Top Photos of the Day

Reuters photographer Nora Savosnick and her mother, Chava Savosnick, look at their phones while sitting in their living room, as Nora completes 14-days of quarantine since arriving from New York, during the coronavirus diseas outbreak, in Oslo, Norway. "The best part is that I'm getting a lot closer to you guys, and I don't think I would ever get this close if it hadn't been for me literally being locked down in this house... And I think a lot of people will come out of this knowing the people they lived in the house with better. And I'm very grateful for that" said Nora. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

