Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 27, 2020 | 9:11am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, May 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp; &nbsp;

Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, May 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, May 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    
Close
1 / 29
Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller &nbsp; &nbsp;

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller    
Close
2 / 29
Diego Torres from Riverdale High School, surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Diego Torres from Riverdale High School, surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan during the outbreak of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Diego Torres from Riverdale High School, surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
Close
3 / 29
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her premature baby, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her premature baby, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her premature baby, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes    
Close
4 / 29
A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail &nbsp; &nbsp;

A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail    
Close
5 / 29
The "Fearless Girl" statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange following the trading session after the building opened for the first time since March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

The "Fearless Girl" statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange following the trading session after the building opened for the first time since March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar  

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
The "Fearless Girl" statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange following the trading session after the building opened for the first time since March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar  
Close
6 / 29
Cleaners pack cleaning supplies into their truck at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, where several residents died of the coronavirus, in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp;

Cleaners pack cleaning supplies into their truck at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, where several residents died of the coronavirus, in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio  

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Cleaners pack cleaning supplies into their truck at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, where several residents died of the coronavirus, in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio  
Close
7 / 29
A health worker takes a swab from a woman during a mass testing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

A health worker takes a swab from a woman during a mass testing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A health worker takes a swab from a woman during a mass testing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    
Close
8 / 29
A view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

A view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    
Close
9 / 29
Mountain biker Bernard Kerr during a training session in the woods near his home in Liphook, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs &nbsp;

Mountain biker Bernard Kerr during a training session in the woods near his home in Liphook, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs  

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Mountain biker Bernard Kerr during a training session in the woods near his home in Liphook, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs  
Close
10 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak about negotiations with pharmaceutical companies over the cost of insulin for U.S. seniors on Medicare at an event in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak about negotiations with pharmaceutical companies over the cost of insulin for U.S. seniors on Medicare at an event in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak about negotiations with pharmaceutical companies over the cost of insulin for U.S. seniors on Medicare at an event in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    
Close
11 / 29
A bulldozer is seen on the beach in Omis, Croatia, May 26. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic &nbsp; &nbsp;

A bulldozer is seen on the beach in Omis, Croatia, May 26. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic    

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A bulldozer is seen on the beach in Omis, Croatia, May 26. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic    
Close
12 / 29
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday on the beach as authorities ease coronavirus restrictions, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp;

Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday on the beach as authorities ease coronavirus restrictions, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen  

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday on the beach as authorities ease coronavirus restrictions, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen  
Close
13 / 29
Medical staff prepare a nucleic acid kit for a journalist before the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, May 27. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Medical staff prepare a nucleic acid kit for a journalist before the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, May 27. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Medical staff prepare a nucleic acid kit for a journalist before the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, May 27. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool    
Close
14 / 29
People, part of a group of about 200 Colombians living temporarily at Guarulhos International Airport due to the coronavirus restrictions, line up as women distribute food at the lobby of the airport, near Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

People, part of a group of about 200 Colombians living temporarily at Guarulhos International Airport due to the coronavirus restrictions, line up as women distribute food at the lobby of the airport, near Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
People, part of a group of about 200 Colombians living temporarily at Guarulhos International Airport due to the coronavirus restrictions, line up as women distribute food at the lobby of the airport, near Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    
Close
15 / 29
Davy Ballantyne, 59, walks around the Isle of Arran carrying a 50kg whiskey barrel, supporting Samaritans Emergency Appeal, a mental health charity, in the Isle of Arran, Scotland. Fraser Aitchison/Big Davy's Challenges/via REUTERS

Davy Ballantyne, 59, walks around the Isle of Arran carrying a 50kg whiskey barrel, supporting Samaritans Emergency Appeal, a mental health charity, in the Isle of Arran, Scotland. Fraser Aitchison/Big Davy's Challenges/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Davy Ballantyne, 59, walks around the Isle of Arran carrying a 50kg whiskey barrel, supporting Samaritans Emergency Appeal, a mental health charity, in the Isle of Arran, Scotland. Fraser Aitchison/Big Davy's Challenges/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 29
A woman reacts during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A woman reacts during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A woman reacts during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
17 / 29
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant &nbsp; &nbsp;

Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant  ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant    
Close
18 / 29
A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    
Close
19 / 29
People enjoy drinks and dinner following the coronavirus outbreak, at the partially reopened Japanese drinking bars alley, on the first day after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency at Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp; &nbsp;

People enjoy drinks and dinner following the coronavirus outbreak, at the partially reopened Japanese drinking bars alley, on the first day after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency at Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
People enjoy drinks and dinner following the coronavirus outbreak, at the partially reopened Japanese drinking bars alley, on the first day after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency at Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato    
Close
20 / 29
A field of endives is irrigated after the authorities announced a drought risk for the summer, in Raillencourt-Sainte-Olle, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol &nbsp; &nbsp;

A field of endives is irrigated after the authorities announced a drought risk for the summer, in Raillencourt-Sainte-Olle, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A field of endives is irrigated after the authorities announced a drought risk for the summer, in Raillencourt-Sainte-Olle, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol    
Close
21 / 29
A person relaxes on a beach enjoying the weather in Saltdean, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Saltdean, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay &nbsp; &nbsp;

A person relaxes on a beach enjoying the weather in Saltdean, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Saltdean, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A person relaxes on a beach enjoying the weather in Saltdean, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Saltdean, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay    
Close
22 / 29
An aerial view of Grand Bazaar, also known as Kapali Carsi, during a 4-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp; &nbsp;

An aerial view of Grand Bazaar, also known as Kapali Carsi, during a 4-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
An aerial view of Grand Bazaar, also known as Kapali Carsi, during a 4-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas    
Close
23 / 29
A ball girl wearing a glove holds aloft a ball during the match between Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova at the All-Czech Tennis Tournament in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A ball girl wearing a glove holds aloft a ball during the match between Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova at the All-Czech Tennis Tournament in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A ball girl wearing a glove holds aloft a ball during the match between Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova at the All-Czech Tennis Tournament in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
24 / 29
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso &nbsp; &nbsp;

Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso    
Close
25 / 29
Traders wearing masks work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp; &nbsp;

Traders wearing masks work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Traders wearing masks work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid    
Close
26 / 29
Passengers wearing protective masks get off a subway train at Shibuya station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Passengers wearing protective masks get off a subway train at Shibuya station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon  

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Passengers wearing protective masks get off a subway train at Shibuya station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon  
Close
27 / 29
A Palestinian man sits in front of Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli machineries operating near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman &nbsp;

A Palestinian man sits in front of Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli machineries operating near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman  

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A Palestinian man sits in front of Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli machineries operating near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman  
Close
28 / 29
People relax on a beach enjoying the weather in Saltdean, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay &nbsp; &nbsp;

People relax on a beach enjoying the weather in Saltdean, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
People relax on a beach enjoying the weather in Saltdean, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay    
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 26 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 25 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 22 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photo from the past 24 hours.

May 22 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.

Protest in Minneapolis after unarmed black man dies in custody

Protest in Minneapolis after unarmed black man dies in custody

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired over the death of an unarmed black man seen in a video lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning, "I can't breathe," while a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Afghanistan begins freeing 900 Taliban prisoners

Afghanistan begins freeing 900 Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government said it was in the process of freeing 900 Taliban members from prison on Tuesday, the biggest such release yet, and urged the insurgent group to extend a three-day ceasefire.

Hong Kong police arrest 300 as thousands protest over security laws

Hong Kong police arrest 300 as thousands protest over security laws

Police in Hong Kong fired pepper pellets and made 300 arrests as thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China, that has raised international alarm over freedoms in the city.

Students graduate in a pandemic

Students graduate in a pandemic

The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus surges across Brazil

Coronavirus surges across Brazil

Brazil now has the world's second-worst outbreak behind the United States, with more than 374,000 confirmed cases.

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

New normal: Scenes from our socially distant world

New normal: Scenes from our socially distant world

People minimize contact and keep a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast