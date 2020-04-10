Top Photos of the Day

Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can't afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, as...more

Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can't afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

