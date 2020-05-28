Top Photos of the Day
A woman holds her inhaler and leans on another person after being sprayed with mace by police officers during a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into...more
With the dome of the U.S. Capitol in the background, a homeless man named Damu stretches on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Deer are seen around the grounds of Raby Castle, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken greet their families before the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Ivanka Trump wears a protective face mask as she deplanes from Air Force One returning to Washington with her father U.S. President Donald Trump, after traveling to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland....more
Customers, wearing protective face masks, are reflected in a mirror as they stand on an escalator inside the department store Le Printemps Haussmann in Paris as France eases gradually its lockdown measures and restrictions. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes...more
Nurses participate in a Zumba aerobic fitness program as a way of helping them to cope with working situations during the coronavirus outbreak within the Infectious Disease Unit grounds of the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya....more
Chinese President Xi Jinping casts his vote on the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China....more
A protester is seen among smoke at a Cubs supermarket near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man...more
A protester vandalizes an O'Reilly's near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who...more
Times Square billboards go dark for one minute as part of the #DontGoDark campaign staged by a group of companies comprised of chefs, restaurateurs, and other small business owners to communicate a message that the most vulnerable businesses need...more
A police officer aims a gun before firing at protestors gathered near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later...more
A man is injured after being hit in the head by an object at a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who...more
Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, May 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Diego Torres from Riverdale High School, surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan during the outbreak of the...more
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her premature baby, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro,...more
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cleaners pack cleaning supplies into their truck at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, where several residents died of the coronavirus, in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A health worker takes a swab from a woman during a mass testing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A bulldozer is seen on the beach in Omis, Croatia, May 26. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Medical staff prepare a nucleic acid kit for a journalist before the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, May 27. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool
People, part of a group of about 200 Colombians living temporarily at Guarulhos International Airport due to the coronavirus restrictions, line up as women distribute food at the lobby of the airport, near Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli...more
A woman reacts during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant ...more
A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
