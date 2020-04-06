Top Photos of the Day
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Molly, Emily and Sophie watch Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a televised address to the nation at their home in Henton, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song
Staff members of a hospital carry candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people who are affected by the coronavirus disease, and with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from all over the world in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
A man walks into the The Life Tabernacle megachurch as local residents attend Sunday service, challenging state orders against assembling in large groups to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers from Myanmar give a shower to elephants at an elephant camp closed to tourists due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak to the media on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, as the spread of coronavirus continues in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Residents take part in a socializing hour in the courtyard of their apartment complex while keeping a social distance in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People enjoy warm weather on a rooftop as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
Children of migrant workers wear protective masks inside a sports complex turned into a shelter to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People stand on their balconies and light candles and oil lamps after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to turn out their lights for nine minutes at 9 p.m. to mark the coronavirus fight, during a lockdown in Ahmedabad, India....more
An evangelical woman and supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro prays in front of the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Police officers patrol in Boeckler park in Kreuzberg district in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Members of Local Defence Unit offload relief food during a distribution exercise to civilians affected by the lockdown, as part of measures to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of the coronavirus in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Lilly Davenport poses for her dad in front of a mural in tribute to the NHS painted by artist Rachel List on the wall of the Horse Vaults pub in Pontefract, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Sisters Sylvia (R), Stephanie Falcomer and grandson Peter Henry hold a 'socially distant' 94th birthday party in their driveway for their mother and grandmother Marcella Falcomer, who came to America from Italy in 1955, as they say hello to their...more
Priest Joachim Giesler holds a mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed due to the spread of coronavirus in Achern, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A dog gets out of the debris of an apartment block, which partially collapsed after an apparent gas explosion, in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo near Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The USNS hospital ship Comfort is seen docked at Pier 90 on Manhattan's West Side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Children play at the closed amusement park during a lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man exercises on Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Passengers are seen aboard the Coral Princess ship, of the Princess Cruises fleet, with patients affected by coronavirus as it docks at Miami Port, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a center to receive patients suffering from coronavirus in Tehran, Iran. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS ATT
People confined to their homes applaud in support of healthcare workers in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A boy plays in the water at a beach during a lockdown in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
