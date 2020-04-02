Top Photos of the Day
The first patient arrives at a newly constructed field hospital in the East Meadow of Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jefferson Siegel
A resident pays for groceries by standing on a tree stump to peer over barriers set up to ring fence a wet market on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song
A patient suffering from coronavirus wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near...more
A young man cuts another man's hair on top of a closed hairdresser as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Oxford, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A mobile phone showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of an almost empty road with low traffic, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Backpacker and Spanish language student Lola Daehler, from the U.S., jumps into the water after she decided to stay in Guatemala, where she feels safer to confront the outbreak of coronavirus, in San Pedro La Laguna, Solola, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis...more
A robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from coronavirus is pictured at a patients' room, in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso, next to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, adjusts his protective face mask during an upper house parliamentary session, following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A worker destroys flowers in a nursery, while flower growers have started destroying their products by failing to export them due to export restrictions after the coronavirus outbreak in Llano Grande, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Alisson, 2, an asylum-seeking child from El Salvador, plays in front of the tent where she lives, in a migrant camp with over 2,000 people and where social distancing can be difficult to practice, in Matamoros, Mexico. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France. REUTERS/Benoit...more
A U.S. Army National Guard member rests on boxes of preferred meals that were being distributed free to residents in the East Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Firefighters work on extinguishing a forest fire that started near Xichang in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
People stand on the lines drawn to maintain safe distance as they wait to receive free food being distributed by Central Reserve Police Force during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chennai,...more
Internally displaced boy, Mahmoud Abdel Hadi, 8, does his homework received on mobile, inside his tent after his tented school was shut due to the threat of coronavirus in Atmeh camp, near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A medical staff looks through the window of a train before its departure to evacuate patients infected with the coronavirus from Paris region hospitals to Brittany, in Paris, France. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS
Children play on a residential street that is almost empty due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Matawan, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women stand in a queue to receive relief supplies provided by local community amid the coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Residents look out of the window as a worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant to sanitise parts of the Alexandra's Madala Men's Hostel during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak, in Alexandra, South...more
Workers are seen in a factory that produces sterilized surgical equipment and medical clothings, as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in Sadat, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Jason Baird is seen dressed as Spiderman during his daily exercise to cheer up local children in Stockport, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Stockport, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Father Brian Mahoney hears drive-up confessions in the parking lot of St. Mary s Catholic Church amid the coronavirus outbreak in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man takes a picture near a cherry blossom trees street, closed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Television crew and people keep their social distance as they focus outside the home of former U.S. Marine nurse Ruth Gallivan while she celebrates her 104th birthday during the outbreak of the coronavirus in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Concepcion Espinar, 85, blows a kiss to her daughter Maria Jose Alvarez Espinar, 57, at the Ramon Berenguer nursing home in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, outside Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A New York City Police officer takes a selfie while in the middle of the street in an almost empty Times Square, during the coronavirus outbreak, in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
