Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 3, 2020 | 8:35am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
1 / 30
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential coronavirus disease patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential coronavirus disease patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential coronavirus disease patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
2 / 30
Jewish worshippers stand apart as they practice social distancing in keeping with government restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus disease as they pray in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish worshippers stand apart as they practice social distancing in keeping with government restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus disease as they pray in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Jewish worshippers stand apart as they practice social distancing in keeping with government restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus disease as they pray in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 30
Medical personnel transfer a patient to a TGV high speed train, to continue with the evacuation of people infected with coronavirus to western France hospitals, at the Strasbourg railway station, in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Medical personnel transfer a patient to a TGV high speed train, to continue with the evacuation of people infected with coronavirus to western France hospitals, at the Strasbourg railway station, in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Medical personnel transfer a patient to a TGV high speed train, to continue with the evacuation of people infected with coronavirus to western France hospitals, at the Strasbourg railway station, in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 30
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose after the coronavirus diseaseoutbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose after the coronavirus diseaseoutbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose after the coronavirus diseaseoutbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
5 / 30
A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
6 / 30
Visitors wearing protective masks look at cheetahs at the Beijing Zoo, during the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Visitors wearing protective masks look at cheetahs at the Beijing Zoo, during the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Visitors wearing protective masks look at cheetahs at the Beijing Zoo, during the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 30
Rescue workers push a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, afflicted with coronavirus disease, at Broward Heatlh Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Rescue workers push a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, afflicted with coronavirus disease, at Broward Heatlh Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Rescue workers push a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, afflicted with coronavirus disease, at Broward Heatlh Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 30
Reuters photographer Nora Savosnick and her mother, Chava Savosnick, look at their phones while sitting in their living room, as Nora completes 14-days of quarantine since arriving from New York, during the coronavirus diseas outbreak, in Oslo, Norway. "The best part is that I'm getting a lot closer to you guys, and I don't think I would ever get this close if it hadn't been for me literally being locked down in this house... And I think a lot of people will come out of this knowing the people they lived in the house with better. And I'm very grateful for that" said Nora. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

Reuters photographer Nora Savosnick and her mother, Chava Savosnick, look at their phones while sitting in their living room, as Nora completes 14-days of quarantine since arriving from New York, during the coronavirus diseas outbreak, in Oslo,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Reuters photographer Nora Savosnick and her mother, Chava Savosnick, look at their phones while sitting in their living room, as Nora completes 14-days of quarantine since arriving from New York, during the coronavirus diseas outbreak, in Oslo, Norway. "The best part is that I'm getting a lot closer to you guys, and I don't think I would ever get this close if it hadn't been for me literally being locked down in this house... And I think a lot of people will come out of this knowing the people they lived in the house with better. And I'm very grateful for that" said Nora. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick
Close
9 / 30
People wait outside of a gate to receive relief supplies provided by local police authority amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People wait outside of a gate to receive relief supplies provided by local police authority amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
People wait outside of a gate to receive relief supplies provided by local police authority amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
10 / 30
A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
11 / 30
A government official uses a whip to attempt to disperse civilians who gathered to access relief food rations, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

A government official uses a whip to attempt to disperse civilians who gathered to access relief food rations, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A government official uses a whip to attempt to disperse civilians who gathered to access relief food rations, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
Close
12 / 30
A worker disinfects a bus stop during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

