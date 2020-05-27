Top Photos of the Day
Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, May 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Diego Torres from Riverdale High School, surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan during the outbreak of the...more
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her premature baby, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro,...more
A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The "Fearless Girl" statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange following the trading session after the building opened for the first time since March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cleaners pack cleaning supplies into their truck at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, where several residents died of the coronavirus, in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A health worker takes a swab from a woman during a mass testing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Mountain biker Bernard Kerr during a training session in the woods near his home in Liphook, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak about negotiations with pharmaceutical companies over the cost of insulin for U.S. seniors on Medicare at an event in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A bulldozer is seen on the beach in Omis, Croatia, May 26. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday on the beach as authorities ease coronavirus restrictions, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Medical staff prepare a nucleic acid kit for a journalist before the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, May 27. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool
People, part of a group of about 200 Colombians living temporarily at Guarulhos International Airport due to the coronavirus restrictions, line up as women distribute food at the lobby of the airport, near Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli...more
Davy Ballantyne, 59, walks around the Isle of Arran carrying a 50kg whiskey barrel, supporting Samaritans Emergency Appeal, a mental health charity, in the Isle of Arran, Scotland. Fraser Aitchison/Big Davy's Challenges/via REUTERS
A woman reacts during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant ...more
A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People enjoy drinks and dinner following the coronavirus outbreak, at the partially reopened Japanese drinking bars alley, on the first day after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency at Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan....more
A field of endives is irrigated after the authorities announced a drought risk for the summer, in Raillencourt-Sainte-Olle, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A person relaxes on a beach enjoying the weather in Saltdean, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Saltdean, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
An aerial view of Grand Bazaar, also known as Kapali Carsi, during a 4-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A ball girl wearing a glove holds aloft a ball during the match between Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova at the All-Czech Tennis Tournament in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Traders wearing masks work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Passengers wearing protective masks get off a subway train at Shibuya station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Palestinian man sits in front of Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli machineries operating near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
People relax on a beach enjoying the weather in Saltdean, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photo from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.
Protest in Minneapolis after unarmed black man dies in custody
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired over the death of an unarmed black man seen in a video lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning, "I can't breathe," while a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.
Afghanistan begins freeing 900 Taliban prisoners
The Afghan government said it was in the process of freeing 900 Taliban members from prison on Tuesday, the biggest such release yet, and urged the insurgent group to extend a three-day ceasefire.
Hong Kong police arrest 300 as thousands protest over security laws
Police in Hong Kong fired pepper pellets and made 300 arrests as thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China, that has raised international alarm over freedoms in the city.
Students graduate in a pandemic
The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Coronavirus surges across Brazil
Brazil now has the world's second-worst outbreak behind the United States, with more than 374,000 confirmed cases.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
New normal: Scenes from our socially distant world
People minimize contact and keep a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.