Top Photos of the Day
President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Anti-government protesters run away from tear gas during a march against Beijing’s plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
With the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions, visitors crowd the boardwalk on Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Open and occupied graves are seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Staff at Suleymaniye Mosque perform a morning prayer behind closed doors during the first day of Eid and the second day of a four-day curfew in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the conference of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
People take a walk on the beach near Durdle Door, Lulworth, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Afghan boys travel in the back of a car during Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Laghman province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Deacon Robert Lavanco of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, prays with Krystyna Kopacki as she kneels in the street during a procession called the Blessed Sacrament, to bring blessings to worshippers outside their homes while their church sanctuary is...more
Rose Casey watches with family and friends as pallbearers load the flag-draped casket of her daughter Captain Jennifer Casey, who was killed in the crash of a Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds exhibition team aircraft, during the homecoming ceremony...more
Demonstrators take part in a protest in favor of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Kevin Kampl against FSV Mainz, as Bundesliga play resumes behind closed doors in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool
A member of the Three Percent Militia hangs an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear during a "Patriot Day 2nd Amendment Rally" in support of gun rights at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentuck. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Ali Ibrahim Ambar, a trader, salutes Muslim faithful after performing the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People in Domino Park are seen in circles painted as guidelines for social distancing in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Children return to campus for the first day of New South Wales public schools fully re-opening for all students and staff amidst the easing of the coronavirus restrictions at Homebush West Public School in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A rainbow is seen over a closed mosque during the first day of Eid al-Fitr after the government imposed a full lockdown in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Recreational kayakers are pictured at a public dock along the Potomac River in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A medical specialist walks past personal protective equipment (PPE) in the hospital No. 1 named after N.I. Pirogov, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. Kirill Zykov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via...more
Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks under umbrellas during a march against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A ruined collection of vintage Pontiac Fiero vehicles sit outside the 'Fieros Forever' museum and shop in the aftermath of the failed Sanford Dam, which flooded the Tittabawassee River and parts of Sanford, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A preserved grasshopper with a mask, a miniature artwork by micro-artist Anatoly Konenko, is seen in an artist's workshop in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Team GB taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad trains at his home in Walthamstow, London, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Frank Harris Jr. and McArthur Adams hang the latest string of prayer ribbons for the over 6,000 Massachusetts residents who have died from the coronavirus at Grant AME Church in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Frecce Tricolori of the Italian Air Force as they perform to show unity and solidarity following the coronavirus outbreak in Milan, Italy....more
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photo from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Memorial Day amid the coronavirus
Americans celebrate Memorial Day, established to honor and mourn military personnel who died while serving, amid unprecedented economic and social upheaval of the coronavirus.
Thousands protest Chinese security law as unrest returns to Hong Kong
Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of people who rallied to protest against Beijing's plan to impose national security laws on the city.
Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations
Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that has been altered by coronavirus restrictions on group prayers and public iftars.
Strongest cyclone in over a decade slams into India, Bangladesh
A powerful cyclone tore into eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, after millions of people were moved out of its path.
U.S. states ease lockdown restrictions
Nearly all 50 U.S. states have allowed some businesses to reopen and residents to move more freely, raising fears among some health officials of a second wave of outbreaks.
Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood
An Airbus plane with 99 people on board crashed into a residential area of the Pakistani city of Karachi while on approach to the airport, with at least one passenger surviving but many others feared dead, officials said.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.