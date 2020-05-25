Top Photos of the Day

Deacon Robert Lavanco of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, prays with Krystyna Kopacki as she kneels in the street during a procession called the Blessed Sacrament, to bring blessings to worshippers outside their homes while their church sanctuary is...more

Deacon Robert Lavanco of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, prays with Krystyna Kopacki as she kneels in the street during a procession called the Blessed Sacrament, to bring blessings to worshippers outside their homes while their church sanctuary is closed to them in the Queens borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close