 24
Daniel Floyd, a flight attendant stood down in the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, performs in his drag queen alter ego for an internet audience during self-isolation at home in Sydney, Australia, March 27. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Daniel Floyd, a flight attendant stood down in the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, performs in his drag queen alter ego for an internet audience during self-isolation at home in Sydney, Australia, March 27. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Daniel Floyd, a flight attendant stood down in the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, performs in his drag queen alter ego for an internet audience during self-isolation at home in Sydney, Australia, March 27. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
11 / 24
Lea, 19, plays with her cat as she studies in her house, during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Moorsel, Belgium March 31. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Lea, 19, plays with her cat as she studies in her house, during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Moorsel, Belgium March 31. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Lea, 19, plays with her cat as she studies in her house, during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Moorsel, Belgium March 31. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
12 / 24
A cat is seen at a home in al-Fari'ah refugee camp during a home confinement order as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 31. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A cat is seen at a home in al-Fari'ah refugee camp during a home confinement order as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 31. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A cat is seen at a home in al-Fari'ah refugee camp during a home confinement order as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 31. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
13 / 24
A worker checks part of a delivery of 64 hospital beds from Hillrom to The Mount Sinai Hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, March 31. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A worker checks part of a delivery of 64 hospital beds from Hillrom to The Mount Sinai Hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, March 31. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A worker checks part of a delivery of 64 hospital beds from Hillrom to The Mount Sinai Hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, March 31. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 24
A woman wearing a protective face mask stands on her walker, as riot police spray sterile water in the streets and markets, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they used to spray water on demonstrators, in Basra, Iraq March 31. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

A woman wearing a protective face mask stands on her walker, as riot police spray sterile water in the streets and markets, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they used to spray water on demonstrators, in Basra, Iraq March...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask stands on her walker, as riot police spray sterile water in the streets and markets, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they used to spray water on demonstrators, in Basra, Iraq March 31. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
15 / 24
Home veterinarian Wendy Jane McCulloch examines cat 8-year-old Ivy at the closed Botanica Inc. office as she makes client home visits, which have additional safety protocols in recent weeks during the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, March 31. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Home veterinarian Wendy Jane McCulloch examines cat 8-year-old Ivy at the closed Botanica Inc. office as she makes client home visits, which have additional safety protocols in recent weeks during the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Home veterinarian Wendy Jane McCulloch examines cat 8-year-old Ivy at the closed Botanica Inc. office as she makes client home visits, which have additional safety protocols in recent weeks during the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, March 31. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
16 / 24
An instructor addresses volunteers for a coronavirus awareness campaign in preparation for any possible spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen March 28. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An instructor addresses volunteers for a coronavirus awareness campaign in preparation for any possible spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen March 28. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
An instructor addresses volunteers for a coronavirus awareness campaign in preparation for any possible spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen March 28. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 24
A municipal worker sprays with disinfectant, an ambulance carrying the coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A municipal worker sprays with disinfectant, an ambulance carrying the coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A municipal worker sprays with disinfectant, an ambulance carrying the coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
18 / 24
People clap from their windows and roof during a social media campaign called "Clap For A Cause" to show solidarity for the bravery of all the doctors, nurses and policemen during the eighth day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kathmandu, Nepal March 31. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People clap from their windows and roof during a social media campaign called "Clap For A Cause" to show solidarity for the bravery of all the doctors, nurses and policemen during the eighth day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
People clap from their windows and roof during a social media campaign called "Clap For A Cause" to show solidarity for the bravery of all the doctors, nurses and policemen during the eighth day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kathmandu, Nepal March 31. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
19 / 24
Tom Fitzsimons, 68, kisses his wife Rosemary Miller, 68, at the Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), across from San Francisco, California, March 31. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tom Fitzsimons, 68, kisses his wife Rosemary Miller, 68, at the Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), across from San Francisco, California, March 31. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Tom Fitzsimons, 68, kisses his wife Rosemary Miller, 68, at the Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), across from San Francisco, California, March 31. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 24
Mannequins are pictured in the middle of a corridor at a closed shopping mall amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia March 31. REUTERS/Fransiska Nangoy

Mannequins are pictured in the middle of a corridor at a closed shopping mall amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia March 31. REUTERS/Fransiska Nangoy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Mannequins are pictured in the middle of a corridor at a closed shopping mall amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia March 31. REUTERS/Fransiska Nangoy
Close
21 / 24
A general view of shacks during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Umlazi township near Durban, South Africa, March 31. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A general view of shacks during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Umlazi township near Durban, South Africa, March 31. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A general view of shacks during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Umlazi township near Durban, South Africa, March 31. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
22 / 24
Self-employed physiotherapist Roman Pallesits looks at kickboxer Nicole who makes gymnastic exercises inside specially built plexiglass box as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Vienna, Austria, March 31. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Self-employed physiotherapist Roman Pallesits looks at kickboxer Nicole who makes gymnastic exercises inside specially built plexiglass box as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Vienna, Austria, March 31. REUTERS/Lisi...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Self-employed physiotherapist Roman Pallesits looks at kickboxer Nicole who makes gymnastic exercises inside specially built plexiglass box as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Vienna, Austria, March 31. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
23 / 24
The isolated house of a family is pictured, during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Moorsel, Belgium March 31. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The isolated house of a family is pictured, during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Moorsel, Belgium March 31. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
The isolated house of a family is pictured, during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Moorsel, Belgium March 31. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 31 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 30 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 27 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 27 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as medical workers and cleaners battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mass disinfections to combat coronavirus

Mass disinfections to combat coronavirus

Mass disinfections have become a common sight in the fight against coronavirus, from Turkey s Grand Bazaar to Mexico's bridges to India's migrant workers.

Photos of the month: March

Photos of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio projected that over half of the city of more than 8 million people will become infected with coronavirus and appealed to the federal government to provide New York with more ventilators to face a public health crisis he estimated would last into May.

Goats invade Welsh seaside resort town

Goats invade Welsh seaside resort town

A herd of Kashmir goats has invaded the seaside resort of Llandudno, Wales, and are now feasting on garden hedges and flowers after the coronavirus lockdown left the streets deserted.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.

Inside Italy, country hardest hit by coronavirus

Inside Italy, country hardest hit by coronavirus

Italy, which accounts for more than a third of all global coronavirus fatalities, saw its total death toll rise to 11,591 since the outbreak emerged in northern regions in February.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast