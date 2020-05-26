Top Photos of the Day
Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
People from a poor neighborhood shout slogans as they protest to request food parcels from the government during a general quarantine at 'Puente Alto' area in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Attendants wearing face masks are seen before the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Children return to campus for the first day of New South Wales public schools fully re-opening for all students and staff at Homebush West Public School in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen at War Memorial Plaza during Memorial Day in New Castle, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Staff members from La Paz hospital attend a protest to ask for more health personnel in hospitals, primary care and nursing homes in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Giraffes cross under the bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wearing a protective mask participates during the Memorial day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People wearing protective masks make their way during rush hour at Shinagawa station on the first day after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fireworks light up the sky above the Abdali Boulevard, next to the crescent moon, during a celebration of the country's 74th Independence Day in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he arrives at his house in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
P.J. Simonis with his falcon Betty patrol the boardwalk after coronavirus restrictions were lifted in time for the Memorial Day weekend, in Ocean City, New Jersey. Mr. Simonis is hired by the city to help control seagulls on the boardwalk by flying...more
A volunteer fireman for the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department stands wearing a mask during a Memorial Day event in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. President Donald Trump reaches out and touches a wreath during ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in commemoration of the Memorial Day holiday at Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Erin...more
Thai Airways idle airplanes are seen parked on the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nathalie, with her dog Valco, kisses her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home (Ehpad - Housing Establishment for Dependant...more
Relatives comfort each other as they mourn the death of Simon Eric, who was killed in a plane crash, during his burial at the Christian's Gora Cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People are seen on the beach in Southend, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Pupils, wearing protective masks, attend courses at the Merlan school of Paillet during the reopening of schools in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A couple share a kiss inside a train, after the city metro was reopened in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A motorist arranges fruits and vegetables for sale next to her vehicle, as an alternative mobile grocery stall, along the highway on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Frecce Tricolori of the Italian Air Force as they perform to show unity and solidarity in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A general view of the almost empty "Valley of Peace" cemetery, during Eid al-Fitr in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Muslim boys look out from the window of their house during Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) talks with a passenger through a glass shield, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A child picks up flowers in a poppy field in Aubigny-au-Bac, near Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
