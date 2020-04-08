Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

The Pink Supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The Pink Supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
The Pink Supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Michael Singleton and his wife Gladys wait in a line, which continued a few blocks south of the polling location, to vote in the presidential primary election while wearing masks and practicing social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus at Riverside High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Michael Singleton and his wife Gladys wait in a line, which continued a few blocks south of the polling location, to vote in the presidential primary election while wearing masks and practicing social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus at Riverside High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Michael Singleton and his wife Gladys wait in a line, which continued a few blocks south of the polling location, to vote in the presidential primary election while wearing masks and practicing social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus at Riverside High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS
Photographer Jason Lanier takes photographs of model Emily Rinaldo during a fashion shoot as the spread of coronavirus continues, while the Supermoon rises through the clouds at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer Jason Lanier takes photographs of model Emily Rinaldo during a fashion shoot as the spread of coronavirus continues, while the Supermoon rises through the clouds at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Photographer Jason Lanier takes photographs of model Emily Rinaldo during a fashion shoot as the spread of coronavirus continues, while the Supermoon rises through the clouds at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A health worker wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a person sitting in a car, as the spread of coronavirus continues, in Collegno, near Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A health worker wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a person sitting in a car, as the spread of coronavirus continues, in Collegno, near Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A health worker wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a person sitting in a car, as the spread of coronavirus continues, in Collegno, near Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly 'De Ravenstein' react as nurses dance and sing in the garden, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly 'De Ravenstein' react as nurses dance and sing in the garden, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly 'De Ravenstein' react as nurses dance and sing in the garden, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The Pink Supermoon sets behind the giant 'Mother of the Motherland' monument in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The Pink Supermoon sets behind the giant 'Mother of the Motherland' monument in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
The Pink Supermoon sets behind the giant 'Mother of the Motherland' monument in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman counts her change as she leaves a convenience store, or 'spaza shop', with a mural depicting grocery items, during a nationwide lockdown, at the Elias Motsoaledi informal settlement, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman counts her change as she leaves a convenience store, or 'spaza shop', with a mural depicting grocery items, during a nationwide lockdown, at the Elias Motsoaledi informal settlement, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A woman counts her change as she leaves a convenience store, or 'spaza shop', with a mural depicting grocery items, during a nationwide lockdown, at the Elias Motsoaledi informal settlement, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Homeless people rest inside cubicles at a temporary shelter, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Homeless people rest inside cubicles at a temporary shelter, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Homeless people rest inside cubicles at a temporary shelter, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A Muslim woman kneels for her midday prayers in a nearly empty Times Square in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Muslim woman kneels for her midday prayers in a nearly empty Times Square in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A Muslim woman kneels for her midday prayers in a nearly empty Times Square in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Migrant workers eat their dinner inside a shopping mall turned into a shelter during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Migrant workers eat their dinner inside a shopping mall turned into a shelter during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Migrant workers eat their dinner inside a shopping mall turned into a shelter during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A couple enjoy the sun on the South Bank in London while the spread of the coronavirus disease continues. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A couple enjoy the sun on the South Bank in London while the spread of the coronavirus disease continues. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A couple enjoy the sun on the South Bank in London while the spread of the coronavirus disease continues. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Vanda Mrazikova and Martina Kacenova, dressed in traditional costumes and protective face masks, decorate colored Easter eggs, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the village of Soblahov, Slovakia. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Vanda Mrazikova and Martina Kacenova, dressed in traditional costumes and protective face masks, decorate colored Easter eggs, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the village of Soblahov, Slovakia. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Vanda Mrazikova and Martina Kacenova, dressed in traditional costumes and protective face masks, decorate colored Easter eggs, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the village of Soblahov, Slovakia. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Firefighters extinguish a fire as homes in Old Fadama slum burned to the ground, during the enforced partial lockdown in the cities of Accra and Kumasi to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Firefighters extinguish a fire as homes in Old Fadama slum burned to the ground, during the enforced partial lockdown in the cities of Accra and Kumasi to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Firefighters extinguish a fire as homes in Old Fadama slum burned to the ground, during the enforced partial lockdown in the cities of Accra and Kumasi to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Residents of an apartment building look at street musicians performing on their courtyard as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Residents of an apartment building look at street musicians performing on their courtyard as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Residents of an apartment building look at street musicians performing on their courtyard as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
U.S. military personnel wearing face masks arrive at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

U.S. military personnel wearing face masks arrive at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
U.S. military personnel wearing face masks arrive at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A resident of a nursing home enjoys as the MAV Symphony Orchestra plays classical music recordings on loudspeakers of a car going around the city to cheer up people under lockdown in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A resident of a nursing home enjoys as the MAV Symphony Orchestra plays classical music recordings on loudspeakers of a car going around the city to cheer up people under lockdown in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A resident of a nursing home enjoys as the MAV Symphony Orchestra plays classical music recordings on loudspeakers of a car going around the city to cheer up people under lockdown in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A patient is seen inside the emergency area at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A patient is seen inside the emergency area at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A patient is seen inside the emergency area at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Laborers wearing protective masks gather while they wait for a ferry on the way home after work, despite a government rule on social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak in Hai Duong province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Laborers wearing protective masks gather while they wait for a ferry on the way home after work, despite a government rule on social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak in Hai Duong province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Laborers wearing protective masks gather while they wait for a ferry on the way home after work, despite a government rule on social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak in Hai Duong province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A member of medical staff takes a swab from a person in a car at an NHS coronavirus testing facility in Wolverhampton, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A member of medical staff takes a swab from a person in a car at an NHS coronavirus testing facility in Wolverhampton, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A member of medical staff takes a swab from a person in a car at an NHS coronavirus testing facility in Wolverhampton, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, talks with health workers as he visits a medical center in Pantin near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus continues in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, talks with health workers as he visits a medical center in Pantin near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus continues in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, talks with health workers as he visits a medical center in Pantin near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus continues in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool
A cow moves past circles drawn on a road for people to maintain safe distance during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A cow moves past circles drawn on a road for people to maintain safe distance during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A cow moves past circles drawn on a road for people to maintain safe distance during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A man uses a plastic bag as a mask amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man uses a plastic bag as a mask amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A man uses a plastic bag as a mask amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
