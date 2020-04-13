Top Photos of the Day
Turin's Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Priest Lorenzo Fedele leads an Easter Sunday Mass on the roof of the Santa Maria della Salute church, for the locals to participate from their balconies and windows, in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Healthcare workers push a patient on a stretcher at the emergency unit at Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A young couple pray at sunrise on the steps at the Lincoln Memorial, where normally thousands of Christians would gather for worship at Easter sunrise, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A small number of Jewish worshippers pray during the priestly blessing, a traditional prayer which usually attracts thousands of worshippers at the Western Wall on the holiday of Passover in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A police officer chases shoppers to clear the streets of the Red Light market on the first day of coronavirus lockdown in Monrovia, Liberia. REUTERS/Derick Snyder
Felix and his mother Naomi Hassebroek look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanks the NHS in a video message on Easter Sunday, in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain. Pippa Fowles/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis reads his "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") message in St. Peter's Basilica with no public participation on Easter Sunday at the Vatican. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
A man stands on his bicycle on the Las Vegas strip, Nevada. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
British Army Officer Lt Col Phill Moxey, 42, and his twin brother Paul Moxey, a surgeon at St George's hospital, pose outside the hospital in London. The army officer helped build the NHS Nightingale London hospital, to treat COVID-19 patients where...more
Priest Xavier Lemble holds the Easter mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed in Bethune, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Dummies replaced the audience due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, China....more
Priest Don Tommaso Bonifaci visits people in his building to perform holy communion on Easter Sunday, while observing social distancing in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, dresses up as a clown to surprise his two-year-old Bianca, who loves the circus, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February. Marzio...more
Clergymen and believers attend a service, which is dedicated to the upcoming Orthodox feast commemorating Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, at a cathedral in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A homeless person eats after receiving food from a group of residents of the Chapeu Mangueira slum at Copacabana neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
People wearing protective face masks stand under blooming cherry blossoms in a park on Easter Sunday in the Treptow district in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Artisan Claudia de Paz hangs a pinata depicting the coronavirus outside her workshop in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Ethan, 8, and Fin, 9, are seen playing over the fence that divides their gardens in Chester-le-Street, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The New York metropolitan area had its highest daily death toll last week but also saw a decrease in hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and the need to intubate critically ill patients.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown
Life in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged, is slowly returning to normal as the government relaxes a more than two-month-old lockdown that cut the city off from the world and kept most of its 11 million residents at home.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown
Artists in Washington state, who have seen their classes, performances and productions canceled and may not qualify for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic, share their worries about their creative futures.
Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Celebrating Easter during a pandemic
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.
Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic
Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims as the global death toll hits 100,000 and over 1.6 million cases.