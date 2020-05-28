Top Photos of the Day

A woman holds her inhaler and leans on another person after being sprayed with mace by police officers during a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into...more

A woman holds her inhaler and leans on another person after being sprayed with mace by police officers during a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

