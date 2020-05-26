Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk &nbsp;

Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk  

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk  
People from a poor neighborhood shout slogans as they protest to request food parcels from the government during a general quarantine at 'Puente Alto' area in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado &nbsp;

People from a poor neighborhood shout slogans as they protest to request food parcels from the government during a general quarantine at 'Puente Alto' area in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado  

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
People from a poor neighborhood shout slogans as they protest to request food parcels from the government during a general quarantine at 'Puente Alto' area in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado  
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Attendants wearing face masks are seen before the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp; &nbsp;

Attendants wearing face masks are seen before the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Attendants wearing face masks are seen before the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter    
Children return to campus for the first day of New South Wales public schools fully re-opening for all students and staff at Homebush West Public School in Sydney, Australia. &nbsp; REUTERS/Loren Elliott &nbsp; &nbsp;

Children return to campus for the first day of New South Wales public schools fully re-opening for all students and staff at Homebush West Public School in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott    

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
Children return to campus for the first day of New South Wales public schools fully re-opening for all students and staff at Homebush West Public School in Sydney, Australia.   REUTERS/Loren Elliott    
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen at War Memorial Plaza during Memorial Day in New Castle, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen at War Memorial Plaza during Memorial Day in New Castle, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen at War Memorial Plaza during Memorial Day in New Castle, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Staff members from La Paz hospital attend a protest to ask for more health personnel in hospitals, primary care and nursing homes in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina &nbsp; &nbsp;

Staff members from La Paz hospital attend a protest to ask for more health personnel in hospitals, primary care and nursing homes in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Staff members from La Paz hospital attend a protest to ask for more health personnel in hospitals, primary care and nursing homes in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina    
Giraffes cross under the bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Giraffes cross under the bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Giraffes cross under the bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wearing a protective mask participates during the Memorial day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp; &nbsp;

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wearing a protective mask participates during the Memorial day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wearing a protective mask participates during the Memorial day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon    
People wearing protective masks make their way during rush hour at Shinagawa station on the first day after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp; &nbsp;

People wearing protective masks make their way during rush hour at Shinagawa station on the first day after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
People wearing protective masks make their way during rush hour at Shinagawa station on the first day after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon    
Fireworks light up the sky above the Abdali Boulevard, next to the crescent moon, during a celebration of the country's 74th Independence Day in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed &nbsp; &nbsp;

Fireworks light up the sky above the Abdali Boulevard, next to the crescent moon, during a celebration of the country's 74th Independence Day in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Fireworks light up the sky above the Abdali Boulevard, next to the crescent moon, during a celebration of the country's 74th Independence Day in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed    
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he arrives at his house in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he arrives at his house in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he arrives at his house in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
P.J. Simonis with his falcon Betty patrol the boardwalk after coronavirus restrictions were lifted in time for the Memorial Day weekend, in Ocean City, New Jersey. Mr. Simonis is hired by the city to help control seagulls on the boardwalk by flying his raptors. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis &nbsp; &nbsp;

P.J. Simonis with his falcon Betty patrol the boardwalk after coronavirus restrictions were lifted in time for the Memorial Day weekend, in Ocean City, New Jersey. Mr. Simonis is hired by the city to help control seagulls on the boardwalk by flying his raptors. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
P.J. Simonis with his falcon Betty patrol the boardwalk after coronavirus restrictions were lifted in time for the Memorial Day weekend, in Ocean City, New Jersey. Mr. Simonis is hired by the city to help control seagulls on the boardwalk by flying his raptors. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis    
A volunteer fireman for the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department stands wearing a mask during a Memorial Day event in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

A volunteer fireman for the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department stands wearing a mask during a Memorial Day event in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A volunteer fireman for the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department stands wearing a mask during a Memorial Day event in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    
U.S. President Donald Trump reaches out and touches a wreath during ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in commemoration of the Memorial Day holiday at Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Erin Scott

U.S. President Donald Trump reaches out and touches a wreath during ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in commemoration of the Memorial Day holiday at Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump reaches out and touches a wreath during ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in commemoration of the Memorial Day holiday at Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Thai Airways idle airplanes are seen parked on the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Thai Airways idle airplanes are seen parked on the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Thai Airways idle airplanes are seen parked on the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  
Nathalie, with her dog Valco, kisses her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home (Ehpad - Housing Establishment for Dependant Elderly People) in Bourbourg near Dunkirk, France. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol &nbsp;

Nathalie, with her dog Valco, kisses her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home (Ehpad - Housing Establishment for Dependant Elderly People) in Bourbourg near Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Nathalie, with her dog Valco, kisses her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home (Ehpad - Housing Establishment for Dependant Elderly People) in Bourbourg near Dunkirk, France.  REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol  
Relatives comfort each other as they mourn the death of Simon Eric, who was killed in a plane crash, during his burial at the Christian's Gora Cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro &nbsp; &nbsp;

Relatives comfort each other as they mourn the death of Simon Eric, who was killed in a plane crash, during his burial at the Christian's Gora Cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Relatives comfort each other as they mourn the death of Simon Eric, who was killed in a plane crash, during his burial at the Christian's Gora Cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro    
People are seen on the beach in Southend, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge &nbsp; &nbsp;

People are seen on the beach in Southend, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
People are seen on the beach in Southend, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge    
Pupils, wearing protective masks, attend courses at the Merlan school of Paillet during the reopening of schools in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago &nbsp; &nbsp;

Pupils, wearing protective masks, attend courses at the Merlan school of Paillet during the reopening of schools in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Pupils, wearing protective masks, attend courses at the Merlan school of Paillet during the reopening of schools in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago    
A couple share a kiss inside a train, after the city metro was reopened in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A couple share a kiss inside a train, after the city metro was reopened in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A couple share a kiss inside a train, after the city metro was reopened in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A motorist arranges fruits and vegetables for sale next to her vehicle, as an alternative mobile grocery stall, along the highway on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A motorist arranges fruits and vegetables for sale next to her vehicle, as an alternative mobile grocery stall, along the highway on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A motorist arranges fruits and vegetables for sale next to her vehicle, as an alternative mobile grocery stall, along the highway on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi    
The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Frecce Tricolori of the Italian Air Force as they perform to show unity and solidarity in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo &nbsp; &nbsp;

The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Frecce Tricolori of the Italian Air Force as they perform to show unity and solidarity in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Frecce Tricolori of the Italian Air Force as they perform to show unity and solidarity in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo    
A general view of the almost empty "Valley of Peace" cemetery, during Eid al-Fitr in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani &nbsp; &nbsp;

A general view of the almost empty "Valley of Peace" cemetery, during Eid al-Fitr in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A general view of the almost empty "Valley of Peace" cemetery, during Eid al-Fitr in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani    
Muslim boys look out from the window of their house during Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Muslim boys look out from the window of their house during Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Muslim boys look out from the window of their house during Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi    
A member of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) talks with a passenger through a glass shield, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

A member of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) talks with a passenger through a glass shield, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A member of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) talks with a passenger through a glass shield, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi  
A child picks up flowers in a poppy field in Aubigny-au-Bac, near Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A child picks up flowers in a poppy field in Aubigny-au-Bac, near Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A child picks up flowers in a poppy field in Aubigny-au-Bac, near Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

