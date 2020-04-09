Top Photos of the Day
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center during the outbreak of coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Travelers are seen inside Hankou Railway Station after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the novel coronavirus disease outbreak, were lifted. REUTERS/Stringer
The pink supermoon, the biggest full moon of 2020, rises behind a lighthouse in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Sailors transport a patient across the bow to be admitted aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy, deployed as a referral hospital for non0COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, in Los Angeles, California. c U.S. Navy/Mass...more
A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk during the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A UK government public health campaign is displayed in Piccadilly Circus, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
French chocolate maker Jean-Francois Pre displays Easter eggs shaped as coronavirus in his pastry shop ahead of Easter celebrations in Landivisiau, as the spread of coronavirus continues in France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Medical workers hug at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, were lifted. REUTERS/Aly Song
Commuters wear face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus spread during morning rush hour traffic in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Members of the media and social distancing markings are seen in Downing Street as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A doctor attends to a migrant worker with coronavirus symptoms at HealthServe clinic, a non-governmental organisation that provides low-cost medical and dental care to migrant workers, during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. The worker was...more
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her mobile phone as the spread of coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer wears a helmet depicting coronavirus, to campaign for the use of face masks, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Mojokerto, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Syaiful Arif/ via REUTERS
A man reacts as a doctor takes a swab from him to test for the coronavirus disease at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A staff member of a restaurant wearing a protective face mask stands at almost empty and temporary closed Japanese drinking bars' alley after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following an outbreak of the coronavirus at...more
A man wearing a protective face mask walks, with office buildings in the background, after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following an outbreak of the coronavirus at Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei...more
Municipal workers and relatives wearing protective suits carry the body a woman who died due to the coronavirus, for her burial at a graveyard in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A boy with water-filled containers for sale, stands on a grave while waiting for people, during a lockdown after a government-imposed ban on visiting graveyards for Shab-e-Barat festival, following the spread of coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan....more
A man plays tennis with his daughter at a closed souvenir shop during the coronavirus outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Hospital beds are seen in a chapel inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine for what will be a temporary field hospital constructed by the Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper West Side during the outbreak of the...more
Penitents from La Columna brotherhood hold small floats depicting the floats carrying the statues of Christ or the Virgin as they celebrate the Holy Week on their balcony, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Medical staff take part in a blood donation organized by the Blood Bank of the Ministry of Health, during the coronavirus outbreak at the closed Municipal Theatre of Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
