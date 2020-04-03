Top Photos of the Day
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential coronavirus disease patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Jewish worshippers stand apart as they practice social distancing in keeping with government restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus disease as they pray in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Medical personnel transfer a patient to a TGV high speed train, to continue with the evacuation of people infected with coronavirus to western France hospitals, at the Strasbourg railway station, in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose after the coronavirus diseaseoutbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of...more
Visitors wearing protective masks look at cheetahs at the Beijing Zoo, during the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rescue workers push a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, afflicted with coronavirus disease, at Broward Heatlh Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Reuters photographer Nora Savosnick and her mother, Chava Savosnick, look at their phones while sitting in their living room, as Nora completes 14-days of quarantine since arriving from New York, during the coronavirus diseas outbreak, in Oslo,...more
People wait outside of a gate to receive relief supplies provided by local police authority amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A government official uses a whip to attempt to disperse civilians who gathered to access relief food rations, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
A worker disinfects a bus stop during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Evgenia Pivovarova drinks tea during self-isolation at home in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Photographer Sergey Pivovarov and his wife Evgenia were on vacation in Spain when the coronavirus disease outbreak started. After returning to...more
Relatives wearing face masks stand next to graves of coronavirus victims at a cemetery area provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Face protectors are dried in the sun outside a temporary hospital in IFEMA conference centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Ambulances are stationed and ready to be used after residents of the city's biggest slum Paraisopolis have hired a round-the-clock private medical service to fight the coronavirus disease in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A child plays with a goat on a rooftop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Cars for export are seen at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A migrant worker, who works in a textile loom, rests inside a loom after it was shut due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
NHS workers applaud on the streets outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center during the coronavirus...more
A worker sprays disinfectant on a vehicle carrying a coffin lined up to enter a cemetery as Ecuador's government announced on Thursday it was building a "special camp" in Guayaquil for coronavirus disease victims, in Guayaquil, Ecuador....more
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect at the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song
Dying flowers are seen at Bryants Nurseries Ltd after growers warn Britain's gardening industry could be destroyed by the country's coronavirus shutdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Hemel Hempstead, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A newborn baby is seen in a hospital wearing a protective face shield during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. via REUTERS
Medical staff are seen testing people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Chessington, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Medical staff work at a temporary hospital inside IFEMA conference centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
