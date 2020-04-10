Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 10, 2020 | 7:15am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
1 / 23
Nurses hold newborn babies wearing protective face shields during the coronavirus outbreak at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
2 / 23
An Indonesian soldier wearing a protective mask and gloves distributes free food to locals amid the spread of coronavirus outbreak, in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Arnas Padda/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
3 / 23
A mortuary worker is pictured amid coffins, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
4 / 23
A municipality worker in a protective suit feeds street cats at Sultanahmet Square, as the spread of coronavirus continues in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
5 / 23
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can't afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
6 / 23
People walk in Times Square, Manhattan while some screens are seen illuminated in blue as part of the 'Light It Blue' initiative to honor healthcare workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
7 / 23
General view of the beach of Magaluf during the coronavirus outbreak in Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
8 / 23
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
9 / 23
A healthcare worker takes part in a demonstration as part of a national day of action calling on federal and local authorities to provide more Personal Protective Equipment and support outside New York-Presbyterian Medical Center in upper Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
10 / 23
Tensions flare as homeless people attempt to speak to journalists at a camp set up by disaster management authorities in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
11 / 23
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to members of the news media after departing from the Senate Chamber floor on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
12 / 23
Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves 'Ce la faremo' ('We'll make it') written on them as they treat patients suffering from the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
13 / 23
Hadeel Alami, a Jordanian judo practitioner, uses the sofa as a part of her trainings at her home during the curfew imposed by the government amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
14 / 23
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts while meeting supporters as he leaves Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
15 / 23
The Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Chris Cassidy of NASA, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency Roscosmos blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
16 / 23
Medical staff take part in a blood donation organized by the Blood Bank of the Ministry of Health, during the coronavirus outbreak at the closed Municipal Theatre of Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
17 / 23
A newly freed Taliban prisoner looks on at Bagram prison, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. National Security Council of Afghanistan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
18 / 23
Catholic priest Jonathan Costa prays among photos of faithful, attached on the church's benches before a mass, which will be live streamed at the Santuario Dom Bosco church, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
19 / 23
Firefighters applaud on Westminster bridge during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus continues, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
20 / 23
A plane is seen with a banner thanking the NHS over the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
21 / 23
People wearing face masks, walk near a shopping complex after lockdown in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's novel coronavirus outbreak, is lifted, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
22 / 23
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a drill of mortar sub-units of the North Korean Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
23 / 23
