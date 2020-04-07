Top Photos of the Day
John Walker casts a shadow over his cat Sheldon at the Bella-B Mobile Home Park, where owner Yacov Sinai decreased rents by $225, or about 27%, to help residents in difficult economic situations due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Seattle,...more
Friends and neighbors, Sarah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in a neighborhood in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A patient suffering from coronavirus is treated at the intensive care unit at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris hospital in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The honor guard, wearing protective masks due to the spread of the coronavirus, prepare for the arrival of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn at the King Rama I monument in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Pool
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Circus clown Tanja Selmer performs for seniors at their retirement home, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Jueterbog, south of Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People are disinfected before entering a market, as Albanian authorities take measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak to the media on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Medical workers wearing disposable raincoats as their protective suits to serve patients are pictured amid the spread of coronavirus at a local health center in Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS
Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for the coronavirus treatment, as they say its location is too close to a local community, in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Faithful gather outside a church to participate in an adoration during the Holy Week as the spread of coronavirus continues and churches are closed in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A boy wears a clown mask next to Israeli police as they patrol to enforce government restrictions set in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment benefits, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, at Arkansas Workforce Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Food is distributed from a truck by a Haitian government program amid the spread of the coronavirus in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy. Looking...more
Pal, 41, and his daughter Marilou, 4, are reflected in a mirror as they practice ballet during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Volunteers spray disinfectant on a street during the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman wearing a face mask rides a scooter on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song
A picture of Spanish legionnaires marching last year, in front of the street of the procession on Palm Sunday, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration
A woman dances on a roof as the spread of coronavirus disease continues, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A girl watches as the Sri Lankan Army musical band performs to entertain the people who are stuck inside their houses, during a curfew imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
A medical worker in a protective suit arrives at the Policlinico Tor Vergata hospital, where patients suffering from coronavirus are being treated, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
