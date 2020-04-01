Top Photos of the Day
Doctor Jean-Noel Lepront, wearing protective suit and face mask, makes a phone call outside an emergency COVID-19 center inside a gymnasium in Champigny-sur-Marne near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, March 31,...more
Workers are seen speaking to a man inside a truck trailer used to store bodies outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, March 31. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
A resident pays for groceries by standing on a tree stump to peer over barriers set up to ring-fence a wet market on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 1. REUTERS/Aly Song
A young man cuts another man's hair on top of a closed hairdresser as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Oxford, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
President Donald Trump arrives behind Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for the start of the daily coronavirus response briefing press briefing room of the White House in Washington, March 31....more
A protective face mask is seen in the rain at a deserted street, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 31. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A goat sits next to a reserved sign in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A NYPD car is parked in front of a Louis Vuitton store covered up with plywood windows and entrances to prevent looting during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, March 31. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Farmers harvest onion crop to meet the food needs of Colombians during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Samaca, Colombia March 27. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Daniel Floyd, a flight attendant stood down in the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, performs in his drag queen alter ego for an internet audience during self-isolation at home in Sydney, Australia, March 27. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Lea, 19, plays with her cat as she studies in her house, during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Moorsel, Belgium March 31. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A cat is seen at a home in al-Fari'ah refugee camp during a home confinement order as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 31. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A worker checks part of a delivery of 64 hospital beds from Hillrom to The Mount Sinai Hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, March 31. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman wearing a protective face mask stands on her walker, as riot police spray sterile water in the streets and markets, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they used to spray water on demonstrators, in Basra, Iraq March...more
Home veterinarian Wendy Jane McCulloch examines cat 8-year-old Ivy at the closed Botanica Inc. office as she makes client home visits, which have additional safety protocols in recent weeks during the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...more
An instructor addresses volunteers for a coronavirus awareness campaign in preparation for any possible spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen March 28. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A municipal worker sprays with disinfectant, an ambulance carrying the coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People clap from their windows and roof during a social media campaign called "Clap For A Cause" to show solidarity for the bravery of all the doctors, nurses and policemen during the eighth day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns...more
Tom Fitzsimons, 68, kisses his wife Rosemary Miller, 68, at the Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), across from San Francisco, California, March 31. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mannequins are pictured in the middle of a corridor at a closed shopping mall amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia March 31. REUTERS/Fransiska Nangoy
A general view of shacks during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Umlazi township near Durban, South Africa, March 31. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Self-employed physiotherapist Roman Pallesits looks at kickboxer Nicole who makes gymnastic exercises inside specially built plexiglass box as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Vienna, Austria, March 31. REUTERS/Lisi...more
The isolated house of a family is pictured, during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Moorsel, Belgium March 31. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
