Pictures | Thu May 28, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

A woman holds her inhaler and leans on another person after being sprayed with mace by police officers during a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman holds her inhaler and leans on another person after being sprayed with mace by police officers during a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A woman holds her inhaler and leans on another person after being sprayed with mace by police officers during a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller    
With the dome of the U.S. Capitol in the background, &nbsp;a homeless man named Damu stretches on the National Mall &nbsp;in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

With the dome of the U.S. Capitol in the background,  a homeless man named Damu stretches on the National Mall  in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
With the dome of the U.S. Capitol in the background,  a homeless man named Damu stretches on the National Mall  in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  
Deer are seen around the grounds of Raby Castle, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith &nbsp;

Deer are seen around the grounds of Raby Castle, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith  

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Deer are seen around the grounds of Raby Castle, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith  
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken greet their families before the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken greet their families before the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken greet their families before the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Ivanka Trump wears a protective face mask as she deplanes from Air Force One returning to Washington with her father U.S. President Donald Trump, after traveling to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ivanka Trump wears a protective face mask as she deplanes from Air Force One returning to Washington with her father U.S. President Donald Trump, after traveling to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Ivanka Trump wears a protective face mask as she deplanes from Air Force One returning to Washington with her father U.S. President Donald Trump, after traveling to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Customers, wearing protective face masks, are reflected in a mirror as they stand on an escalator inside the department store Le Printemps Haussmann in Paris as France eases gradually its lockdown measures and restrictions. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Customers, wearing protective face masks, are reflected in a mirror as they stand on an escalator inside the department store Le Printemps Haussmann in Paris as France eases gradually its lockdown measures and restrictions. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Customers, wearing protective face masks, are reflected in a mirror as they stand on an escalator inside the department store Le Printemps Haussmann in Paris as France eases gradually its lockdown measures and restrictions. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes    
Nurses participate in a Zumba aerobic fitness program as a way of helping them to cope with working situations during the coronavirus outbreak within the Infectious Disease Unit grounds of the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Nurses participate in a Zumba aerobic fitness program as a way of helping them to cope with working situations during the coronavirus outbreak within the Infectious Disease Unit grounds of the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Nurses participate in a Zumba aerobic fitness program as a way of helping them to cope with working situations during the coronavirus outbreak within the Infectious Disease Unit grounds of the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
Chinese President Xi Jinping casts his vote on the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins &nbsp; &nbsp;

Chinese President Xi Jinping casts his vote on the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping casts his vote on the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins    
A protester is seen among smoke at a Cubs supermarket near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A protester is seen among smoke at a Cubs supermarket near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A protester is seen among smoke at a Cubs supermarket near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi    
A protester vandalizes an O'Reilly's near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A protester vandalizes an O'Reilly's near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A protester vandalizes an O'Reilly's near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi    
Times Square billboards go dark for one minute as part of the #DontGoDark campaign staged by a group of companies comprised of chefs, restaurateurs, and other small business owners to communicate a message that the most vulnerable businesses need more support to survive the coronavirus pandemic in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Times Square billboards go dark for one minute as part of the #DontGoDark campaign staged by a group of companies comprised of chefs, restaurateurs, and other small business owners to communicate a message that the most vulnerable businesses need more support to survive the coronavirus pandemic in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Times Square billboards go dark for one minute as part of the #DontGoDark campaign staged by a group of companies comprised of chefs, restaurateurs, and other small business owners to communicate a message that the most vulnerable businesses need more support to survive the coronavirus pandemic in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    
A police officer aims a gun before firing at protestors gathered near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller &nbsp;

A police officer aims a gun before firing at protestors gathered near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A police officer aims a gun before firing at protestors gathered near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller  
A man is injured after being hit in the head by an object at a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man is injured after being hit in the head by an object at a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A man is injured after being hit in the head by an object at a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller    
Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, May 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp; &nbsp;

Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, May 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, May 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu    
Diego Torres from Riverdale High School, surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Diego Torres from Riverdale High School, surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Diego Torres from Riverdale High School, surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her premature baby, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her premature baby, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her premature baby, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes    
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso &nbsp; &nbsp;

Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso    
Cleaners pack cleaning supplies into their truck at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, where several residents died of the coronavirus, in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp;

Cleaners pack cleaning supplies into their truck at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, where several residents died of the coronavirus, in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio  

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Cleaners pack cleaning supplies into their truck at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, where several residents died of the coronavirus, in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio  
A health worker takes a swab from a woman during a mass testing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner &nbsp; &nbsp;

A health worker takes a swab from a woman during a mass testing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A health worker takes a swab from a woman during a mass testing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner    
A view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

A view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    
A bulldozer is seen on the beach in Omis, Croatia, May 26. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic &nbsp; &nbsp;

A bulldozer is seen on the beach in Omis, Croatia, May 26. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic    

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A bulldozer is seen on the beach in Omis, Croatia, May 26. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic    
Medical staff prepare a nucleic acid kit for a journalist before the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, May 27. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Medical staff prepare a nucleic acid kit for a journalist before the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, May 27. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Medical staff prepare a nucleic acid kit for a journalist before the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, May 27. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool    
People, part of a group of about 200 Colombians living temporarily at Guarulhos International Airport due to the coronavirus restrictions, line up as women distribute food at the lobby of the airport, near Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

People, part of a group of about 200 Colombians living temporarily at Guarulhos International Airport due to the coronavirus restrictions, line up as women distribute food at the lobby of the airport, near Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
People, part of a group of about 200 Colombians living temporarily at Guarulhos International Airport due to the coronavirus restrictions, line up as women distribute food at the lobby of the airport, near Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    
A woman reacts during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A woman reacts during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A woman reacts during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant &nbsp; &nbsp;

Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant    
A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    
