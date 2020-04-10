Top Photos of the Day
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nurses hold newborn babies wearing protective face shields during the coronavirus outbreak at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An Indonesian soldier wearing a protective mask and gloves distributes free food to locals amid the spread of coronavirus outbreak, in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Arnas Padda/ via REUTERS
A mortuary worker is pictured amid coffins, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A municipality worker in a protective suit feeds street cats at Sultanahmet Square, as the spread of coronavirus continues in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can't afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, as...more
People walk in Times Square, Manhattan while some screens are seen illuminated in blue as part of the 'Light It Blue' initiative to honor healthcare workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
General view of the beach of Magaluf during the coronavirus outbreak in Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A healthcare worker takes part in a demonstration as part of a national day of action calling on federal and local authorities to provide more Personal Protective Equipment and support outside New York-Presbyterian Medical Center in upper Manhattan....more
Tensions flare as homeless people attempt to speak to journalists at a camp set up by disaster management authorities in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to members of the news media after departing from the Senate Chamber floor on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves 'Ce la faremo' ('We'll make it') written on them as they treat patients suffering from the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital...more
Hadeel Alami, a Jordanian judo practitioner, uses the sofa as a part of her trainings at her home during the curfew imposed by the government amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts while meeting supporters as he leaves Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
The Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Chris Cassidy of NASA, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency Roscosmos blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome,...more
Medical staff take part in a blood donation organized by the Blood Bank of the Ministry of Health, during the coronavirus outbreak at the closed Municipal Theatre of Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A newly freed Taliban prisoner looks on at Bagram prison, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. National Security Council of Afghanistan/via REUTERS
Catholic priest Jonathan Costa prays among photos of faithful, attached on the church's benches before a mass, which will be live streamed at the Santuario Dom Bosco church, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Firefighters applaud on Westminster bridge during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus continues, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A plane is seen with a banner thanking the NHS over the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People wearing face masks, walk near a shopping complex after lockdown in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's novel coronavirus outbreak, is lifted, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a drill of mortar sub-units of the North Korean Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