A worker disinfects a bus stop during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A worker disinfects a bus stop during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Close
13 / 30
Evgenia Pivovarova drinks tea during self-isolation at home in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Photographer Sergey Pivovarov and his wife Evgenia were on vacation in Spain when the coronavirus disease outbreak started. After returning to Russia safely the couple had to spend two weeks self-isolated due to the rules imposed by the authorities. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Evgenia Pivovarova drinks tea during self-isolation at home in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Photographer Sergey Pivovarov and his wife Evgenia were on vacation in Spain when the coronavirus disease outbreak started. After returning to...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Evgenia Pivovarova drinks tea during self-isolation at home in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Photographer Sergey Pivovarov and his wife Evgenia were on vacation in Spain when the coronavirus disease outbreak started. After returning to Russia safely the couple had to spend two weeks self-isolated due to the rules imposed by the authorities. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
Close
14 / 30
Relatives wearing face masks stand next to graves of coronavirus victims at a cemetery area provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Relatives wearing face masks stand next to graves of coronavirus victims at a cemetery area provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Relatives wearing face masks stand next to graves of coronavirus victims at a cemetery area provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
15 / 30
Face protectors are dried in the sun outside a temporary hospital in IFEMA conference centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Face protectors are dried in the sun outside a temporary hospital in IFEMA conference centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Face protectors are dried in the sun outside a temporary hospital in IFEMA conference centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
16 / 30
Ambulances are stationed and ready to be used after residents of the city's biggest slum Paraisopolis have hired a round-the-clock private medical service to fight the coronavirus disease in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Ambulances are stationed and ready to be used after residents of the city's biggest slum Paraisopolis have hired a round-the-clock private medical service to fight the coronavirus disease in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Ambulances are stationed and ready to be used after residents of the city's biggest slum Paraisopolis have hired a round-the-clock private medical service to fight the coronavirus disease in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
17 / 30
A child plays with a goat on a rooftop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A child plays with a goat on a rooftop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A child plays with a goat on a rooftop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
18 / 30
Cars for export are seen at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Cars for export are seen at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Cars for export are seen at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
19 / 30
A migrant worker, who works in a textile loom, rests inside a loom after it was shut due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A migrant worker, who works in a textile loom, rests inside a loom after it was shut due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A migrant worker, who works in a textile loom, rests inside a loom after it was shut due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
20 / 30
NHS workers applaud on the streets outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

NHS workers applaud on the streets outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
NHS workers applaud on the streets outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
21 / 30
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center during the coronavirus...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
22 / 30
A worker sprays disinfectant on a vehicle carrying a coffin lined up to enter a cemetery as Ecuador's government announced on Thursday it was building a "special camp" in Guayaquil for coronavirus disease victims, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

A worker sprays disinfectant on a vehicle carrying a coffin lined up to enter a cemetery as Ecuador's government announced on Thursday it was building a "special camp" in Guayaquil for coronavirus disease victims, in Guayaquil, Ecuador....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A worker sprays disinfectant on a vehicle carrying a coffin lined up to enter a cemetery as Ecuador's government announced on Thursday it was building a "special camp" in Guayaquil for coronavirus disease victims, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Close
23 / 30
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect at the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song

Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect at the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect at the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
24 / 30
Dying flowers are seen at Bryants Nurseries Ltd after growers warn Britain's gardening industry could be destroyed by the country's coronavirus shutdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Hemel Hempstead, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Dying flowers are seen at Bryants Nurseries Ltd after growers warn Britain's gardening industry could be destroyed by the country's coronavirus shutdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Hemel Hempstead, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Dying flowers are seen at Bryants Nurseries Ltd after growers warn Britain's gardening industry could be destroyed by the country's coronavirus shutdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Hemel Hempstead, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
25 / 30
A newborn baby is seen in a hospital wearing a protective face shield during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. via REUTERS

A newborn baby is seen in a hospital wearing a protective face shield during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A newborn baby is seen in a hospital wearing a protective face shield during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. via REUTERS
Close
26 / 30
Medical staff are seen testing people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Chessington, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Medical staff are seen testing people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Chessington, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Medical staff are seen testing people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Chessington, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
27 / 30
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
28 / 30
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
29 / 30
Medical staff work at a temporary hospital inside IFEMA conference centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Medical staff work at a temporary hospital inside IFEMA conference centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Medical staff work at a temporary hospital inside IFEMA conference centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 02 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 01 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 31 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 30 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City tops 1,500 as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as medical workers and cleaners battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Pets in a pandemic

Pets in a pandemic

Animal companions keep their humans company during coronavirus self-isolation.

Spain grapples with coronavirus

Spain grapples with coronavirus

Barring Italy, the coronavirus has killed more people in Spain than anywhere else, overloading the public health system and triggering a lockdown that has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill.

Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Governments around the world scramble to build temporary facilities to treat COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of intensive care beds and ventilators.

Cruise lines in crisis over coronavirus

Cruise lines in crisis over coronavirus

Cruise ships from Australia to the Caribbean are floating in limbo as countries grapple with how to let passengers and crew disembark, amid fears the vessels were essentially super carriers of the virus.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Public spaces before and after coronavirus

Public spaces before and after coronavirus

Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after lockdowns imposed by governments to curb the spread of coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast