Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 13, 2020 | 7:45am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Turin's Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Turin's Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Turin's Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
1 / 22
Priest Lorenzo Fedele leads an Easter Sunday Mass on the roof of the Santa Maria della Salute church, for the locals to participate from their balconies and windows, in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Priest Lorenzo Fedele leads an Easter Sunday Mass on the roof of the Santa Maria della Salute church, for the locals to participate from their balconies and windows, in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Priest Lorenzo Fedele leads an Easter Sunday Mass on the roof of the Santa Maria della Salute church, for the locals to participate from their balconies and windows, in Naples, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
2 / 22
Healthcare workers push a patient on a stretcher at the emergency unit at Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Healthcare workers push a patient on a stretcher at the emergency unit at Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Healthcare workers push a patient on a stretcher at the emergency unit at Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
3 / 22
A young couple pray at sunrise on the steps at the Lincoln Memorial, where normally thousands of Christians would gather for worship at Easter sunrise, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A young couple pray at sunrise on the steps at the Lincoln Memorial, where normally thousands of Christians would gather for worship at Easter sunrise, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
A young couple pray at sunrise on the steps at the Lincoln Memorial, where normally thousands of Christians would gather for worship at Easter sunrise, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 22
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 22
A small number of Jewish worshippers pray during the priestly blessing, a traditional prayer which usually attracts thousands of worshippers at the Western Wall on the holiday of Passover in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A small number of Jewish worshippers pray during the priestly blessing, a traditional prayer which usually attracts thousands of worshippers at the Western Wall on the holiday of Passover in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
A small number of Jewish worshippers pray during the priestly blessing, a traditional prayer which usually attracts thousands of worshippers at the Western Wall on the holiday of Passover in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 22
A police officer chases shoppers to clear the streets of the Red Light market on the first day of coronavirus lockdown in Monrovia, Liberia. REUTERS/Derick Snyder

A police officer chases shoppers to clear the streets of the Red Light market on the first day of coronavirus lockdown in Monrovia, Liberia. REUTERS/Derick Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
A police officer chases shoppers to clear the streets of the Red Light market on the first day of coronavirus lockdown in Monrovia, Liberia. REUTERS/Derick Snyder
Close
7 / 22
Felix and his mother Naomi Hassebroek look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Felix and his mother Naomi Hassebroek look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Felix and his mother Naomi Hassebroek look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
8 / 22
Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanks the NHS in a video message on Easter Sunday, in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain. Pippa Fowles/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanks the NHS in a video message on Easter Sunday, in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain. Pippa Fowles/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanks the NHS in a video message on Easter Sunday, in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain. Pippa Fowles/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 22
Pope Francis reads his "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") message in St. Peter's Basilica with no public participation on Easter Sunday at the Vatican. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis reads his "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") message in St. Peter's Basilica with no public participation on Easter Sunday at the Vatican. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Pope Francis reads his "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") message in St. Peter's Basilica with no public participation on Easter Sunday at the Vatican. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 22
A man stands on his bicycle on the Las Vegas strip, Nevada. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man stands on his bicycle on the Las Vegas strip, Nevada. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
A man stands on his bicycle on the Las Vegas strip, Nevada. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 22
British Army Officer Lt Col Phill Moxey, 42, and his twin brother Paul Moxey, a surgeon at St George's hospital, pose outside the hospital in London. The army officer helped build the NHS Nightingale London hospital, to treat COVID-19 patients where the surgeon now works. Sergeant Donald Todd (RLC)/UK Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

British Army Officer Lt Col Phill Moxey, 42, and his twin brother Paul Moxey, a surgeon at St George's hospital, pose outside the hospital in London. The army officer helped build the NHS Nightingale London hospital, to treat COVID-19 patients where...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
British Army Officer Lt Col Phill Moxey, 42, and his twin brother Paul Moxey, a surgeon at St George's hospital, pose outside the hospital in London. The army officer helped build the NHS Nightingale London hospital, to treat COVID-19 patients where the surgeon now works. Sergeant Donald Todd (RLC)/UK Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 22
Priest Xavier Lemble holds the Easter mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed in Bethune, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Priest Xavier Lemble holds the Easter mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed in Bethune, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Priest Xavier Lemble holds the Easter mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed in Bethune, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 22
Dummies replaced the audience due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Dummies replaced the audience due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Dummies replaced the audience due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
14 / 22
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, China....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 22
Priest Don Tommaso Bonifaci visits people in his building to perform holy communion on Easter Sunday, while observing social distancing in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Priest Don Tommaso Bonifaci visits people in his building to perform holy communion on Easter Sunday, while observing social distancing in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Priest Don Tommaso Bonifaci visits people in his building to perform holy communion on Easter Sunday, while observing social distancing in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
16 / 22
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, dresses up as a clown to surprise his two-year-old Bianca, who loves the circus, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, dresses up as a clown to surprise his two-year-old Bianca, who loves the circus, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February. Marzio...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, dresses up as a clown to surprise his two-year-old Bianca, who loves the circus, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 22
Clergymen and believers attend a service, which is dedicated to the upcoming Orthodox feast commemorating Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, at a cathedral in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Clergymen and believers attend a service, which is dedicated to the upcoming Orthodox feast commemorating Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, at a cathedral in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Clergymen and believers attend a service, which is dedicated to the upcoming Orthodox feast commemorating Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, at a cathedral in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Close
18 / 22
A homeless person eats after receiving food from a group of residents of the Chapeu Mangueira slum at Copacabana neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

A homeless person eats after receiving food from a group of residents of the Chapeu Mangueira slum at Copacabana neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
A homeless person eats after receiving food from a group of residents of the Chapeu Mangueira slum at Copacabana neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Close
19 / 22
People wearing protective face masks stand under blooming cherry blossoms in a park on Easter Sunday in the Treptow district in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

People wearing protective face masks stand under blooming cherry blossoms in a park on Easter Sunday in the Treptow district in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
People wearing protective face masks stand under blooming cherry blossoms in a park on Easter Sunday in the Treptow district in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
20 / 22
Artisan Claudia de Paz hangs a pinata depicting the coronavirus outside her workshop in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Artisan Claudia de Paz hangs a pinata depicting the coronavirus outside her workshop in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Artisan Claudia de Paz hangs a pinata depicting the coronavirus outside her workshop in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
21 / 22
Ethan, 8, and Fin, 9, are seen playing over the fence that divides their gardens in Chester-le-Street, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Ethan, 8, and Fin, 9, are seen playing over the fence that divides their gardens in Chester-le-Street, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Ethan, 8, and Fin, 9, are seen playing over the fence that divides their gardens in Chester-le-Street, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 10 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 10 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 09 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 08 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The New York metropolitan area had its highest daily death toll last week but also saw a decrease in hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and the need to intubate critically ill patients.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown

Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown

Life in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged, is slowly returning to normal as the government relaxes a more than two-month-old lockdown that cut the city off from the world and kept most of its 11 million residents at home.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Artists in Washington state, who have seen their classes, performances and productions canceled and may not qualify for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic, share their worries about their creative futures.

Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating Easter during a pandemic

Celebrating Easter during a pandemic

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic

Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic

Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims as the global death toll hits 100,000 and over 1.6 million cases.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast