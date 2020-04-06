Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 6, 2020 | 7:00am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 29
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 29
Molly, Emily and Sophie watch Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a televised address to the nation at their home in Henton, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Molly, Emily and Sophie watch Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a televised address to the nation at their home in Henton, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Molly, Emily and Sophie watch Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a televised address to the nation at their home in Henton, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
3 / 29
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 29
Staff members of a hospital carry candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people who are affected by the coronavirus disease, and with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from all over the world in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Staff members of a hospital carry candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people who are affected by the coronavirus disease, and with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from all over the world in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Staff members of a hospital carry candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people who are affected by the coronavirus disease, and with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from all over the world in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
5 / 29
A man walks into the The Life Tabernacle megachurch as local residents attend Sunday service, challenging state orders against assembling in large groups to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks into the The Life Tabernacle megachurch as local residents attend Sunday service, challenging state orders against assembling in large groups to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A man walks into the The Life Tabernacle megachurch as local residents attend Sunday service, challenging state orders against assembling in large groups to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 29
Migrant workers from Myanmar give a shower to elephants at an elephant camp closed to tourists due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Migrant workers from Myanmar give a shower to elephants at an elephant camp closed to tourists due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Migrant workers from Myanmar give a shower to elephants at an elephant camp closed to tourists due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 29
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak to the media on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak to the media on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak to the media on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 29
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, as the spread of coronavirus continues in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, as the spread of coronavirus continues in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, as the spread of coronavirus continues in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
9 / 29
Residents take part in a socializing hour in the courtyard of their apartment complex while keeping a social distance in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Residents take part in a socializing hour in the courtyard of their apartment complex while keeping a social distance in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Residents take part in a socializing hour in the courtyard of their apartment complex while keeping a social distance in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 29
People enjoy warm weather on a rooftop as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili

People enjoy warm weather on a rooftop as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
People enjoy warm weather on a rooftop as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
Close
11 / 29
Children of migrant workers wear protective masks inside a sports complex turned into a shelter to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children of migrant workers wear protective masks inside a sports complex turned into a shelter to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Children of migrant workers wear protective masks inside a sports complex turned into a shelter to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 29
People stand on their balconies and light candles and oil lamps after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to turn out their lights for nine minutes at 9 p.m. to mark the coronavirus fight, during a lockdown in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People stand on their balconies and light candles and oil lamps after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to turn out their lights for nine minutes at 9 p.m. to mark the coronavirus fight, during a lockdown in Ahmedabad, India....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
People stand on their balconies and light candles and oil lamps after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to turn out their lights for nine minutes at 9 p.m. to mark the coronavirus fight, during a lockdown in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 29
An evangelical woman and supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro prays in front of the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

An evangelical woman and supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro prays in front of the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
An evangelical woman and supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro prays in front of the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
14 / 29
Police officers patrol in Boeckler park in Kreuzberg district in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Police officers patrol in Boeckler park in Kreuzberg district in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Police officers patrol in Boeckler park in Kreuzberg district in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
15 / 29
Members of Local Defence Unit offload relief food during a distribution exercise to civilians affected by the lockdown, as part of measures to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Members of Local Defence Unit offload relief food during a distribution exercise to civilians affected by the lockdown, as part of measures to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Members of Local Defence Unit offload relief food during a distribution exercise to civilians affected by the lockdown, as part of measures to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Close
16 / 29
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
17 / 29
People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of the coronavirus in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of the coronavirus in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of the coronavirus in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 29
Lilly Davenport poses for her dad in front of a mural in tribute to the NHS painted by artist Rachel List on the wall of the Horse Vaults pub in Pontefract, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Lilly Davenport poses for her dad in front of a mural in tribute to the NHS painted by artist Rachel List on the wall of the Horse Vaults pub in Pontefract, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Lilly Davenport poses for her dad in front of a mural in tribute to the NHS painted by artist Rachel List on the wall of the Horse Vaults pub in Pontefract, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
19 / 29
Sisters Sylvia (R), Stephanie Falcomer and grandson Peter Henry hold a 'socially distant' 94th birthday party in their driveway for their mother and grandmother Marcella Falcomer, who came to America from Italy in 1955, as they say hello to their relatives on a Zoom video call in West Nyack, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sisters Sylvia (R), Stephanie Falcomer and grandson Peter Henry hold a 'socially distant' 94th birthday party in their driveway for their mother and grandmother Marcella Falcomer, who came to America from Italy in 1955, as they say hello to their...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Sisters Sylvia (R), Stephanie Falcomer and grandson Peter Henry hold a 'socially distant' 94th birthday party in their driveway for their mother and grandmother Marcella Falcomer, who came to America from Italy in 1955, as they say hello to their relatives on a Zoom video call in West Nyack, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 29
Priest Joachim Giesler holds a mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed due to the spread of coronavirus in Achern, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Priest Joachim Giesler holds a mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed due to the spread of coronavirus in Achern, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Priest Joachim Giesler holds a mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed due to the spread of coronavirus in Achern, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 29
A dog gets out of the debris of an apartment block, which partially collapsed after an apparent gas explosion, in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo near Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A dog gets out of the debris of an apartment block, which partially collapsed after an apparent gas explosion, in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo near Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A dog gets out of the debris of an apartment block, which partially collapsed after an apparent gas explosion, in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo near Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 29
The USNS hospital ship Comfort is seen docked at Pier 90 on Manhattan's West Side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The USNS hospital ship Comfort is seen docked at Pier 90 on Manhattan's West Side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
The USNS hospital ship Comfort is seen docked at Pier 90 on Manhattan's West Side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
23 / 29
Children play at the closed amusement park during a lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Children play at the closed amusement park during a lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Children play at the closed amusement park during a lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
24 / 29
A man exercises on Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A man exercises on Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A man exercises on Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
25 / 29
Passengers are seen aboard the Coral Princess ship, of the Princess Cruises fleet, with patients affected by coronavirus as it docks at Miami Port, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Passengers are seen aboard the Coral Princess ship, of the Princess Cruises fleet, with patients affected by coronavirus as it docks at Miami Port, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Passengers are seen aboard the Coral Princess ship, of the Princess Cruises fleet, with patients affected by coronavirus as it docks at Miami Port, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
26 / 29
A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a center to receive patients suffering from coronavirus in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS ATT

A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a center to receive patients suffering from coronavirus in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS ATT

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a center to receive patients suffering from coronavirus in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS ATT
Close
27 / 29
People confined to their homes applaud in support of healthcare workers in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People confined to their homes applaud in support of healthcare workers in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
People confined to their homes applaud in support of healthcare workers in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
28 / 29
A boy plays in the water at a beach during a lockdown in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A boy plays in the water at a beach during a lockdown in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A boy plays in the water at a beach during a lockdown in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 03 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 03 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 02 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 01 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

China on Saturday mourned the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half mast across the country and suspending all forms of entertainment.

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows

Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows

People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

One million cases of coronavirus around the world

One million cases of coronavirus around the world

Global cases of the coronavirus have shot past one million with more than 54,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed, with infections reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Cities around the world deserted

Cities around the world deserted

Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast